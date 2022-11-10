Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Snowflakes possible this weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – After what’s left of Hurricane Nicole just missed most of us this afternoon, we’re looking ahead to more precipitation this weekend, and some snow may be included in that. Clouds break some for the rest of Friday as temperatures drop into the middle 30s. Given...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Colder weekend with snow chances ahead for Metro Detroit: What to expect
DETROIT – Happy Friday, Happy Weekend!. We are seeing a steady increase in clouds moving into Metro Detroit early this Friday morning and that will be the theme for the rest of the day. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s as you head outside, and you should probably grab the umbrella before you go.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drier weather moves in for the end of the weekend, more rain & snow returns next week
After most everyone saw some snow showers late this morning and into the afternoon, we will keep them into the forecast through the early evening hours tonight before we begin to dry things out. We will also see the clouds break up a bit overnight as well. Expect skies to become partly cloudy, and it will be cold overnight. Overnight lows dropping into the 20s for everyone.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chilly weekend ahead for Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – I hope you got out and enjoyed the 70-degree weather Thursday because it’s all about to change. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds S 5-10mph. The change begins with the passage of a cold front in the late afternoon/evening. We also get brushed by the remnants of what was hurricane Nicole. Dry in the morning, but a few showers develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs should get to the low 60s before the front comes through, ushering windy conditions and a lot of cold air.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sunshine returns for the end of the weekend; wintry weather back most of next week
For the end of the weekend, we will keep on Northwest flow working into the region, this will keep some cloud cover into the forecast working throughout the day, colder temperatures sticking around, and also the chance for a few light snowflakes as we head throughout the day. Any lake-effect snow should hold onto the western portions of the state where Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the end of the weekend. High temperatures running about 10 to 15° below average, only into the upper 30s by Sunday afternoon.
Metro Detroit to see temps in low 70s — then prepare for snow this weekend
Don’t be deceived by Thursday’s unseasonably warm weather. If you haven't already, get out your puffy coats, because by the weekend, it may be snowing. "Tomorrow won't be terrible," National Weather Service Meteorologist Kevin Kacan said. "But today is going to be the warmest day here for a while. Highs are going to be in the low 70s this afternoon, and mild overnight with lows in the upper 40s."
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 major freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend: What to know
We’re not done with orange barrel season just yet. If you’re planning to be out and about this weekend, there are some big closures you should be aware of before hitting the road. 🚧 I-696 🚧. MDOT will be closing a section of westbound I-696 this weekend....
Michigan’s weekend weather turns to winter, areas of snow accumulation
The warm weather will be over by this weekend. Now we have to shift our weather thoughts as to whether roads will turn wintry. Here’s a look at where the accumulating snow is going to happen. A strong cold front will be working its way eastward across Lower Michigan...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to southeast Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to its cross-continent tour for three years. "We are very pleased to be resuming our CP Holiday Train program raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," said...
WNEM
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Michigan
(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Michigan using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 790 cities and towns in Michigan. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $207,294 over the last 12 months.
Construction alert: I-696, I-94 and I-75 closures in Metro Detroit this weekend
The Michigan Department of Transportation wants Metro Detroit drivers to know about a couple of freeway closures coming up this weekend: I-696 in Oakland County and I-94 in Detroit.
Metro Detroit restaurants dealing with nationwide lettuce shortage, price spike
A nationwide lettuce shortage has caused the price to soar. You may have noticed at the grocery store. Metro Detroit restaurants report feeling the pinch.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
ClickOnDetroit.com
PHOTOS: Hurricane Nicole leaves big mess for residents to clean up
More than a month after Florida’s west coast was ravaged by Hurricane Ian, the state’s east coast was struck by another hurricane on Thursday. While Nicole was only a Category 1 storm, it still did enough damage to leave residents with a big clean up ahead.
seenthemagazine.com
Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend 11/11 to 11/13
November 10 - 12 Ryan Long at Detroit House of Comedy. NYC Comedian Ryan Long, best known for his viral digital shorts, hosting podcast "The Boyscast" is coming to Detroit with several shows Thursday through Saturday. For showtimes and tickets visit: detroit.houseofcomedy.net. November 11. Herbal Night Out Cocktail Event, Farmer...
Did You Know: There’s a Web App Detailing Every Historical Marker Across Michigan?
One of my favorite things to do now that I'm once again living in the Mitten is to play tourist. After living in states like Nebraska and Missouri for the last seven years and exploring my new surroundings out there, I realized I never fully took advantage of what was already in my own backyard!
Cold Snap Could Make Michigan Firearm Deer Season One of the Best
It has been unseasonably warm for the 2022 archery season for Michigan whitetail deer but a cold snap this is coming could make for one of the best firearm seasons in years. The sun over the bow hunter's shoulder says it all for the 2022 archery deer season. I have hunted a lifetime in Michigan and this has been one of the consistently warmest seasons I can remember in a long time. Most deer hunters know that it's the colder temperatures that get the deer moving in their breeding cycle.
CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week
Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
Are There Active or Potentially Active Volcanoes in Michigan?
There are volcanoes all over the world, some dormant and some that are very active as we speak. What about Michigan? Are there any active or dormant volcanoes in the Lower or Upper Peninsula?. There are roughly 1,350 potentially active volcanoes worldwide, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. What about...
See why our long-range winter forecasts now have a complication
Extended forecasts are difficult. Even as we learn to model the atmosphere better, a changing climate throws a wrench in the forecast attempt. We meteorologists try to find comparison years in the past, and make part of the projection on those comparison years. We latch onto conditions like El Niño and La Niña, and what our past winters have been like under these conditions.
Comments / 0