Tonight's Forecast: Clouds increase, mild conditions overnight

By Haleigh Vaughn
 6 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: A strong cold front arrives tomorrow and forces a pattern change with a few light scattered rain showers possible. Behind this cold front brings high temperatures only in the 30s, which will be the coldest air of the season thus far. Along with the cold Canadian air comes the chance for lake effect snow in West Michigan. Precipitation transitions from rain to snow on Saturday and remaining primarily snow Saturday night through Sunday. Minor snow accumulations will be possible mostly along and west of U.S. 131, with a slushy mix expected on the roadways. Preliminarily, we think one to three inches may fall in these areas. Watch out on bridges and overpasses, as they freeze first. Daytime high temperatures remain in the upper 30s next Monday and Tuesday with wintry mix chances returning on Wednesday. Get more by downloading the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A shower is possible toward daybreak as the cold front arrives. Lows eventually fall into the mid/upper 40s after daybreak. Winds south/west at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance for scattered rain showers (although some areas will likely be missed) as a strong cold front blasts through the state. Our warmest temperatures occur in the overnight hours in the upper 50s to near 60, then sharply fall through the day into the lower 40s. Lake effect rain/snow showers may occur by Friday evening/night!

SATURDAY: Sharply colder temperatures, cloudy, breezy, blustery. Chance of lake effect rain/snow showers. Accumulations possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with lake effect snow showers, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Total accumulations of one to three inches will be possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Wintry mix developing late. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

