This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
It comes as no surprise to the residents of New York that this state is so much more than just New York City. From coastal beaches to mountain ranges and an abundance of small towns and cities that offer so much to see and do, a trip to the great Empire State is never truly complete until you venture off the beaten path that is the NYC metro area.
Your Kids Can Party After Hours with Cool Animals at This CNY Zoo
There's nothing fun like being somewhere late at night when you're not usually supposed to be there. Well for kids that is!. It's time to bring out your kid's inner party animal for a night full of fun. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is excited to be hosting their Kids' Night Out, coming up on Friday, November 18th.
Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State
The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
Could You Survive in This Highly Rated, But Unbelievably Tiny Upstate NY Airbnb?
I spend many weekends and vacations during the warm(er) months at a campground where I have a travel trailer. It's my getaway for a six-month period. Now that the season is over, I anxiously await May 1st, 2023. Spending time in the country is so amazing, especially for those of...
Is It Illegal to Warm A Car Up When You’re Not Inside In New York State?
Lately, it hasn't really seemed like winter is on the way since the weather has been pretty decent. But make no mistake, here in New York State, winter IS on the way. As a matter of fact, this winter is supposed to be brutal when it comes to frigid temperatures.
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
How Did This Central New York Zoo Make History? A Special Twin Birth
It's one thing to hear about a birth taking place at a local zoo, which is generally very exciting news. It's ANOTHER when you hear about a birth taking place at a local zoo that makes history. That's exactly the case as we discovered the news about the Rosemond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, who debuted two new additions to the family.
Fruit-Smashing Comedian Who Briefly Lived in Central New York Dies
Popular '80s comedian Gallagher, who was widely known for his watermelon-smashing routine, has died. He was 76 year old. His manager Craig Marquardo made the unfortunate announcement to the New York Daily News:. [Gallagher] succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California. He...
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
Hiker finds strange green 'crystals' on branches in New York forest
The striking color is actually created by a type of fungus, which grows on exposed wood and leaves a distinctive stain
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
cnycentral.com
Many of us will be waking up to our first accumulating snow of the season Monday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Mother nature has pushed it off too long and many locations are overdue for their first snowfall of the season. In fact if you want to TRACK WHERE and WHEN the ANTICIPATED snow will be HOUR-BY-HOUR be sure to head over this stories PHOTO GALLERY for SPECIFIC FUTURECAST MAPS.
Ma’am, Can I Ask You A Question? CNY Bank Saves Woman Thousands in Scam
Employees at a Central New York bank branch thought something didn't seem right, and following their guts helped save an elderly woman thousands of dollars as she was unknowingly caught-up in a scam. It happened recently at the South Utica Adirondack Bank branch. After the woman completed a withdrawal for...
CNY Man Gets Shout Out from CAT for His Amazing Realistic Displays
There's no better feeling than when your past-time hobby gets recognized by the people you idolize. Kevin Skinner is hard worker, father of three, and a HUGE fan of Caterpillar. But unlike most people, he takes his passion to another level with his elaborate diorama construction displays. What started off...
Tongues, Balls & Cans Among 8 Crazy World Records Set in New York
Tongues, balls, and cans, oh my! All have broken records in New York. November 10 is Guinness World Record Day. To celebrate we highlight a few of the weird, wild and wacky record holders in New York. Widest Tongue. Byron Schlenker of Syracuse holds the Guinness Book of World Records...
A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns
In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
On Veterans Day Celebrate Free-dom with Free Fishing in New York!
What better way to honor our veterans than with free fishing all day long?. This Veterans Day is going to be a "catch" this year for New Yorkers. Not only does Friday mark the day we honor all of those who bravely served our country, but it is also one of the DEC's planned Free Fishing Days.
New York State Announces Upcoming Free Fishing Day On Friday
New York State is hosting a free fishing day tomorrow. On Friday, November 11, 2022, you can fish without a fishing license. You will still need to follow all other freshwater fishing regulations. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation encourages New Yorkers who have never gone fishing before to...
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed? Banks, post office, mail, more
Veterans Day is celebrated every Nov. 11 with parades, ceremonies, concerts, speeches and more events across the United States. The federal holiday is typically observed on the same day every year, but if Nov. 11 falls on a weekend, it is observed on the closest weekday. This year, Veterans Day falls on Friday, so it will be observed Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
