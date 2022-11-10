Etc. listings: Nov. 11-17

COMEDY

Daniel Tosh: Florida Trash Tour: 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 17; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando

Russell Peters — Act Your Age World Tour: 7 p.m.; Nov. 12; Hard Rock Live Orlando, 6050 Universal Blvd. in Orlando; $55.50-$75.50; ticketmaster.com

Stand Up: A New Comedy Series: We could all use a good laugh this year, and Theater West End is just the place to let loose. 8 p.m.; Nov. 12; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave. in Sanford; $18-$22 theaterwestend.com

Best of Luna: We have gathered our fan favorites from over the years and are bringing them to the stage one more time. An evening of comedic one-act plays. 8 p.m.; Nov. 11-13; Art’s Sake Studio, 4603 Parkbreeze Court. in Orlando; $15 playdeluna.com

Comedy Night with Carmen Vallone: Help us celebrate our monthlong anniversary and enjoy a night of comedy with Carmen Vallone. Bring your friends and family (16 and older) and enjoy a wonderful dinner, drinks and laughter. 6 p.m.; Nov. 13; Wine 4 Oysters, 1957 S. Alafaya Trail in Orlando; $8 cli.re

Zane Lamprey Comedy Tour: Zane Lamprey, award-winning travel show host and comedian, performs his new stand-up comedy show Lager than Life. 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 12; Hourglass Brewing, 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Suite 1020 in Longwood; $29 407-262-0056; eventvesta.com

FOOD

5 Fantastic Fall Foodie Festivals in Orlando: Culinary connoisseurs, prepare for an awesome autumn. Nov. 11-12; Disney Dolphin Resort, 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd. in Orlando; $40 visitorlando.com

Education Day: History comes alive at Education Day on Friday November 11th. Great for families and groups! Scheduled tours are available by emailing activities@osceolahistory.org . 10 a.m.; Pioneer Village at Shingle Creek, 2491 Babb Road in Kissimmee; osceolahistory.org

Food and Wine Classic: “Bubbles with Bublé.” :30 p.m.; Nov. 12; Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort, 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd. in Lake Buena Vista; bandsintown.com

Great Scott Chili Cook Off: 11 a.m.; Nov. 12; Long and Scott’s Farms, 26216 County Road 448A in Mount Dora; 352-383-6900; fun4lakekids.com

Lavishly Day Party: 3 p.m.; Nov. 13; The Linq Lounge, 745 Bennett Road in Orlando; lavishly-events-decor-and-drape-llc.ticketleap.com

Thanksgiving Dinner: Come enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner with your friends and neighbors. Turkey and ham dinner with all the trimmings for only $8. Let’s give thanks for our wonderful community. 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 14; 7101 Wright Ave. in Tangerine; $8 mountdora.com

Veteran’s Dinner: Thank you, veterans for being our heroes. Your bravery will never be forgotten. 6 p.m.; Nov. 11; St. Cloud Civic Center, 3001 17th St. in St. Cloud; 407-957-7300; stcloudfl.gov

VIP Champagne and Dessert Party: 8:30 p.m.; Nov. 12; The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd. in Lake Buena Vista; $150; brownpapertickets.com

WDW Swan and Dolphin Food and Wine Classic: Tickets are non-refundable. Parking not included in ticket price. Children younger than 5, free entry with adult. Children ages 6 and older, full ticket required. 5:30 p.m.; Nov. 11-12; The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, 1500 EPCOT Resorts Blvd. in Lake Buena Vista; $165 brownpapertickets.com

Winter Haven Sunday Brunch Tour: Explore downtown Winter Haven and it’s charming restaurants that celebrate brunch, drinks and, of course, history. 11:30 a.m.; Nov. 13; Downtown Winter Haven, 220 Ave A W in Winter Garden; $45-$95 winterhavenfoodtours.com

Bonnet Creek Epicurious Progressive Dinner Tour: Returning for its second year, the Epicurious Progressive Dinner Tour is a four-hour tasting journey taking guests through seven different stops to experience the diverse culinary specialties offered. 6 p.m.; Nov. 11-12; Waldorf Astoria Orlando and Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, 14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Lane in Orlando; $245 407-597-3712; waldorfastoriaorlando.com

