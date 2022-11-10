ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days

As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
MICHIGAN STATE
A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns

In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
Marcy, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

