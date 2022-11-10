Read full article on original website
Video shows the Taliban whipping women protesting for their right to study
Video appears to show Taliban member whipping female students. Afghan women were whipped by the Taliban for protesting for their right to education after they were denied entry to a university in northeastern Afghanistan for not wearing the burqa. Videos shared on social media showed women students being assaulted by...
France 24
Taliban bars Afghan women from public parks, funfairs in Kabul
The Taliban have banned Afghan women from entering the capital's public parks and funfairs, just months after ordering access to be segregated by gender. The new rule, introduced this week, further squeezes women out of an ever-shrinking public space that already sees them banned from traveling without a male escort and forced to wear a hijab or burqa whenever out of the home.
US News and World Report
Taliban Ban Women From Parks, Morality Ministry Says
KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan women will no longer be allowed in parks, a spokesperson for the Taliban's morality ministry said, in part because they had not been meeting its interpretation of Islamic attire during their visits. Mohammad Akif Muhajir, the spokesman for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and...
Russians now recruiting Afghans trained by US Navy SEALS- Many were forced to flee after Western troops left last year
Recent reports indicate that Putin is attempting to recruit Afghan forces, which were,. Elite and highly trained specialist soldiers of the Afghanistan National Defense Forces. [They] were trained by the United States Elite Forces, like the SEALS, Navy SEALS and DELTA FORCE. As well as Britain's SAS and the Special Forces of Australia and New Zealand." [i]
‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead
Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday. The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.
Putin says mobilised troops will be ready in two weeks as he warns Nato against ‘global catastrophe’ – as it happened
Russian president says any direct clash with Nato troops would be ‘global catastrophe’ as he says 220,000 will be called up
Russia's reinforcements: Where Putin has found more weapons and troops as Ukraine invasion drags on
Russia’s weapon and troop shortage has forced it to turn to other rogue nations and some surprising sources in an effort to sustain its invasion of Ukraine. Analysts predicted Russia’s invasion would last only days or weeks due to confidence in a superior military force with vast supplies and an overwhelming advantage in manpower, but nine months later, Moscow has looked to source weapons and troops from other countries.
New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country
Two New Zealand social media influencers who were detained in Iran for almost four months have been released and have now left the country. Social media influencers Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were undertaking a trip called Expedition Earth in which they aimed to travel across 90 countries in a Jeep. The two recorded their travels with near-daily vlogs and Instagram posts, and documented their border crossing into Iran from Turkey in early July.
Ukraine Tells Russian Soldiers 'Thrown to Slaughter' to Surrender
The Ukrainian military has urged Russian soldiers "thrown to the slaughter" to escape death by voluntarily surrendering. A video shared to the Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday offers invading troops asylum and a payout for weapons and equipment if they agree to stop participating in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bloody war" by surrendering.
Russian soldier spoke of drunkenly killing civilians in phone call near Bucha: 'I think I'm going crazy'
"I've already killed so many civilians," a Russian soldier who had been drinking said in a phone call with his wife, the Associated Press reported.
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
AOL Corp
More than 400 Russian reservists died after their commanders ran away during a Ukrainian artillery bombardment, Russian soldier says
A Russian reservist said his unit was slaughtered in a Ukrainian attack after its officers fled. Around 570 of the reservists in his unit were from his home city, and only 130 survived, he said. Their wives are pleading with authorities to rescue the mobilized men, per Russian outlet Verstka.
Video Shows Russian 'Snake' Minefield Vehicle Obliterated by Drone: Ukraine
Ukrainian paratroopers in southern Ukraine have destroyed a Russian demining installation, according to a fiery new video posted on social media. A Facebook post reported that soldiers of the 79th Separate Amphibious Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the UR-77 Russian demining installation, known among military officials as the "Snake Horynich."
The Jewish Press
Former Jordanian Ambassador: Iran Saturating my Country with Drugs, Creating a Militia
Last July, King Abdullah II of Jordan protested attacks on Jordan’s border with Syria by “militias linked to Iran,” and deadly clashes with drug smugglers. The king told the newspaper al-Rai that Jordan faces “regular attacks on its borders by militias linked to Iran.”. “Jordan, like...
Drafted Russians were deployed to Ukraine without weapons and expected to dig trenches with their bare hands, relative says
Hundreds of drafted Russians are already dead in Ukraine, Russian media reported. "They were given four grenades, they dug the ground with their hands," said sister of one draftee. Earlier reports have highlighted the lack of training and equipment given to Russian soldiers. The sister of a Russian soldier deployed...
Ukraine's Kherson races to restore power, water after Russian retreat
KHERSON, Ukraine, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Utility companies in Kherson were working to restore critical infrastructure mined by fleeing Russian forces, with most homes in the southern Ukrainian city still without electricity and water, regional officials said on Sunday.
Russian troops slam generals over 'incomprehensible battle' that reportedly killed 300 in Donetsk
Russian troops have denounced an "incomprehensible battle" in Donetsk after apparently sustaining heavy losses during a week of intense fighting in the key eastern region of Ukraine.
British soldier captured by Russian forces to return to Ukraine 50 days after escaping death sentence
A British soldier has revealed he will return to Ukraine less than two months after being freed from detention by Russian-backed separatists who sentenced him to death.Aiden Aslin, 28, was captured by the Donetsk People’s Republic in April while fighting in the now-Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in the early days of the war.He was spared death by firing squad due to a prisoner swap deal brokered by Saudi Arabia and ex-Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, which allowed him and four other British nationals to return to the UK.Mr Aslin, who is initially from Newark but has lived in Ukraine for...
Men's Health
Afghanistan, the Taliban and the Pursuit of Muscle
Entering a gym via dusty set of concrete stairs to hear Lady Gaga’s 'Poker Face' being blasted out full-volume isn’t usually something that would raise eyebrows. But this is Kabul, the capital of what its new Taliban rulers now refer to as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Here, an austere theocracy designates almost all music – let alone degenerate Western pop songs – as un-Islamic, so the closest thing you’ll usually hear to a tune is the call to prayer that wails out five times a day.
This Day in History: October 17: France and Great Britain's War with Russia
On October 17, 1854, British and French troops began the Siege of Sevastopol during the Crimean War. The siege lasted for eleven months, with heavy casualties on both sides. In the end, the city fell to the Allies and was a key factor in their eventual victory in the war.