Casselberry Food and Wine Fest: 6 p.m.; Nov. 14; Lake Concord Park, 95 Triplet Lake Drive in Casselberry; $10-$35; 407-831-1231. casselberryfoodwinefest.com

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

Second Annual Veterans Resource Fair: 10 a.m.; Nov. 12; Veterans Park, 1200 14th St. in St. Cloud; 407-957-7300; stcloudfl.gov

Craft Beer and Blues Festival 2022: Too Slim and the Taildraggers perform at the Craft Beer and Blues Festival. 1 p.m.; Nov. 12; Lake Concord Park, 95 Triplet Lake Drive in Casselberry; bandsintown.com

EDC Orlando 2022: Insomniac, the producer behind North America’s largest dance music festival, has announced its return to Orlando for a three-day adventure packed with sunshine and positive energy. 1 p.m.; Nov. 11-13; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place in Orlando; campingworldstadium.com

Fall Craft Fair: Holiday decorations, jewelry, sweet treats, soap, art, candles, plants and more. Don’t miss the mimosa bar. 11 a.m.; Nov. 12; Avalon Park Orlando, 3801 Avalon Park East Blvd. in Orlando; free; 407-658-6565; avalonparkorlando.com

Festival of Hope: Join us for a fun, free night at Relay for Life — The Great Big Relay of Central Florida. There will be food, activities and entertainment. And music by Francesca. 4 p.m.; Nov. 12; Showalter Field, 2525 Cady Way in Winter Park; bandsintown.com

Maitland Farmers Market: Shop fresh produce and fruit, plants and flowers, crafts, food and more. 9 a.m.; Nov. 13; Independence Lane, 1776 Independence Lane in Maitland; free; 407-539-6223; itsmymaitland.com

Slumberland Art and Music Festival: Orlando’s first immersive festival experience. 1 p.m.; Nov. 12 Avanti Palms Resort and Conference Center, 6515 International Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Southern Hill Farms Fall Festival: 11 a.m.; Nov. 11, 13; 16651 Schofield Road in Clermont; $20 407-986-5806; fun4lakekids.com

CosFaire Orlando: Adventure, fantasy, mystery, quests, journeys and dragons. Unleash your imagination and bring your childhood fairytale characters to life at CosFaire Orlando 2023. 10 a.m.; Nov. 12; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando; $5-$10 407-274-7404; lunattix.com

Fall Fling Craft and Vendor Fair: Local craft and business vendors, food trucks and activities for the whole family — come spend a nice day outside and shop local for the holidays. 10 a.m.; Nov. 12; First Baptist Church of Pine Castle, 1001 Hoffner Ave. in Orlando; free; 407-341-3406; fbcpinecastle.com

Hot In The City: Hot In The City is more than a maker’s market, it’s an experience. Art, vintage, drinkies, food, music, tattoos, gifts, handmade, haircuts, home goods, pottery, weird, unique and amazing. 10 a.m.; Nov. 13; Alchemy Hair Salon, 600 N. Bumby Ave. in Orlando; free; 813-760-2671

Oviedo Mall Carnival: Experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway with exciting rides and games for all ages and deep-fried treats, sweets and other tasty carnival eats. Free admission and parking. 5 p.m.; Nov. 11-17; Oviedo Mall, 1700 Oviedo Mall Blvd. in Oviedo; free; 866-666-3247; dreamlandamusements.com

Singing Through the Season Voice Class: This five-class program will run until the week before Christmas and will introduce the concepts of vocal technique, bodywork and musical expressivity. 10 a.m.; Nov. 11; Center for Health and Wellbeing, 2005 Mizell Ave. in Winter Park; free; centralfloridavocalarts.org

FUNDRAISERS

Cows ‘n Cabs: Cows ‘n Cabs is Orlando’s favorite food and wine event, located right off Park Avenue in Winter Park. 7 p.m.; Nov. 12; West Meadow of Winter Park’s Central Park, 150 N. New York Ave. in Winter Park; $200-$300 cowsncabs.com

