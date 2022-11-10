Music listings: Nov. 11-17

3 Heath Brothers: 2:30 p.m.; Nov. 11; SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

408, Don’t Panic, Makeout and Morning In May: 7 p.m.; Nov. 13; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

A Brother’s Fountain, Graham Good and Trevor Michael: Potluck Party. 6:30 p.m. doors open. 7-7:15 p.m., Trevor Michael. 7:20-7:35 p.m., Graham Good. 7:40-9 p.m., A Brother’s Fountain. Nov. 12; Mr. Scotts House in Maitland; bandsintown.com

Abby Anderson: 7 p.m.; Nov. 11; Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Afrojack: 8 p.m.; Nov. 11; Tinker Field, 400 S. Rio Grande Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Album Release Show: First: Tangent (members of Our Escape, Moat Cobra, Call in Dead and Ginko Balboa) Second: Gas Station Boner Pills (GA). Third: Curtains. Fourth: Swift Knuckle Solution. Fifth: Off the Rails. 8 p.m.; Nov. 12; Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; dcxpc-live.ticketleap.com

The All-American Rejects: 8 p.m.; Nov. 11; Hard Rock Live Orlando, 6050 Universal Blvd. in Orlando; $35-$60; 407-351-LIVE.

Allie Sawicki: With The Boots. 7 p.m.; Nov. 11; Sunset Walk at Margaritaville Resort Orlando, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd. in Kissimmee; bandsintown.com

Antler’s Lounge: 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 16; Castle Hotel, 8629 International Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

ARMNHMR: 10 p.m.; Nov. 11; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

B. Simone, Chico Bean, DeRay Davis and Jess Hilarious: 7 p.m.; Nov. 13; Addition Financial Arena, 12777 Gemini Blvd. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Beemo: 6 p.m.; Nov. 12; Crooked Can Brewing Company, 426 W. Plant St. in Winter Garden; bandsintown.com

The Blake Thanks You for Your Service: The Blake will recognize all veterans with an honorary pinning while Francesca sings the National Anthem. 3:30 p.m.; Nov. 11; The Blake at Hamlin, 4814 Hamlin Groves Trail; Winter Garden; bandsintown.com

Bodybox: I AM, Bodybox and Rhythm of Fear. 7 p.m.; Nov. 12; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave. in Winter Park; bandsintown.com

Bottomfeeders: Inferious, Bystander, Reign and Bottomfeeders. 7 p.m.; Nov. 11; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave. in Winter Park; bandsintown.com

Boy Named Sue: With Overthinker, Porch Coffin and Shy Dog Mountain Resort. This event is for those 21 and older. 8 p.m.; Nov. 14; Will’s Pub, 1040 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; $10

Brytiago: 9 p.m.; Nov. 13; 8100 Crystal Clear Lane in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Butler: 10 p.m.; Nov. 11; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Calling Crystal: Overlook stage is located beside D-Luxe Burger and across from Guest Services in Disney Springs. 5:15 p.m.; Nov. 11; Disney Springs, 1486 Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista; bandsintown.com

Calling Crystal: 11:30 a.m.; Nov. 12-. 13; The Hampton Social, 9101 International Drive Suite 1200 in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Charlotte De Witte: 10 p.m.; Nov. 13; Celine, 22 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Christian Nodal, Forajido Tour: 8 p.m.; Nov. 12; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. in Orlando; $61-$580; bandsintown.com

Claire Vandiver Duo (Sundown Sessions): This event is for those 21 and older. 7 p.m.; Nov. 13; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; free

Claptone: 10 p.m.; Nov. 12; Celine, 22 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Coffee and Conversations series: Each installment will feature a member of the community who was active in Orlando’s underground music scene in the 1980s and ‘90s as a guest docent who can share this fascinating history. 2 p.m.; Nov. 13; Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd. in Orlando; free; 407-836-8500; thehistorycenter.org

Control Your Narrative — Arise North America Tour in Orlando: 8 p.m.; Nov. 11; HENAO Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive in Orlando; $24.99-$149

