NBC4 Columbus

Morning flurries ahead of cold temperatures

Today: Flurries, then mostly cloudy & cold, high 39. More cold weather is on the way this weekend and into the workweek. Flurries will continue to wrap up this morning, but we’ll still hold on to plenty of clouds and a chilly westerly breeze. Temperatures will slowly climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s, but the breeze will create a windchill and make it feel about 5 degrees colder.
NBC4 Columbus

Showers and much colder weather this weekend

Today: Mix rain & snow showers, falling temps, cold, high 40 (falling to 37 this afternoon) We’re waking up to dry but much cooler conditions. Early morning lows will stay in the upper 30s alongside plenty of clouds. Temperatures will fall to the mid30s through the day alongside a cold northwesterly breeze. The colder air will set the stage for a light wintry mix. Showers will move in from the west and start off as a chilly rain by around noon. Rain showers will mix with light snow as temperatures fall to the mid 30s. Little to no snow is expected.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

WinterFest coming back to Kings Island on Nov. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kings Island is transitioning its park into a winter wonderland ahead of the upcoming holiday season. WinterFest will take over Kings Island beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, turning the 364-acre amusement park into 11 different winter wonderlands. The event will have experiences and activities for...
NBC4 Columbus

Record fish caught in Ohio

Anglers over the world gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
columbusnavigator.com

The 11 Best Things To Do At Deer Creek State Park

If you’ve never visited Deer Creek State Park, you’ll want to plan a trip as soon as possible. This state park is one of the best, offering a huge variety of activities and accommodations for visitors. The park has a resort, a marina, a large campground, and so much more. It really is an outdoor lover’s paradise, perfect for families and solo travelers alike.
iheart.com

Western Avenue Lane Closure Set for NEXT Weekend in Chillicothe

A correction on an upcoming lane reduction of Western Avenue in Chillicothe for utility work: We mistakenly reported that would take place tomorrow, November 12th, but that is actually set for November 19th. The closure Saturday NEXT week, from about 8am to 4pm, will close the westbound lane of Western...
WHIZ

Semi Accident on I-70

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3 of playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The playoffs for high school football continue on this week with the third round of games. 10TV's Adam King will be at Westerville Central for the Upper Arlington vs. New Albany game. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan. Watch complete coverage...
WTRF- 7News

Body found on Ohio Interstate was there for hours, police say

An earlier story on the I-71 incident can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More details are emerging about a body that was found this week on a major Columbus road. Columbus police said an unidentified person was on Interstate 71 South near State Route 104 sometime before 6:15 a.m. Police […]
NBC4 Columbus

Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Ohio farm

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A woman from the big city goes to her small hometown for the holidays to take over the bakery/quaint hotel/old farm from her ailing parent and along the way makes friends, falls in love with the local handy man/rival baker/her old high school sweetheart and, of course, remembers what Christmas is all about.
NBC4 Columbus

Olga, Columbus Zoo’s beloved sassy siamang, dies at 33

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A devoted mother, excellent learner and cherished primate named Olga died in early November at the Columbus Zoo. Olga, a 33-year-old siamang, was euthanized Nov. 2 after her health rapidly declined, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced in a Facebook post Friday. When Olga’s appetite and energy started declining, health team […]
