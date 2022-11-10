ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Global Shipping Industry Is Facing a New Problem — Too Many Containers

While there was a shortage of containers at the height of the Covid pandemic, the global economy is now facing the opposite problem: too many containers. Traders and shippers say the decline in global consumer demand is not a sign the global economy is normalizing after a frantic post-lockdown consumption rush but a downward shift in consumption appetites.
Flowing Sewage, Bewildering Signs, Lack of Water: COP27 Faces Logistics Nightmares

Around 35,000 delegates from nearly 200 countries are expected to convene on the southern tip of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula to discuss collective action on how to tackle the climate emergency. The two-week-long event, known as COP27, has encountered several problems in its opening days, however. "Logistics seems to be a...
Hong Kong Stocks Jump After China Trims Quarantine Period, Rise More Than 7%

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. The Hang Seng index jumped more than 7% as Chinese authorities announced to trim its quarantine period by two days. Shares in the Asia-Pacific also rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked.
