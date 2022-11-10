Today: Mix rain & snow showers, falling temps, cold, high 40 (falling to 37 this afternoon) We’re waking up to dry but much cooler conditions. Early morning lows will stay in the upper 30s alongside plenty of clouds. Temperatures will fall to the mid30s through the day alongside a cold northwesterly breeze. The colder air will set the stage for a light wintry mix. Showers will move in from the west and start off as a chilly rain by around noon. Rain showers will mix with light snow as temperatures fall to the mid 30s. Little to no snow is expected.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO