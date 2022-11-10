ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art listings: Nov. 11-17

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
McRae Art Studios in Orlando. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Art Stroll and Art in the Alley: Join us in downtown Mount Dora for a self-guided art experience of local galleries and artist studios. 6 p.m.; Nov. 17; Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E. 5th Ave. in Mount Dora; free; mountdora.com

Martha Sanders, “Inspired Fusion of Color and Creation:” Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs presents Martha Sanders’ mesmerizing art for November’s Art in the Atrium exhibition. 8:30 a.m.; Nov. 11, 14-17; Orange County Adminstration Center, 201 S. Rosalind Ave. in Orlando; free; 407-766-0632; orlandoatplay.com

From Ella to Coltrane: The Jazz Photography Of Roger Kallins: Roger Kallins was an extraordinary man of many talents and, through his photography, he artfully captured the emotion that jazz musicians bring to their work. 10 a.m.; Nov. 11-12, 14-17; Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave. in Winter Park; free; 407-671-1886; orlandoatplay.com

McRae Studios Holiday Open House: Two-day, in-person holiday open house at McRae Art Studios in Orlando. 6 p.m.; Nov. 11-12; McRae Art Studios, 1000 Arlington St. in Orlando; free

Martha Sanders “Inspired Fusion of Color and Creation:” Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs invites you enter the imaginative world of Martha Sanders during this reception. 5 p.m.; Nov. 16; Orange County Administration Center, 201 S. Rosalind Ave. in Orlando; free; 407-766-0632; orlandoatplay.com

Slumberland Art and Music Festival: Orlando’s first immersive festival experience is coming this November. 1 p.m.; Nov. 12,; Avanti Palms Resort and Conference Center, 6515 International Drive in Orlando; bandsintown.com

Banksyland: Banksyland is an international touring exhibition that immerses audiences in the works of the world’s most infamous and elusive artist: Banksy. 12 p.m.; Nov. 11-13; 9101 International Drive In Orlando; $30-$60; 937-674-9416; bit.ly

Bits and Pieces — New Art by Trent Manning: Back by popular demand, self-taught artist Trent Manning will bring his provocative menagerie to Jeanine Taylor Folk Art. 6 p.m.; Nov. 12; Jeanine Taylor Folk Art, 211 E. 1st St. in Sanford; free; 407-323-2447; jtfolkart.com

Parallel Illusion: The title, “Parallel Illusion” was inspired by the words of Phillip Guston talking about art and artists doing “what nature can’t.” 5 p.m.; Nov. 12; The Casselberry Art House, 127 Quail Pond Circle in Casselberry; free; 407-262-7700 ext.1122