Cooper Concert Series 2022: Enjoy a wide variety of music from talented acts in our monthly Cooper Concert Series. This free concert is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library. 11 a.m.; Nov. 12; Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont; free; 352-253-6180; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Craft Beer and Blues Festival 2022: Too Slim and the Taildraggers perform at the Craft Beer and Blues Festival. 1 p.m.; Nov. 12; Lake Concord Park, 95 Triplet Lake Drive in Casselberry; bandsintown.com

Dallas Tyler Band: Solo performance. 7 p.m.; Nov. 12; Seminole Wind Ranch, 29248 FL-44 in Eustis; bandsintown.com

Dearly Beloved Nova Roads EP Release Party: This event is for those 21 and older. 8 p.m.; Nov. 11; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave. in Sanford; $10

Diamond Dixie: This is an acoustic set from 7:30-10:30 p.m., for all ages. Nov. 11; Sanford Brewing Company, 400 Sanford Ave. in Sanford; bandsintown.com

DJ BMF: This event is for those 21 and older. 10 p.m.; Nov. 11; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; free

Down East Boys: 9:30 a.m.; Nov. 13; 17 N. Park Ave. in Apopka; bandsintown.com

EDC Orlando 2022: Insomniac, the producer behind North America’s largest dance music festival, has announced its return to Orlando for a three-day adventure packed with sunshine and positive energy. 1 p.m.; Nov. 11-13; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place in Orlando; campingworldstadium.com

Elizabeth Ward (Sundown Sessions): This event is for those 21 and older. 7 p.m.; Nov. 11; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; free

Ella and The Bossa Beat: 8 p.m.; Nov. 11; Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal, 5601 Universal Blvd. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Emo Nite: 9 p.m.; Nov. 17; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Erin Coburn: 7 p.m.; Nov. 16; Fredster’s featuring Adrian Mann’s Bar & Grill, 1720 Fennell St. in Maitland; bandsintown.com

Feral is the Kid: Plus special guest Napollo. 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 14; Anderson Street, 516 E. Anderson St. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Festival of Hope: Join us for a fun, free night at Relay for Life — The Great Big Relay of Central Florida. There will be food, activities, and entertainment. And music by Francesca. 4 p.m.; Nov. 12; Showalter Field, 2525 Cady Way in Winter Park; bandsintown.com

The Figure It Out Tour: 7 p.m.; Nov. 13; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Foley and Hood: 8 p.m.; Nov. 12; The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 116 E. 1st St. in Sanford; bandsintown.com

The Forever Tour: 7 p.m.; Nov. 11; Will’s Pub, 1040 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Fortunate Youth, Passafire and Kash’d Out: 6 p.m.; Nov. 11; Plaza LIVE Orlando, 425 N. Bumby Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

The Forum and Cannibal Kids: 7 p.m.; Nov. 13; Will’s Pub, 1040 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Francis Mercier: 10 p.m.; Nov. 13; EDC Orlando, Lorna Doone; Orlando; bandsintown.com

The Friends Opera Club: Puccini: Madama Butterfly: The Friends Opera Club invites students and the public to attend educational programs, classes and discussions on opera and the operatic experience. 1:45 p.m.; Nov. 14; Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont; free; 352-253-6180; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Funk Omakase: Featuring DJ Nigel John and guest DJs. This event is for those 21 and older. 10 p.m.; Nov. 17; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; free; local.aarp.org

Glaive: 8 p.m.; Nov. 14; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Glitterer: 8 p.m.; Nov. 12; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Hard Swingin’ Country Soiree: With Decker and Dimitrov. This event is for those 21 and older. 7 p.m.; Nov. 16; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; free

Hdynation Takeover: 11 a.m.; Nov. 11; Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive, 8001 International Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Hovvdy and Girlpuppy: 6 p.m.; Nov. 11; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

HR of Bad Brains: This event is for those 21 and older. 7 p.m.; Nov. 16; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave. in Sanford; $20

James Hype: 10 p.m.; Nov. 13; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Jigsaw Youth, Yasmin Nur and Pinkshift: 8 p.m.; Nov. 11; Will’s Pub, 1040 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Joey Ginel: 6 p.m.; Nov. 15; Sunset Walk at Margaritaville Resort Orlando, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd. in Kissimmee; bandsintown.com

