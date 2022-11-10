ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Twitter Blue paid-for verification badges go live in the UK

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1UWN_0j5cfCxN00
Financial News

Twitter Blue, the social media platform’s subscription service that allows users to buy a blue verification badge for the first time, has gone live in the UK.

Twitter users on Apple’s iOS can now sign up and pay for the service, which will give them the blue-tick badge next to their profile name on the platform.

The company said the service would expand to Android and the web version of the app for users in due course, but Twitter owner Elon Musk continues to face criticism over the controversial change.

Until now, the verification badge was only given to notable or high-profile accounts which Twitter had analysed and deemed authentic, but now the only barrier to clear is for a user to pay a £6.99 monthly subscription.

Mr Musk has argued that adding a paid tier to the platform will help weed out spam and fake accounts because they will not be willing to pay to get traction on the site.

Twitter Blue is also set to add a feature that will promote replies to tweets from verified accounts as a way of rooting out those not verified on the site as part of a range of other perks labelled as “coming soon” to the subscription.

But critics have warned it will enable a new wave of misinformation as bad actors sign up for the badge and then pose as public figures to spread false information.

In the US, accounts pretending to be President Joe Biden and gaming giant Nintendo and sharing offensive material have already been spotted.

Twitter has pledged to stamp out any fake or misleading use of the system and says it will not allow users to change their display name after receiving a badge.

Twitter’s online help pages say the definition of the blue checkmark is “changing” as part of the update.

“Until now, Twitter used the blue checkmark to indicate active, notable, and authentic accounts of public interest that Twitter had independently verified based on certain requirements,” the company says.

“Now the blue checkmark may mean two different things: either that an account was verified under the previous verification criteria (active, notable, and authentic), or that the account has an active subscription to Twitter Blue.

“Accounts that receive the blue checkmark as part of a Twitter Blue subscription will not undergo review to confirm that they meet the active, notable and authentic criteria that was used in the previous process.”

It adds that the changes are designed to “help reduce fake, untrustworthy accounts, and promote higher quality Twitter”.

For now, accounts verified under the old system are allowed to keep their own blue badges.

The new system has gone live for users on iOS in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, alongside the UK.

The update comes after a chaotic day on the site on Wednesday as another form of verification – a grey tick and “Official” badge was rolled out, only for Mr Musk to “kill” it a few hours later, saying it was “an aesthetic nightmare”.

In response to the back and forth, Mr Musk tweeted: “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months.

“We will keep what works & change what doesn’t.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of killed rapper

Fans have gathered to remember killed rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in Atlanta near to where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
ATLANTA, GA
newschain

Queen’s service and duty praised at Festival of Remembrance

The Queen’s dedicated service and duty have been hailed at the annual Festival of Remembrance attended by the King and other members of the royal family. Charles and his siblings, the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex, watched on as archive footage of their late mother was played at the Royal Albert Hall.
VIRGINIA STATE
newschain

Iranian man who inspired Spielberg film The Terminal dies in Paris airport

An Iranian man who inspired Steven Spielberg’s film The Terminal has died in Charles de Gaulle Airport where he lived for 18 years. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in Terminal 2F on Saturday, according to an official with the Paris airport authority. Police and a medical...
newschain

Noose found at Obama Presidential Centre construction site

The firm building the Obama Presidential Centre has suspended operations after a noose was found at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of black-owned construction firms, said it reported the incident to police and “will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible”. It also offered a 100,000 dollar (£86,000) reward.
newschain

Channel crossings to the UK exceed 40,000 for the year

More than 40,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel to the UK so far this year, Government figures have shown. Some 972 people were detected on Saturday, November 12, in 22 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 40,885. In 2021, there...
newschain

Murder accused ‘said alleged victim took own life to avoid talking about her’

A man accused of murder said he told people his alleged victim had “taken her own life” so he could avoid talking about her, a court has heard. Mark Brown, 41, of Squirrel Close in St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex, is charged with the murders of Leah Ware, 33 and Alexandra Morgan, 34, six months apart in 2021.
newschain

