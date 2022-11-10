ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

Seven-year-old writes passive-aggressive letter to mom for interrupting her TV time

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 28, 2021. It has since been updated. When a 7-year-old girl was asked to turn off the TV and go wash, she decided to write a "customer complaint" to her parents. When kids throw tantrums, they usually just cry, but this girl decided to write a full-fledged letter to her parents. She let her mother know in no uncertain terms that she was disappointed in being asked to turn off the movie she was watching. She also drew a face to let her mother know that she was not happy about it. The girl's mother shared her daughter's passive-aggressive letter-writing on Reddit.
Upworthy

These 25 heartwarming pictures of children on the day they were adopted are peak wholesomeness

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. It has since been updated. A few years ago, the nonprofit Together We Rise came up with a heartwarming way to shine a new light on foster care adoption. The organization—which aims to improve the lives of children in the U.S. foster care system by offering resources such as school supplies, bicycles, educational programs, and even college scholarships—launched an Instagram series featuring foster kids on the day they were adopted into their "forever families." While most of them show the kids standing next to signs announcing how much time they spent in foster care before being adopted, the bright smiles on the little ones' faces are what steal the show.
Abby Joseph

Party Canceled After a Mother-In-Law Reveals a Secret About Her Unborn Grandchild

Anyone who has experienced pregnancy can attest to the fact that it is a period of immense change, both physically and psychologically. Not only is your body undergoing changes you didn't anticipate, but you're also experiencing a wide range of feelings, from joy to worry to anger. And your in-laws, whether they are next door or across the country, may also need to be dealt with during this time. So while dealing with family can be difficult under the best of circumstances, pregnancy can add an extra layer of stress.
Upworthy

5-year-old moves adoption court to tears: 'I love my mom so much and she's the best mom I ever had'

Adoption is a beautiful process that binds families and provides vulnerable children the protection and love of having a home. Every year, more than 250,000 children are placed into foster care and that comes with its set of challenges. Not every child gets adopted or is able to find a loving and caring home. However, this 5-year-old is among the lucky ones and was recently adopted by a family in Bernalillo, New Mexico. Moreover, he had some sweet and moving words to describe his new mother and it was all caught on video, reports USA TODAY. The video shows that the judge in the courtroom asked if anyone wanted to speak up and the boy wanted to say a few words about his adoptive mother, Jennifer Hubby.
BERNALILLO, NM
Daily Mail

Woman, 20, who was born in prison and adopted at the age of four reveals how her biological father kept an ultrasound photo for 18 years before they reunited - and says it helped her to 'piece together' her identity

A woman who was born in prison and adopted when she was four has revealed her amazement after she met her birth father at 18 and realised he had always kept and treasured a sonogram photo of her in the womb. Tiegan Boyens, 20, from York, always knew she had...
Maya Devi

A Man Lived For 82 Years Without Seeing A Single Woman In His Entire Life

Mihailo Tolotos, a Greek orthodox monk, died at the age of 82 without seeing a single woman in his entire life. In 1856, Mihailo’s mother died just four hours after he was born. Since none of the family members came forward, the little boy was abandoned on the steps of a monastery on top of Mount Athos. The monks adopted him and named him Mihailo Tolotos. He was raised there and spent his life in the service of the monastery.

