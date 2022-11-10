A so-called “forever chemical” detected in the Roanoke River has been traced to a plant in Elliston that services industrial water treatment equipment. ProChem Inc. has been releasing GenX into wastewater that is treated and discharged into the South Fork of the Roanoke River, according to the Western Virginia Water Authority. From Elliston, the contaminated water has flowed into the Roanoke River, which a short distance downstream supplies water for the Spring Hollow reservoir, a key source of drinking water for the region.

ELLISTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO