France 24

Taliban bars Afghan women from public parks, funfairs in Kabul

The Taliban have banned Afghan women from entering the capital's public parks and funfairs, just months after ordering access to be segregated by gender. The new rule, introduced this week, further squeezes women out of an ever-shrinking public space that already sees them banned from traveling without a male escort and forced to wear a hijab or burqa whenever out of the home.
US News and World Report

Taliban Ban Women From Parks, Morality Ministry Says

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan women will no longer be allowed in parks, a spokesperson for the Taliban's morality ministry said, in part because they had not been meeting its interpretation of Islamic attire during their visits. Mohammad Akif Muhajir, the spokesman for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and...
DOPE Quick Reads

Russians now recruiting Afghans trained by US Navy SEALS- Many were forced to flee after Western troops left last year

Recent reports indicate that Putin is attempting to recruit Afghan forces, which were,. Elite and highly trained specialist soldiers of the Afghanistan National Defense Forces. [They] were trained by the United States Elite Forces, like the SEALS, Navy SEALS and DELTA FORCE. As well as Britain's SAS and the Special Forces of Australia and New Zealand." [i]
TheDailyBeast

‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead

Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday. The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.
Fox News

Russia's reinforcements: Where Putin has found more weapons and troops as Ukraine invasion drags on

Russia’s weapon and troop shortage has forced it to turn to other rogue nations and some surprising sources in an effort to sustain its invasion of Ukraine. Analysts predicted Russia’s invasion would last only days or weeks due to confidence in a superior military force with vast supplies and an overwhelming advantage in manpower, but nine months later, Moscow has looked to source weapons and troops from other countries.
The Guardian

New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country

Two New Zealand social media influencers who were detained in Iran for almost four months have been released and have now left the country. Social media influencers Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were undertaking a trip called Expedition Earth in which they aimed to travel across 90 countries in a Jeep. The two recorded their travels with near-daily vlogs and Instagram posts, and documented their border crossing into Iran from Turkey in early July.
Newsweek

Ukraine Tells Russian Soldiers 'Thrown to Slaughter' to Surrender

The Ukrainian military has urged Russian soldiers "thrown to the slaughter" to escape death by voluntarily surrendering. A video shared to the Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday offers invading troops asylum and a payout for weapons and equipment if they agree to stop participating in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bloody war" by surrendering.
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Newsweek

Video Shows Russian 'Snake' Minefield Vehicle Obliterated by Drone: Ukraine

Ukrainian paratroopers in southern Ukraine have destroyed a Russian demining installation, according to a fiery new video posted on social media. A Facebook post reported that soldiers of the 79th Separate Amphibious Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the UR-77 Russian demining installation, known among military officials as the "Snake Horynich."
The Independent

British soldier captured by Russian forces to return to Ukraine 50 days after escaping death sentence

A British soldier has revealed he will return to Ukraine less than two months after being freed from detention by Russian-backed separatists who sentenced him to death.Aiden Aslin, 28, was captured by the Donetsk People’s Republic in April while fighting in the now-Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in the early days of the war.He was spared death by firing squad due to a prisoner swap deal brokered by Saudi Arabia and ex-Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, which allowed him and four other British nationals to return to the UK.Mr Aslin, who is initially from Newark but has lived in Ukraine for...
Men's Health

Afghanistan, the Taliban and the Pursuit of Muscle

Entering a gym via dusty set of concrete stairs to hear Lady Gaga’s 'Poker Face' being blasted out full-volume isn’t usually something that would raise eyebrows. But this is Kabul, the capital of what its new Taliban rulers now refer to as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Here, an austere theocracy designates almost all music – let alone degenerate Western pop songs – as un-Islamic, so the closest thing you’ll usually hear to a tune is the call to prayer that wails out five times a day.