George Miller and Harrison Biggins fired Doncaster to victory at Grimsby

Doncaster produced a cut-throat attacking display to sweep aside Grimsby with a 3-1 win at Blundell Park. George Miller scored twice, either side of a wonder strike from Harrison Biggins, before Grimsby striker John McAtee marked his return from injury with a late consolation. For the opener, Miller drifted wide...
newschain

Pope marks Day of the Poor by hosting hundreds for lunch at Vatican

Pope Francis denounced the “sirens of populism” as he called for a renewed commitment to helping the poor, homeless and migrants amid Italy’s latest migration debate. Francis celebrated the Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor on Sunday by inviting hundreds of poor and homeless people and migrants into the Vatican for a special Mass and lunch.
newschain

Hancock and Boy George face fermented plums and worse in first IAC eating trial

Boy George gags on fermented plums while Matt Hancock worriedly looks on during the first I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! eating trial of the series. Thursday night saw the public vote for the pair to take part in La Cucaracha Cafe, meaning The Cockroach Cafe in English – marking Hancock’s third consecutive challenge since arriving in camp.
newschain

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich beat Schalke to extend winning run

Bayern Munich won 2-0 at last-placed Schalke to head into the World Cup break top of the Bundesliga. Jamal Musiala set up Serge Gnabry’s opener with a lovely backheel late in the first half and then teed up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to double the visitors’ lead in the 52nd minute.
newschain

Thomas Frank feels win at Man City all the sweeter against Erling Haaland

Brentford boss Thomas Frank felt his side’s stunning victory at Manchester City was all the sweeter coming against a side containing Erling Haaland. The return of the prolific Haaland to City’s starting line-up for the first time in five games after injury had been the headline news prior to Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.
newschain

Man jailed for murder of woman who died 21 years after he set her alight

A man convicted of murdering his partner who died 21 years after he set her alight has received his second life sentence for the attack. Steven Craig, 58, inflicted horrendous injuries on Jackie Kirk in a car park in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in April 1998. He was convicted of grievous bodily...
newschain

King leads Remembrance Sunday service at Cenotaph for first time as monarch

The King has honoured the nation’s war dead for the first time as monarch and laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in remembrance of all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Thousands of veterans proudly wearing their medals, military families and the public packed Whitehall for the Remembrance Sunday ceremony and watched as Charles placed his floral tribute at the base of the memorial on Whitehall.
newschain

5 things we learned from the cinch Premiership this weekend

Celtic took a commanding lead into the mid-season break after beating Ross County in the final round of fixtures before the World Cup. There were more dropped points for Rangers, more refereeing controversy, wins for Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and Celtic, and plenty of talking points to take into the break. Here...
newschain

What the papers say – November 13

Sunday’s front pages carry analysis which found Liz Truss’s “disastrous” mini-budget cost the country £30bn, reports that the Chancellor is preparing to “pile misery” on to voters in Thursday’s Autumn statement, the latest goings-on with Matt Hancock on I’m a Celebrity, and scenes of joy in Kherson following the retreat of Russian troops.
newschain

Zelensky says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

Ukraine’s president has said that special military units have entered the city of Kherson. In a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “As of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city.”
newschain

‘Medical intervention’ after British-Egyptian activist escalates hunger strike

Egyptian prison authorities have intervened medically after jailed British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah escalated his hunger strike, his mother said. With relatives scrambling for details on Mr Abdel-Fattah’s condition, officials at the prison refused to allow a lawyer for the family to visit him despite approval by the prosecutors’ office.
newschain

Eddie Howe excited about possibilities ahead for Newcastle

Eddie Howe has admitted he is excited at what the Premier League season might hold for Newcastle after the World Cup break. The Magpies, to the surprise of many, will return to action in December sitting in the top three after putting together a run of five successive league wins to back up their promising start to the campaign.
newschain

Mark Robins hails Coventry’s match-winner Viktor Gyokeres as ‘priceless’

Mark Robins hailed match-winner Viktor Gyokeres as priceless following his brace that earned Coventry their fourth win on the bounce with a 2-0 victory against QPR. The Swede opened the scoring on 12 minutes after latching onto Jamie Allen’s mis-kick before slotting past Seny Dieng following Callum O’Hare’s well-weighted pass.

Comments / 0

Community Policy