When you have a home with needs, every trip to the hardware or department store can become a bank-account-draining situation. It doesn’t have to be like that. For loads of $100 solutions sitting on a shelf in that retailer, there are brilliant alternatives on Amazon at a fraction of the price. Sometimes it’s a genius hack conjured up by the brilliant minds that congregate in the reviews section, and sometimes it is seemingly the same item for a price that’s more within striking range. So if you think having a nice house is expensive, these clever things will prove you wrong.

1 DAY AGO