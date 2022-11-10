ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Taliban ban women from parks and funfairs in Afghan capital

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCCo7_0j5cibVX00
Taliban guards standing watch next to an empty ferris wheel ride at the Zazai Park on the outskirts of Kabul.

The Taliban have banned Afghan women from entering the capital’s public parks and funfairs, just months after ordering access to be segregated by gender.

The new rule, introduced this week, further squeezes women out of an ever-shrinking public space. They are already banned from travelling without a male escort and forced to wear a hijab or burqa whenever out of the home. Secondary schools for girls have also been shut for over a year across most of the country.

“For the past 15 months, we tried our best to arrange and sort it out – and even specified the days,” said Mohammad Akif Sadeq Mohajir, spokesperson for the Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Promotion of Virtue. “But still, in some places – in fact, we must say in many places – the rules were violated,” he told AFP.

“There was mixing [of men and women], hijab was not observed, that’s why the decision has been taken for now.”

The news was met with dismay by women and park operators – who have invested heavily in developing the facilities.

“There are no schools, no work … we should at least have a place to have fun,” said one ewoman, who asked to be identified only as Wahida, as she watched her children play in a park through the window of an adjoining restaurant. “We are just bored and fed-up with being at home all day, our minds are tired,” she told AFP.

At the next table, Raihana, 21, who is studying Islamic law at university, shared her disappointment after arriving at the park to spend the day with her sisters. “We were very excited … we are tired of staying at home,” she said. “Obviously, in Islam, it is allowed to go out and visit parks. When you have no freedom in your own country, then what does it mean to live here?”

A few miles away, the ferris wheel and most of the other rides in Zazai Park, which offers a spectacular view of Kabul, have ground to a sudden halt because of a lack of business.

Before this week’s ban, it could accommodate hundreds of visitors on days when women brought their children for family gatherings. On Fridays and public holidays, even more people would flock to the park – one of the few attractions in the city.

On Wednesday, only a handful of men wandered nonchalantly through the complex.

Habib Jan Zazai, co-developer of the complex, fears he may have to close down a business into which he has poured $11m, and which employs more than 250 people. “Without women, the children will not come alone,” he said.

He feared such edicts would discourage investment by foreigners or Afghans living abroad, as well as effect revenue collection. “A government is run by taxes. If an investor is not paying tax, then how can they run?”

Mohammad Tamim, 20, sipping tea in the park during a visit from Kandahar, where he teaches at a madrassa, called the ban “bad news”.

“Every human psychologically needs to be entertained,” he said. “Muslims need to be entertained – especially after 20 years of war.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Trevor Noah on Herschel Walker: ‘Just give him a certificate that says honorary senator’

Trevor Noah once again took aim at Herschel Walker’s beleaguered campaign for US Senate in Georgia. The former football star turned Republican anti-abortion candidate’s campaign has been rife with scandal amid news that he paid for his then-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009 (he denies this; she provided a check and signed a “get well soon” card), and that he lied about working with law enforcement. And in a debate last week with Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock, Walker dismissed scrutiny on his law enforcement credentials by flashing an honorary deputy’s badge.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'

The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Islamic State brides head to Australia: Four women and their 13 kids are evacuated from Syrian refugee camp for IS families - and will touch down in Sydney soon

Four ISIS brides and their 13 children are on their way back to Australia from a refugee camp for IS families in Syria. The 17 evacuees will stay in Iraq for a short time before touching down in Sydney - marking the first returns since Anthony Albanese's government reversed a ban on repatriating the family members of ISIS soldiers.
AFP

'Monsters': Ukrainian women recount agony in Russian prisons

When Ukrainian medic Tetyana Vasylchenko was released from Russian captivity and, on the bus back to freedom, handed a Ukrainian flag, she finally broke down. "But when I was given a Ukrainian flag on the bus, I burst out crying." 
TheDailyBeast

Now Putin’s Sending Prison Rape Victims to Die on the Front Line

Yevgeny Prigozhin has been touring Russian prisons in an increasingly desperate bid to recruit more soldiers to send into Ukraine. The Wagner supremo is now accused of using “pressure” to recruit raped and abused prisoners from Russia’s penal colonies to join the mercenary group’s frontline fighting units where they are being slaughtered with little training and poor equipment.
Daily Mail

Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'

A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War

The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
CBS News

As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests

As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
The Independent

Decomposing body of female North Korean defector found ‘after one year’ in Seoul home

A North Korean defector’s body, believed to be decomposing for nearly a year, has been discovered in her Seoul home.The woman, 49, defected to South Korea in 2002 and became an example of successful resettlement after she started working.The badly decomposed body of the woman, who was still wearing winter clothes, was discovered on 19 October, Yangcheon district police said on Tuesday, according to the Korea Times.Investigators believed that she has been dead for nearly a year given the extent to which her corpse had decomposed and also because she was found wearing winter clothes.Her body was discovered after...
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Lawless Nation in the World

Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Who’s behind Haiti’s most powerful gang alliance?

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country’s peace, security or stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier and would establish a committee to designate others to be put on a sanctions list.
The Guardian

The Guardian

499K+
Followers
114K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy