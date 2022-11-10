Climate change: fact or fiction?The evidence seems to be piling up lately that the “global climate crisis” is a fraud. During the past three decades, global warming alarmists seemingly have capitalized on the notion that Earth is headed for disaster caused by man’s inability to curb his reckless appetite for increased energy despite its damaging effects on the environment. According to some veteran climatologists who do not depend on the Federal Government for grants and funding for their research projects, particularly the number of graduate students that climate change advocates support in their bulging academic programs, there is a growing number of truth seekers out there who consider the global warming theory a bunch of hooey. The evidence seems to be piling up lately that the “global climate crisis” is a fraud. During the past three decades, global warming alarmists seemingly have capitalized on the notion that Earth is headed for disaster.
Heat causes weather. The nuclear explosion of 1945 started global warming, 7,700 degrees absorbed into our atmosphere. We are still observing the impact in the depletion of the ozone, tsunamis, and global warming. Yet we are too afraid to make the critical decision to disarm our nuclear programs. And too comfortable to make the difficult life style altering decision to be responsible with land development. You cannot have a yard all to yourself. Deforestation and famine are two very sound reasons for this. You have to live in an apartment. We have water shortages and food shortages. Your right to have .75 acres of grass to water is starving 20% of the world's population to death. But voters don't like that so, democracy fails yet again in ability to make critical difficult decisions.
Says there are no parties? Bet there are anx maybe even grilled steaks and a lot of nastly farts to fill the air? They make this sound so drastic yet very little if anything is pushing China and India to do their part. Pretty strange that China gets to burn over 50% of the world's coal and not one push against it, just the USA and some European countries!
Comments / 21