Kenny G: Epcot — Eat to the Beat Concert Series 2022. 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 11, Nov. 12; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Layla Brisbois: 6 p.m.; Nov. 16; The Attic Door, 28 W. Plant St. in Winter Garden; bandsintown.com

Live Hart: 7 p.m.; Nov. 11; Tactical Brewing Co., 4882 New Broad St. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Austin Miller: The music of Austin Miller, a singer-songwriter from Orlando, has been described as “Folk/ Americana from someone who’s seen almost all of America.” 6 p.m.; Nov. 11; Orlando; athenticbrewing.com

Margaritaville Resort Salty Rim: 1 p.m.; Nov. 16; Margaritaville Resort Orlando, 8000 Fins Up Circle in Kissimmee; bandsintown.com

Maserati: This event is for those 21 and older. 8 p.m.; Nov. 17; Will’s Pub, 1040 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; $15

Matroda: 9 p.m.; Nov. 13; Elixir, 9 W. Washington St. in Orlando

Matt Stell with George Birge: This event is for those 21 and older. 9 p.m.; Nov. 12; Tuffy’s Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave. in Sanford; $30-$79

Matt Woods and the Natural Disasters, Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters, with Lauris Vidal: This event is for those 21 and older. 8 p.m.; Nov. 12; Will’s Pub, 1040 N Mills Ave. in Orlando; $10

Nick Soliday: 12:30 p.m.; Nov. 13; City Pub, 861 N. Orange Ave,; Orlando; bandsintown.com

Patrick Lamb and Hit Factory: Hit Factory “America’s Top Cover Band.” 8 p.m.; Nov. 11; Hyatt Regency Orlando, 9801 International Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

PopRoXxX: Post-Brunch Vibes on MainStage. 3 p.m.; Nov. 12; Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive Orlando; bandsintown.com

Pretty Pink: 9 p.m.; Nov. 13; Tier Nightclub, 20 E. Central Blvd. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Ray Volpe: 10 p.m.; Nov. 12; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Remi Wolf: 8 p.m.; Nov. 15; Plaza LIVE Orlando, 425 N. Bumby Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Resurrection — A Journey Tribute: With special guest Erin Coburn 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 17; Mount Dora Community Building 520 N. Baker St. in Mount Dora; $30-$60; 800-514-3849, 321-800-6883; mountdora.com

Russell Peters — Act Your Age World Tour: 7 p.m.; Nov. 12; Hard Rock Live Orlando, 6050 Universal Blvd. in Orlando; $55.50-$75.50; ticketmaster.com

Sara Kays and Max: 8 p.m.; Nov. 17; Plaza LIVE Orlando, 425 N. Bumby Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Slumberland Art and Music Festival: Orlando’s first immersive festival experience. 1 p.m.; Nov. 12; Avanti Palms Resort and Conference Center, 6515 International Drive; Orlando; bandsintown.com

Smile Empty Soul, Saint Tragedy and Sun Volume: 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 12; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave. in Sanford; $15

Solo: 6 p.m.; Nov. 16; The Wharf at Sunset Walk in Kissimmee; bandsintown.com

Steven Cardwell and the Neon Drifters: 7 p.m.; Nov. 11; Old Town, 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee; bandsintown.com

Straight No Chaser: 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 16; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando

Stutterman: 7 p.m.; Nov. 11; Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Sugar Ray: 7 p.m.; Nov. 13; Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive in Lake Buena Vista; bandsintown.com

Sugar Vibe: 8 p.m.; Nov. 12; Rosen Event Center, 11184 S. Apopka-Vineland Road in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Sunday Drive: 10:30 a.m.; Nov. 17; Orlando Baptist Church, 500 S. Semoran Blvd. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Thrive and Ethan Tucker with Shanin Blake: This event is for those 21 and older. 7 p.m.; Nov. 17; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave. in Sanford; $12; bandsintown.com

Tigers Jaw: 7 p.m.; Nov. 12; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando

Tommy Treadway: 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 14; Breezes Restaurant & Bar, 8505 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee; bandsintown.com