PG Hall of Fame and Fore the Kids Celebrity Charity Golf Tournament: Join us for the Second Annual Perfect Game Hall of Fame Gala Dinner and Third Annual Fore the Kids Celebrity Charity Golf Tournament. 6 p.m.; Nov. 17-18; Rosen Event Center, 11184 S. Apopka-Vineland Road in Orlando; $600-$9,000 319-431-6694; PGHOF.givesmart.com

Raise the Table: Join us for a seat at Raise the Table and a special evening featuring exciting silent auction items, AmFund Trips of a Lifetime, a live auction, gourmet cuisine, dancing and performances. 6 p.m.; Nov. 12; Hilton Orlando Altamonte Springs, 350 Northlake Blvd. in Altamonte Springs; $150 407-493-3193; mustardseedfla.org

41st Annual Holiday Marketplace: Presented by the United Women in Faith. 8 a.m.; Nov. 12-13; St. Luke’s UMC, 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Drive in Orlando; free; st.lukes.org

15th Annual Breakfast of Champions Fundraising Event: The Legal Aid Society joins brave clients, dedicated government officials and compassionate community partners for our largest fundraiser of the year. 8 a.m.; Nov. 17; Orange TV & Zoom, Orlando; free; 407-515-1869; eventbrite.com

FILM

Adult Movie Matinee: The movie feature being shown is “Queen Bees” starring Ellen Burstyn, Jane Curtin and Loretta Devine. This film is rated PG-13, for those 18 years of age and older. 12:30 p.m.; Nov. 16; St. Cloud Community Center, 3101 17th St. in St. Cloud; 407-957-7300; stcloudfl.gov

AAWHMP presents Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is an American superhero film based on the Marvel Comic character Black Panther. It is directed by Ryan Coogler. 11 a.m.; Nov. 12; Orlando PREMIERE 14 Fashion Square Mall, 3201 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando; aawhmpinc.ticketleap.com

Greener Pastures: Please Note: This film is showing at the Orlando Science Center’s Digital Adventure Theater. 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 12; enzian.org

HISStory Primitive: Official film screening. 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 14; AMC Dine-In Disney Springs 24, 1500 E. Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista; bandsintown.com

Nelson’s Last Stand: Nominated for Best Israeli Film at the 2021 DocAviv Film Festival, this is the crazy story of the 1970s bohemian holiday village established by Rafi Nelson on the Sinai border. 4:15 p.m.; Nov. 14; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave. in Maitland; 407-629-1088; enzian.org

North by Northwest: This screening will feature a presentation by Christine Madrid French on her book The Architecture of Suspense: Alfred Hitchcock’s Buildings. 11:30 a.m.; Nov. 12; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave. in Maitland; 407-629-1088; enzian.org

One More Story : Ambitious young journalist, Yarden, is put to the test when her boss (and lover) assigns her to do a story about blind dating in hopes of chasing ratings. 6:45 p.m.; Nov. 14; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave. in Maitland; enzian.org

LITERARY ARTS

D&D: Come join us at the library for high adventure as we play fifth edition Dungeons & Dragons. The group is currently full and has moved to a waiting list pending a new DM. 4:30 p.m.; Nov. 17; Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Friends of the Library Meeting: 10 a.m.; Nov. 16; Cagan Crossings Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks in Clermont; 352-253-6180; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Library and Me Story Time: Join Miss Jessica, Miss Ivanna and Ms. Becca in the story room for an all-ages story time full of music, movement and fun. 11 a.m.; Nov. 15; Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive in Clermont; 352-253-6180; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Library Story Time: Story time is geared for ages 0-5, but all are welcome. 11 a.m.; Nov. 11; Minneola Library, 100 S. Main Ave. in Minneola; 352-253-6180; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Storytime: 11 a.m.; Nov. 11; Minneola Library, 100 S. Main Ave. in Minneola; free; fun4lakekids.com

