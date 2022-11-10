Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Taliban bars Afghan women from public parks, funfairs in Kabul
The Taliban have banned Afghan women from entering the capital's public parks and funfairs, just months after ordering access to be segregated by gender. The new rule, introduced this week, further squeezes women out of an ever-shrinking public space that already sees them banned from traveling without a male escort and forced to wear a hijab or burqa whenever out of the home.
Video shows the Taliban whipping women protesting for their right to study
Video appears to show Taliban member whipping female students. Afghan women were whipped by the Taliban for protesting for their right to education after they were denied entry to a university in northeastern Afghanistan for not wearing the burqa. Videos shared on social media showed women students being assaulted by...
US News and World Report
Taliban Ban Women From Parks, Morality Ministry Says
KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan women will no longer be allowed in parks, a spokesperson for the Taliban's morality ministry said, in part because they had not been meeting its interpretation of Islamic attire during their visits. Mohammad Akif Muhajir, the spokesman for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and...
UN: Taliban has plunged Afghanistan into `dire’ conditions
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution Thursday accusing the Taliban of violating the human rights of Afghan women and girls, failing to establish a representative government, and plunging the country into “dire economic, humanitarian and social conditions.”. The resolution also pointed to persistent...
A CIA veteran who survived a hand-to-hand battle with Al Qaeda is now helping Afghans escape the Taliban
The desperate pleas come flooding into David Tyson’s cellphone, from a country that has fallen off the American radar. The texts are from Afghans who fought alongside him and his colleagues, and they are asking for help to flee Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. The messages often include graphic videos: whippings, torture,...
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
Russian Marines Rage Against Generals in Leaked Letter After 300 Massacred in Ukraine
Russian marines sent a furious letter to their regional governor complaining that “incompetent” generals were treating them like “cannon fodder” and had led them into a botched attack that saw 300 men killed or wounded in just four days, according to a report. The Daily Mail says the message was allegedly penned by marines in Russia’s 155th Naval Infantry Brigade to Governor Oleg Kozhemyako in Primorsky in Russia’s far east. It specifically criticized Generals Rustam Muradov and Zurab Akhmedov for a disastrous attack in Pavlivka, northwestern Ukraine. “As a result of the ‘carefully planned’ attack by these ‘great commanders’ we lost about 300 people in four days, killed, wounded and missing,” the letter read. “How long will mediocrities like Muradov and Akhmedov plan military operations for the sake of their reports, and for receiving awards at the cost of so many lives? They don’t care about anything but themselves, they call people cannon fodder.”
Ukraine Tells Russian Soldiers 'Thrown to Slaughter' to Surrender
The Ukrainian military has urged Russian soldiers "thrown to the slaughter" to escape death by voluntarily surrendering. A video shared to the Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday offers invading troops asylum and a payout for weapons and equipment if they agree to stop participating in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bloody war" by surrendering.
Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos, vets say
Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and then fled to Iran after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last year are now being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine, three former Afghan generals told The Associated Press. They said the Russians want to attract thousands of...
Guard admits spying for Russia while working at British embassy in Berlin
A disgruntled security guard has admitted spying for Russia while working at the British embassy in Berlin.Briton David Ballantyne Smith, 58, is said to have been driven by an intense hatred for his own country and wanted to live in Russia or Ukraine at the time he passed on secret intelligence from May 2020.Despite living beyond his means, €800 in cash was found at his home in Potsdam in Germany when he was arrested in August last year.Prosecutors alleged he had wanted to hurt the UK and the British Embassy where he had worked for eight years.He was also said...
Western Soldiers Using Ukraine War as 'Safari' To Hunt Russians, Envoy Says
Moscow's ambassador to the U.S. has claimed that foreigners fighting alongside Ukraine's forces were "hunting" Russians fighting in the war. Anatoly Antonov, a former deputy defense minister who has been the Russian envoy to Washington since 2017, told the Izvestia newspaper that "criminals" and "mercenaries" had joined the fight against Moscow's forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
Russian Soldiers Issued WWII-Era Metal Helmets, Obsolete Weapons: Ukraine
"In addition, a large part of small arms, namely AK-74 assault rifles, are in non-working condition due to poor storage conditions," Ukraine's military said.
Drafted Russians were deployed to Ukraine without weapons and expected to dig trenches with their bare hands, relative says
Hundreds of drafted Russians are already dead in Ukraine, Russian media reported. "They were given four grenades, they dug the ground with their hands," said sister of one draftee. Earlier reports have highlighted the lack of training and equipment given to Russian soldiers. The sister of a Russian soldier deployed...
Russian Allies' Soldiers Attack Putin's Troops During Training, 11 Dead
A shooting broke out during a Russian military training session on Saturday resulting in numerous casualties, according to a Russian-state media outlet. The incident took place during a training session at a firing range in the Belgorod region, which is located along the country's border with Ukraine near the city of Kharkiv. According to TASS, a state-run Russian news agency, the Ministry of Defense confirmed the shooting to reporters, claiming that two individuals from an unspecified country in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a collective of Russia and several other former Soviet republics, opened fire on the training exercise.
Better call Seoul: U.S. watches nervously as Europe turns to South Korea for weapons
Poland is spending billions, and other countries are expected to follow.
Russia Says U.S. and U.K. Nationals Fighting in Ukraine Killed in Strike
Russia said American and British nationals fighting in Ukraine were killed in a recent "high-precision" strike more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of the Eastern European country. Up to 100 people fighting on behalf of Ukraine, including 40 foreign fighters from the United States,...
Drafted Russian soldiers in Ukraine ‘digging trenches with their bare hands’
Russia summons UK ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike. Relatives of drafted Russian soldiers sent to fight in the war against Ukraine have said that the mobilised troops are suffering huge casualties and were not given weapons. The sister of a Russian soldier said that her brother was drafted...
Russian soldier spoke of drunkenly killing civilians in phone call near Bucha: 'I think I'm going crazy'
"I've already killed so many civilians," a Russian soldier who had been drinking said in a phone call with his wife, the Associated Press reported.
Former U.S. military pilot who worked in China arrested in Australia
A former U.S. military pilot and flight instructor who ran an aviation consultancy in China is in custody in Australia awaiting an extradition request from his homeland on an undisclosed charge, officials said Wednesday. Daniel Edmund Duggan, who says he is a former U.S. Marine Corps major, was refused bail...
New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country
Two New Zealand social media influencers who were detained in Iran for almost four months have been released and have now left the country. Social media influencers Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were undertaking a trip called Expedition Earth in which they aimed to travel across 90 countries in a Jeep. The two recorded their travels with near-daily vlogs and Instagram posts, and documented their border crossing into Iran from Turkey in early July.
Comments / 0