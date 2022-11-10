Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton, other cities pass advisory marijuana referendums
Gov. Evers: Education, tax cuts, shared revenue are priorities in 2nd term. A school in Oshkosh was one of the governor's first stops after winning Tuesday's election. A military Black Hawk helicopter landed and a brigadier general spoke at Shawano Community Middle School. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The electric bill for...
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers gets warm welcome at Oshkosh school after re-election
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers was back in Northeast Wisconsin on Thursday, less than two days after securing re-election. He defeated Republican challenger Tim Michels by almost 90,000 votes. Four years ago, we covered Governor-elect Evers’ first visit to Northeast Wisconsin after he unseated Gov. Scott Walker. Evers spoke to business and community leaders at a New North Conference.
WBAY Green Bay
Majority of Appleton voters want to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A majority of voters in Appleton on Tuesday said they would like to see marijuana legalized in Wisconsin. Appleton’s city council members put an advisory referendum on the ballot to gauge public interest and two-thirds of the voters said ‘yes’. Medical and recreational...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Mayor Says Election Day Went Very Smoothly
Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels says that everything on mid-term election day went off without a hitch. “We have about 80 poll workers that spend the entire day at the polls,” he said. “I just want to give them a huge thanks and shout out.”. Nickels praised their work,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan shakeup; city administrator on paid leave, but why?
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - There is a political shakeup in Sheboygan, and it has nothing to do with the election. The city council voted this week to put the city administrator on paid leave. During the Sheboygan Common Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, City Administrator Todd Wolf sat next to...
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Ron Johnson’s election headquarters
8:55 p.m. – First wave of results. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The first wave of votes are being counted and tallied as the crowd is beginning to fill the room at Republican incumbent Ron Johnson’s election headquarters. Early votes are leaning toward Johnson’s challenger, Democrat Mandela Barnes,...
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
lawrentian.com
A resident of Voodis responds to campus concerns
The opinions expressed in The Lawrentian are those of the students, faculty and community members who wrote them. The Lawrentian does not endorse any opinions piece except for the staff editorial, which represents a majority of the editorial board. The Lawrentian welcomes everyone to submit their own opinions. For the full editorial policy and parameters for submitting articles, please refer to the about section.
wtaq.com
Green Bay 2023 Budget Stalls Over Cuts
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay’s proposed budget for next year has failed. After more than four hours of discussion Thursday night, the city council voted seven to four, rejecting Mayor Eric Genrich’s budget proposal. The proposal would have had many property owners paying more in...
WBAY Green Bay
Voters approve 100′s of millions for area schools
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local school districts were winners on election night after funding referendums passed, one after another. Among the biggest were Green Bay, Appleton, Menasha and Pulaski. All were asking for millions of dollars for renovations and improvements and, in some cases, entire new schools to be built.
seehafernews.com
Election Results 2022
Results as of 6:00 a.m. 40 of 40 Manitowoc County Units Reporting. Two Rivers Public School District, Referendum Question. Shall the Two Rivers Public School District, Manitowoc County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $38,700,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: construction of additions, including classrooms and a gymnasium, and renovations at L. B. Clarke Middle School; district-wide safety, security and site improvements and building systems and technology upgrades; playground updates at the elementary and middle schools; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?
Advance Titan
Oshkosh is torn over the decision to tear down a historic school
The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) Board of Education voted 6-0 to demolish Merrill Middle School during an Oct. 26 board meeting, despite efforts by the community to save the historical building. Originally constructed in 1901, the school will be torn down to provide green space for the new Vel...
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc library evacuated for person having a mental health crisis
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police said the Manitowoc Public Library was evacuated Thursday afternoon as a precaution after they were told a person having a mental health crisis might be armed. Officers were asked to check on the welfare of a person at the library at about 3 p.m. Because...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: America’s energy bill from the COVID-19 pandemic
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES comes from the brilliant research of an associate engineering professor at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Warren Vaz figured out that America saw some big energy savings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Factories were shut down. People weren’t driving to work. Trucks weren’t carrying as much merchandise to stores.
wtaq.com
Valley Transit Seeks Feedback from Public Amid New Project
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Valley Transit will be hosting an event to showcase the proposed plan for the new Downtown Appleton Transit Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 3 – 5:30 p.m. at the Transit Center, located at 100 E. Washington Street in Appleton. The purpose of this...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 9, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, November 9, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wausharaargus.com
Alliant reports Wautoma Solar Farm project is underway with plans to be fully operational by November 2023
Tony Palese, senior communications partner at Alliant Energy, and Rick Nowicki, Site Manager, Alliant Energy, were the guest speakers at the evening Wautoma Kiwanis meeting held at the Silvercryst, Wautoma, on Nov. 3rd. The topic was the update on the Wautoma Solar Farm project. Nowicki, Wautoma Solar Site Manager, told...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin National Guard arrives in a Black Hawk Helicopter at Shawano Middle School
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – To honor veterans with a celebration, Shawano Community Middle School landed a Black Hawk helicopter at the football practice field. Veterans were welcomed to breakfast early on Thursday in the school’s cafeteria before Brigadier General Joane Mathews addressed local veterans, students, staff, and community members.
wtaq.com
Salvation Army Shares 2022 Goal at Christmas Campaign Kickoff
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) — The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay rang in the holiday season on Thursday at the Christmas Campaign Kickoff at Piggly Wiggly in De Pere. This is the 131st campaign for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, and the efforts that take place around the holiday season fund about 1/3 of the organization’s budget.
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Public Service With Advice to Save Energy
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Believe it or not, winter is almost here. The cost to heat your home this year may be more than what you’re used to. Green Bay residents may find themselves looking for ways to save on their energy bill. Wisconsin Public Service spokesman, Matt Cullen, says residents should have a professional inspection of their heating system and change the filter on their furnace at least once every 3 months to ensure it’s running as efficiently as possible.
Comments / 0