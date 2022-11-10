Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Morning flurries ahead of cold temperatures
Today: Flurries, then mostly cloudy & cold, high 39. More cold weather is on the way this weekend and into the workweek. Flurries will continue to wrap up this morning, but we’ll still hold on to plenty of clouds and a chilly westerly breeze. Temperatures will slowly climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s, but the breeze will create a windchill and make it feel about 5 degrees colder.
NBC4 Columbus
Showers and much colder weather this weekend
Today: Mix rain & snow showers, falling temps, cold, high 40 (falling to 37 this afternoon) We’re waking up to dry but much cooler conditions. Early morning lows will stay in the upper 30s alongside plenty of clouds. Temperatures will fall to the mid30s through the day alongside a cold northwesterly breeze. The colder air will set the stage for a light wintry mix. Showers will move in from the west and start off as a chilly rain by around noon. Rain showers will mix with light snow as temperatures fall to the mid 30s. Little to no snow is expected.
Snow coming to NE Ohio this weekend — Here’s how much
A SOGGY Veteran’s Day. It started raining early this morning and has quit!
Beautiful phenomena seen in sky above NE Ohio
Something beautiful in the sky caught the attention of some Northeast Ohioans early Friday morning.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
WinterFest coming back to Kings Island on Nov. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kings Island is transitioning its park into a winter wonderland ahead of the upcoming holiday season. WinterFest will take over Kings Island beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, turning the 364-acre amusement park into 11 different winter wonderlands. The event will have experiences and activities for...
Franklin County Sheriff addresses snow emergency questions as crews prepare for winter weather
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Franklin County officials are considering changes to the snow emergency levels this winter. In February, Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin received some backlash for not calling a Level 3 Snow Emergency during a snowstorm. “It’s a judgment call whether you go to a Level 1,...
Record fish caught in Ohio
Anglers over the world gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
columbusnavigator.com
The 11 Best Things To Do At Deer Creek State Park
If you’ve never visited Deer Creek State Park, you’ll want to plan a trip as soon as possible. This state park is one of the best, offering a huge variety of activities and accommodations for visitors. The park has a resort, a marina, a large campground, and so much more. It really is an outdoor lover’s paradise, perfect for families and solo travelers alike.
iheart.com
Western Avenue Lane Closure Set for NEXT Weekend in Chillicothe
A correction on an upcoming lane reduction of Western Avenue in Chillicothe for utility work: We mistakenly reported that would take place tomorrow, November 12th, but that is actually set for November 19th. The closure Saturday NEXT week, from about 8am to 4pm, will close the westbound lane of Western...
saturdaytradition.com
Bad weather Buckeyes? Fans react as Ohio State gets off to blazing start in snowy conditions
Fans lamented this past week about Ohio State’s ability to play in bad weather. Many thought the Buckeyes’ slight 21-7 win over Northwestern was a testament to their inability to truly be named an elite team. After all, if you can only dominate in perfect conditions, what kind of elite team are you.
Gobble it up! This is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Ohio
It's an age-old debate and we all may never fully agree as we gather around the Thanksgiving Day dinner table, but recent data suggests stuffing is Ohio's most popular Thanksgiving side dish.
WHIZ
Semi Accident on I-70
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
NBC4 Columbus
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
Body Found On Major Ohio Highway Was There For Hours
Police received a call five hours after the incident occurred.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3 of playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The playoffs for high school football continue on this week with the third round of games. 10TV's Adam King will be at Westerville Central for the Upper Arlington vs. New Albany game. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan. Watch complete coverage...
Body found on Ohio Interstate was there for hours, police say
An earlier story on the I-71 incident can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More details are emerging about a body that was found this week on a major Columbus road. Columbus police said an unidentified person was on Interstate 71 South near State Route 104 sometime before 6:15 a.m. Police […]
NBC4 Columbus
Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Ohio farm
CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A woman from the big city goes to her small hometown for the holidays to take over the bakery/quaint hotel/old farm from her ailing parent and along the way makes friends, falls in love with the local handy man/rival baker/her old high school sweetheart and, of course, remembers what Christmas is all about.
Olga, Columbus Zoo’s beloved sassy siamang, dies at 33
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A devoted mother, excellent learner and cherished primate named Olga died in early November at the Columbus Zoo. Olga, a 33-year-old siamang, was euthanized Nov. 2 after her health rapidly declined, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced in a Facebook post Friday. When Olga’s appetite and energy started declining, health team […]