Toppermost Beatles tribute: Support the arts and say thank you to a veteran at the Toppermost Beatles tribute. Veterans get $5 off their tickets courtesy of AMVETS. 7 p.m.; Nov. 11; Mount Dora Music Hall 520 N. Baker St. in Mount Dora; $15-$25; mountdora.com

Vertebreaker and Velcro Love: 8 p.m.; Nov. 12; Garage Bar, 1018 Pennsylvania Ave. in St. Cloud; bandsintown.com

Vintage Culture: 10 p.m.; Nov. 13; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Wason Brazoban: 9 p.m.; Nov. 12; Gavanna Gran Salon Lounge & Restaurant, 843 Lee Road in Orlando; bandsintown.com

We The Kingdom Live: 7 p.m.; Nov. 11; Northland Church, 530 Dog Track Road in Longwood; bandsintown.com

Zelda Grey (Sundown Sessions): This event is for those 21 and older. 7 p.m.; Nov. 12; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; free

Flying Horse Big Band Concert: Enjoy the soulful, thrilling harmonies of the Flying Horse Big Band at First Unitarian Church of Orlando. 8 p.m.; Nov. 12; First Unitarian Church of Orlando, 1901 E. Robinson St. in Orlando; $20-$27; 407-898-3621; tinyurl.com

Bill Mays: Pianist Bill Mays’ career as a professional musician spans the last 60 years and includes a multitude of musical endeavors. 8 p.m.; Nov. 12; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave. in Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com

Central Florida Jazz Society presents: Michelle Mailhot and special guests: For more than 25 years Michelle Mailhot has been one of the most sought-after Jazz singers around. 3 p.m.; Nov. 13; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave. in Winter Park; $20-$35; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com

Composition Studio Recital: Listen to new music from student composers of the studio composition program. 3 p.m.; Nov. 12; UCF Rehearsal Hall, 19 Mercury Circle in Orlando; free; arts.cah.ucf.edu

Cortez and Koelble: Featuring Chris Cortez and Bobby Koelble, two of Orlando’s finest jazz guitarists. 8 p.m.; Nov. 11; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave. in Winter Park; $20; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com

JazzPro Series Presents: Dan Jordan Quartet: Daniel Jordan is a graduate of North Texas State University, a current member of the Dr. Phillips Jazz Orchestra, and well-known woodwind sideman to anyone who wants the best. 8 p.m.; Nov. 15; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave. in Winter Park; $20; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com

Stetson School of Music at Steinmetz Hall: The Stetson University School of Music is delighted to announce its debut at Steinmetz Hall in the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. 2:30 p.m.; Nov. 12; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando; $0-$25; 386-822-8950; drphillipscenter.org .

Thursday Night Hang: The first set is played by the house band, featuring Blue Bamboo owner Chris Cortez joined by Walt Hubbard, Doug Mathews, Ed Krout and special guests. 8 p.m.; Nov. 17; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave. in Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com

Tropical City Jazz at Wine 4 Oysters: Bring your friends and family for a wonderful evening of music featuring Tropical City Jazz. 7 p.m.; Nov. 12; Wine 4 Oysters, 1957 S. Alafaya Trail in Orlando; free; cli.re

Music: Virtual drum, music and voice jam. 12 p.m.; Nov. 12; Orlando; free; local.aarp.org

Plaid in the Park: The City of Mount Dora Pipe & Drum Band announce Plaid in the Park. Celtic entertainment and an array of vendors. 3 p.m.; Nov. 12; Downtown Mount Dora, 138 E. Fifth Ave. in Mount Dora; free; mountdora.com

Jessi Uribe and Joss Favela — Tequila and Guaro USA Tour: 7 p.m.; Nov. 12; House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista; $69-$119; bandsintown.com

Jessie Reyez — The Yessie Tour: 7 p.m.; Nov. 17; House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista; $35-$85

Silversun Pickups — Physical Thrills Tour: 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 14; House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista; $30-$76; bandsintown.com

Yacht Rock Revue: 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 11; House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista; $19.50-$55