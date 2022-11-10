ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dear Abby: Old-fashioned custom is still the best way to say ‘thanks!’

DEAR ABBY: I was taught to write handwritten thank-you notes when I received a gift. Over the last few years, my gifts have been acknowledged with a brief text, Facebook post, a photo or not at all. I enjoy giving gifts, but the lack of response I receive from today's younger folks leaves me feeling frustrated and dismissed. Must I adapt my expectations to a new normal in etiquette? -- MANNERLY MISTER IN TENNESSEE DEAR MANNERLY MISTER: The topic of thank-you notes is one of the most common complaints I get from readers. While there's no excuse for not acknowledging a...
My Daughter Was Born Still, Then She Gifted Me With Her Baby Sister

Disclaimer: This story contains details pertaining to stillbirth/child loss that may be upsetting to some. “We always wanted a big family, my husband and I. However, we didn’t envision placing a tiny white coffin 2 feet in the dirt on that summer day. We met when we volunteered in...
Think having a nice house is expensive? These clever things will prove you wrong

When you have a home with needs, every trip to the hardware or department store can become a bank-account-draining situation. It doesn’t have to be like that. For loads of $100 solutions sitting on a shelf in that retailer, there are brilliant alternatives on Amazon at a fraction of the price. Sometimes it’s a genius hack conjured up by the brilliant minds that congregate in the reviews section, and sometimes it is seemingly the same item for a price that’s more within striking range. So if you think having a nice house is expensive, these clever things will prove you wrong.
Royal family to attend Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

The King, Queen Consort and members of the royal family will gather for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. The event is one of a series that the royals are attending as they commemorate the country’s war dead, ahead of the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

