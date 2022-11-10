ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

12tomatoes.com

Woman Hands Out “Dating Resumes” To Cute Strangers She Sees In Public

Some would say that this woman’s actions are desperate, while others would call her a girl boss. Meanwhile, we are just admiring the courage that it would take to do something like this. When people get tired of being alone, they are willing to do just about anything. Emily...
Upworthy

Therapist shares 5 insightful things she never does with her kids: 'I don't comment on their bodies'

Parent-child relationships can be very complicated. TikTok user Jess, who is a licensed therapist and parent herself, took to the platform earlier this year to share a few tips that could help make this dynamic a little easier and healthier. In a detailed video, Jess—who goes by the username @strongtherapy on the app—revealed five parenting tips that referenced her personal experience as a mom and professional experience as a therapist of 20 years. The video outlined five things she doesn't do with her kids.
Chris Freyler

Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships

Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Tyla

Woman says she is dating so many men she has a spreadsheet

A TikToker went viral after sharing how she keeps track of dating so many men. Look, the dating game can be hard to navigate, but Emily has it sussed out - all you need is an Excel. Right, we're going to start by saying that we can't stand Excel; like,...
MarketRealist

TikToker Got Fired for Being Unhappy at Work — There's More to the Story

People are let go from their jobs every day. Just yesterday (Oct. 27, 2022), billionaire Elon Musk fired four top Twitter executives shortly after he sealed the $44 billion deal to acquire the platform. While the reasons for letting workers go vary greatly, some don’t quite add up, like being fired for being unhappy with your job.
Tyla

Pregnant Hooters server says her big belly fetches over $400 in tips

There's a fetish for just about everything, and now one pregnant Hooters server has revealed that her big belly is bagging her some serious tips. Taking to TikTok, Tay B, 21, explained that she's making some serious dollar at the famous diner for her belly and not her, well, hooters.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: There Are Signals When A Partner Loves Unconditionally

A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Upworthy

Man wakes from coma with incredible new art skills he never had before: 'No medical explanation for it'

Medical conditions rarely turn into a blessing but that's what happened to a 38-year-old father. Moe Hunter revealed that he woke up from a coma with newfound artistic skills and started a new life and career, reports Mirror. Hunter was in a coma for more than a month after being diagnosed with a rare form of bacterial meningitis and Tuberculosis in his brain in 2004. At Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, he was placed in a coma while physicians underwent life-saving surgery to install a shunt to drain fluid from his head.
The Guardian

Friends are good for us … so why do many men have none at all?

Love is blind, goes the old saying, whereas friendship closes its eyes. The problem with closing our eyes, however, is that at some point we open them, and what happens when we take in the full and, perhaps, less than flattering picture of our dearest friends?. That’s the premise of...
Psych Centra

Healthy Relationships: What Makes a Good Partner and How to Become One

Cultivating trust and communicating effectively are two ways you can be a good partner and establish a healthy relationship. But it’s also about what you don’t do. If you’re in love, you may wonder what qualities can help you make the relationship work and what makes a good romantic partner.

