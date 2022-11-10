Read full article on original website
Franklin News Post
Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work
ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County’s local races look fairly settled. According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
Franklin News Post
Roanoke County names new police chief from within
Roanoke County has named a veteran officer and Roanoke Valley native as its new police chief. Michael Poindexter will assume the chief’s badge Jan. 1, County Administrator Richard Caywood announced Wednesday. Poindexter will succeed the current police chief, Howard Hall, who recently announced his retirement. Hall has served as...
Franklin News Post
Source of 'forever chemical' in the Roanoke River traced to Elliston plant
A so-called “forever chemical” detected in the Roanoke River has been traced to a plant in Elliston that services industrial water treatment equipment. ProChem Inc. has been releasing GenX into wastewater that is treated and discharged into the South Fork of the Roanoke River, according to the Western Virginia Water Authority. From Elliston, the contaminated water has flowed into the Roanoke River, which a short distance downstream supplies water for the Spring Hollow reservoir, a key source of drinking water for the region.
Franklin News Post
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Franklin News Post
ODAC sports polls
1. Randolph-Macon (7) 136 2. Randolph (2) 127 3. Washington and Lee (3) 114 4. Roanoke (1) 112 5. Bridgewater 89 5. Shenandoah 89 7. Lynchburg 87 8. Guilford 86 9. Ferrum 57 10. Eastern Mennonite 39 11. Hollins 31 12. Averett 25 13. Virginia Wesleyan 20 WRESTLING. RANK, TEAM...
Franklin News Post
Ferrum alumnus to give Veterans Day keynote
FERRUM — Army Lt. Col. Derek R. Baird is the keynote speaker for Friday’s annual Veterans Day ceremony, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in Vaughan Chapel at Ferrum College. The program is open to the community. Baird is a Ferrum alumnus (Class of 1996) and a student at the...
Franklin News Post
Panthers finish season Saturday at home
FERRUM—Longtime Ferrum College football rival Averett University makes its second visit to W.B. Adams Stadium Saturday to face the Panthers in the 2022 season finale for both clubs. It’s Senior Day and Hall of Fame Day for the Panthers. Kickoff is 1 p.m. Ferrum (1-8, 1-5 ODAC) leads...
Franklin News Post
Nonprofit foundation secretive with higher education center it supports
MARTINSVILLE — The charitable foundation whose mission is to assist New College Institute spends twice as much on its own director’s salary as it does on scholarships for students in the Martinsville area, where the state-funded higher education center exists to help the region through education and job training.
Franklin News Post
Atchue wins championship, Eagles claim state berth
CHESAPEAKE—Franklin County senior distance standout Nathan Atchue has captured the individual championship of the Class 6 Region A cross country meet, contested at Bells Mill Park Saturday and the Eagles have claimed a team berth in this weekend’s Class 6 state meet with a third-place team showing. Atchue...
Franklin News Post
Pacers run past Panthers as Corrigan coaching era begins
FERRUM—Propelled by a 42-point second half, William Peace (N.C.) University defeated Ferrum College, 74-63, in the 2022-2023 men’s basketball season opener for both clubs Tuesday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium. Ferrum’s loss comes in Patrick Corrigan’s debut as head coach. The Panthers (0-1) led by two...
