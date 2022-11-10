Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Regents designate land for medical examiner’s office
The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents authorized the disposition of around 2.5 acres at A&M’s Health Science Center in Bryan as a future site for a Brazos County medical examiner’s office at their meeting Thursday. Regents approved the disposition in open session after discussing it...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Saturday, Nov. 12
“A Coney Island Christmas” comes to the Unity Theatre in Brenham starting Dec. 1 and runs Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 18. The play tells the story of a Jewish great-grandmother’s childhood when she was cast as Jesus, to the horror of her parents, in her school’s Christmas pageant. Tickets go on sale Nov. 21 and are $28 for adults and $15 for students to purchase, call 979-830-8358 or visit tickets.unitybrenham.org.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Whoops and hollers surround Aggie Ring Day
The rain did not stop nearly 1,700 Texas A&M Aggies from picking up their rings Friday. While 500 students received their rings a day before, the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center was full of whoops, hollers and hugs Friday afternoon. A few of those whoops came from the Wilson...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan city workers did an amazing job
We want to give a real thumbs up to the great job of removing two trees that we lost during the recent storm. It made a huge pile and I wasn't sure Bryan city workers could or would remove it for us. We came home one night and they had...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brenham 42, Dayton 28
BRENHAM — Brenham senior quarterback Rylan Wooten ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 166 yards and another score to lead the Cubs past the Dayton Broncos 42-28 on Friday in the Class 5A Division II bi-district playoffs. Senior Reid Robinson caught four passes for 78...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Missing 14-year-old College Station girl found in Katy
College Station Police Department officials said Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, a missing 14-year-old girl from College Station, was found safe in Katy on Tuesday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Brazos County Crime Stoppers was offering a $1,500...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Iola, Leon, Bremond advance to regional volleyball finals
LONGVIEW — Iola and Leon set up an all-Brazos Valley showdown at the Class 2A Region III volleyball tournament Friday with both teams advancing to the final at Lobo Coliseum. Iola first rallied past Beckville 26-24, 19-25, 15-25, 25-19, 15-11 in the first semifinal, and top-ranked Leon cruised past...
Bryan College Station Eagle
B-CS Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree Program
The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station has officially opened its annual Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program through Dec. 12, which gives low-income families the opportunity to have gifts for their children on Christmas Day. In 2021, the Salvation Army of B-CS assisted 1,041 families in the Brazos County area, by...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Leon volleyball team defeats Iola for program's 30 state tournament berth
The Leon Lady Cougars are state-bound once again. In Saturday’s all-Brazos Valley volleyball showdown in Longview, Leon triumphed over Iola 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19 in the Class 2A Region III final at Lobo Coliseum. With the win, Leon advances to the state tournament for the 30th time in program history.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's basketball team to host Army on Sunday
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will host Army at 2 p.m. Sunday in nonconference play at Reed Arena. The game will broadcast live on WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM). A&M (1-0) opened the season with a 69-45 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday in the Aggies’ first game under new head coach Joni Taylor. Sydney Bowles led A&M with 13 points.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Madisonville's Williams throws six TD passes in playoff win over La Grange
For Madisonville, Thursday night’s playoff matchup was a game five years in the making. After qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2017, the Mustangs made the most of the opportunity, taking down La Grange 41-21 in Class 4A Division II bi-district action at College Station’s Cougar Field.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's basketball team signs Texas’ top recruit
The Texas A&M women’s basketball signed three players this week, including the No. 1 recruit in Texas for the first time in program history. Mansfield Lake Ridge’s 5-foot-11 guard Kyle Marshall signed with A&M as the top-ranked recruit in Texas and 35th nationally. She averaged 21.2 points and 4.2 rebounds last season.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team to host Abilene Christian on Friday night
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will host Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Reed Arena. A&M opened the season Monday with an 87-54 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. Sophomore Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 18 points, while junior guard Hayden Hefner had 12. Abilene Christian also won...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn men's basketball team defeats Dallas-Cedar Valley 92-67
BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team used a 20-1 run in the first half to pave the way to a 92-67 victory over Dallas-Cedar Valley in the Blue Bell Basketball Classic on Saturday at the Kruse Center. Blinn sophomore guard Bakari LaStrap scored 16 points, while sophomore...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ted Foote column: Prayers needed for important week
On Tuesday of this week — Nov. 8 — voting occurred across the nation in what some call “off-year” national elections, with many citizens casting a ballot during varying “early voting” periods in the weeks preceding. Friday of this same week — Nov. 11...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie softball team signs four recruits to 2023 class
The Texas A&M softball team signed recruits Hailey Golden, Reagan Jones, Scout Lovell and Mya Perez this week. Golden is an outfielder at Pearland and ranked 55th nationally in this recruiting class. Jones is an infielder at Alvin and ranked 14th nationally. Lovell is a shortstop at Lovelady and ranked 71st, and Perez is a first baseman and pitcher for Norco High School in California and ranked seventh nationally.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Three recruits from The Woodlands Christian Academy sign with Aggie men’s golf team
The Texas A&M men’s golf team signed three players this week — Jake Maggert, Aaron Pounds and Jack Usner, all from The Woodlands Christian Academy. The trio helped the Warriors win back-to-back TAPPS Class 5A state championships. Maggert, the son of former Texas A&M golfer Jeff Maggert, is...
