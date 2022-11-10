ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Takeaways: Michigan State drops a heart-breaker to No. 2 Gonzaga

Michigan State traveled to San Diego this weekend for a matchup with No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic. The Spartans were the tougher, more physical team through the first 23 minutes of play, building a 12-point lead over the second-ranked team in the nation. However, foul trouble and poor free throw shooting prevented MSU from putting the Bulldogs away, and the Zags battled back for a 64-63 victory over the Spartans.
10 Observations from Gonzaga’s win over Michigan State

Rule number one when playing hoops on the deck of an aircraft carrier: Don’t fall in love with the 3-ball. Rule number two? Give the ball to Drew Timme and get out of the way:. Shooting conditions were always going to be tough in this game. You know, what...
Michigan State holds on for 27-21 victory over Rutgers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Payton Thorne threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns and Ben Patton hit two fourth-quarter field goals to lift Michigan State to a 27-21 victory Saturday over Rutgers and keep the Spartans' bowl hopes alive. The Spartans built a 21-7 lead early in the...
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga

CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
Coleman leads Hawaii against Eastern Washington after 22-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles after Noel Coleman scored 22 points in Hawaii's 72-54 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. Hawaii went 10-3 at home last season while...
Michigan State vs. #2 Gonzaga basketball prediction for Friday, 11/11

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans started their season with a 73-55 win over Northern Arizona, and our experts cashed their best bet in this...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Michigan vs. Nebraska

Two of the most storied programs in college football history go head to head this weekend as the Michigan Wolverines host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are 9-0 and the No. 3 team in the nation. For Michigan, the formula is simple: Win out...
Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen addresses Michigan transfer rumors

In the past few days, rumors have swirled about Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal and taking his talents to Michigan. The offensive star had an interesting response to former coach Paul Chryst’s firing, and the Badgers have had a couple players announce their intentions to transfer after making the move. The main problem is, Allen seems locked in with Wisconsin. Allen addressed the rumors during a recent interview with Drew and KB, a Wisconsin-based radio station.
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Has Message For Michigan

As things currently stand, Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course for the season's biggest game. The Big Ten foes are both 9-0 and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. If they stay unbeaten, the winner of Nov. 26's matchup could garner the nation's No. 1 ranking.
Multi-vehicle crash at Argonne and Trent cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash at Trent Avenue and Argonne Road in Spokane Valley has been cleared. At least four cars were involved in the crash, and two people were taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries. The crash is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
