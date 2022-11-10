ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Theater & Dance listings: Nov. 11-17

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

THEATER

Charlotte’s Web: This beloved tale featuring madcap and endearing farm animals explores bravery, selfless love and the true meaning of friendship. 10:15 a.m.; Nov. 11-12; Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St. in in Orlando; $12-$18; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org

The Preview: A preview of songs for shows to come. A Broadway-calibur presentation by the award-winning musical production company, Just Us Orlando Productions. 3 p.m.; Nov. 13; 6859 Edgewater Commerce Parkway in Orlando; just-us-orlando-productions.ticketleap.com

Zen Awakening Festival 2022: Zen Awakening Festival is a four-day transformational music-and-arts festival. 1 p.m.; Nov. 17; Zen Meditation Fields, 2505 W. Bella Vista St. in Lakeland; tickets.holdmyticket.com

Beauty and the Beast Jr.: ME Performing Arts proudly presents the first Disney musical to reach the Broadway stage and one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history. 7 p.m.; Nov. 12, Nov. 13; ME Theatre, 1300 La Quinta Drive in Orlando; $25; orlandoatplay.com

Best of Luna: We have gathered our fan favorites from over the years and are bringing them to the stage one more time. An evening of comedic one-act plays. 8 p.m.; Nov. 11-13; Art’s Sake Studio, 4603 Parkbreeze Court in Orlando; $15; playdeluna.com

UCF Theatre presents ‘As You Like It’: A classic Shakespearean plot featuring gender-swapping, melodic songs, questionable poetry and laughs aplenty. Will Rosalind and Orlando declare their love? 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 12-13, 16-17; Theatre UCF Black Box, 4000 Central Florida Blvd. in Orlando; $10-$25; arts.cah.ucf.edu

Young at Heart: The Breakthrough Theatre Company presents “Young at Heart.” 8 p.m.; Nov. 11-14; Breakthrough Theatre, 6900 Aloma Ave. in Winter Park; $15-$20; 407-920-4034; breakthroughtheatre.com

DANCE

DJ BMF: This event is 21 and older. 10 p.m.; Nov. 11; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando; free

Girls Inc. of Lakeland Father Daughter Dance: 6 p.m.; Nov. 12; RP Funding Center, 701 W Lime St. in Lakeland; rpfundingcenter.com

Matroda: 9 p.m.; Nov. 13; Elixir, 9 W. Washington St. in Orlando

Official EDC Orlando Afterparty: Featuring Biscits. 9 p.m.; Nov. 12; Elixir, 9 W. Washington St. in Orlando

Turn It Up Dance Convention: 9 a.m.; Nov. 13; RP Funding Center, 701 W. Lime St. in Lakeland; rpfundingcenter.com

Line Dancing and Karaoke: 5 p.m.; Nov. 16; Union Hall, 1023 Florida Ave. in Lakeland; unionhallevents.com