Thrive and Ethan Tucker with Shanin Blake: This event is for those 21 and older. 7 p.m.; Nov. 17; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave. in Sanford; $12 bandsintown.com

WEE Story Time: Stories, finger plays, books, bubbles and toys. 11 a.m.; Nov. 15; Cagan Crossings Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks in Clermont; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

Sisters of the Soul Book Club: Join Sisters of the Soul, a monthly book club with St. Luke’s Pastor Jenn. Currently reading: Abuelita Faith: What Women on the Margins Teach Us about Wisdom, Persistence and Strength. 7 p.m.; Nov. 17; St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Road in Orlando; free; 470-876-4991; st.lukes.org

Teen Book Club: Discuss a monthly novel, talk about your favorite books and celebrate all things YA in Teen Book Club. This month we’re reading “I Kissed Shara Wheeler” by Casey McQuiston. 2 p.m.; Nov. 13; Alafaya Branch, 12000 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando; free; 407-835-7323; attend.ocls.info

Tween Book Club: Engage in a dynamic discussion and interactive activities based on “Wings of Fire (Book 1): The Dragonet Prophecy” by Tui T. Sutherland. Recommended for ages 9–12. 5 p.m.; Nov. 17; Orlando; free; 407-835-7323; attend.ocls.info

FAMILY

30th Annual Pioneer Day: Go back in time to Florida in the 1890s and experience what life was like before modern appliances and air conditioning. 10 a.m.; Nov. 12; Pioneer Village at Shingle Creek, 2491 Babb Road in Kissimmee; osceolahistory.org

Charlotte’s Web: This beloved tale, featuring madcap and endearing farm animals, explores bravery, selfless love and the true meaning of friendship. 10:15 a.m.; Nov. 11-12; Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St. in Orlando; $12.com-$18 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org

NXL World Cup 2022: The NXL excitedly returns to Kissimmee, Florida for the world’s largest professional paintball event. 8 a.m.; Nov. 11-13; NXL World Cup, 5990 W. Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee; nxl.ticketleap.com

A Comedy Hypnosis Show with Richard Barker: Richard Barker is a world-renowned professional hypnotist, comedy stage hypnotist, media source, television personality, author and keynote speaker. 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 12; Ritz Theater, Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave. in Sanford; $23-$30 407-321-8111; ritztheatersanford.com

Beauty & the Beast Jr.: ME Performing Arts proudly presents the first Disney musical to reach the Broadway stage and one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history. 7 p.m.; Nov. 12-13; ME Theatre, 1300 La Quinta Drive in Orlando; $25 orlandoatplay.com

Mr. Richard: Family Night with Mr. Richard. 6 p.m.; Nov. 15; Chick-Fil-A Waterford Lakes, 633 N. Alafaya Trail in Orlando; free; 407-281-8897; mrrichard.net

Thanksgiving Food Drive Car & Truck Show: Join the Promenade at Sunset Walk as it hosts its Second Sunday Car & Truck Show and Food Drive, benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. 11 a.m.; Nov. 13; Promenade at Sunset Walk, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd. in Kissimmee; free; 407-338-4811; sunsetwalk.com

KIDS

(A/B) Kids Adventure Club: Join in for fun after-school activities. 3 p.m.; Nov. 16; Cagan Crossings Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks in Clermont; mylakelibrary.evanced.info

JCPenney Kids Zone: 11 a.m.; Nov. 12; 2345 S. Highway 27 in Clermont; fun4lakekids.com

Toddler Open Gym: 10:30 a.m.; Nov. 14; St. Cloud Civic Center, 3001 17th St. in St. Cloud; 407-957-7300; stcloudfl.gov

Toddler Time: 9 a.m.; Nov. 15, 17; Sky Zone Clermont, 2510 S. Highway 27 in Clermont; fun4lakekids.com

Toddler Time: 10 a.m.; Nov. 17; Dreamcatcher Horse Rescue, 10639 Toad Road in Clermont; $25 fun4lakekids.com

Little Chef: Turkey Popcorn Treat Bags. 11 a.m.; Nov. 16; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd. in Orlando; free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info