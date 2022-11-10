ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Snowflakes possible this weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – After what’s left of Hurricane Nicole just missed most of us this afternoon, we’re looking ahead to more precipitation this weekend, and some snow may be included in that. Clouds break some for the rest of Friday as temperatures drop into the middle 30s. Given...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Colder weekend with snow chances ahead for Metro Detroit: What to expect

DETROIT – Happy Friday, Happy Weekend!. We are seeing a steady increase in clouds moving into Metro Detroit early this Friday morning and that will be the theme for the rest of the day. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s as you head outside, and you should probably grab the umbrella before you go.
OHIO STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Drier weather moves in for the end of the weekend, more rain & snow returns next week

After most everyone saw some snow showers late this morning and into the afternoon, we will keep them into the forecast through the early evening hours tonight before we begin to dry things out. We will also see the clouds break up a bit overnight as well. Expect skies to become partly cloudy, and it will be cold overnight. Overnight lows dropping into the 20s for everyone.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Chilly weekend ahead for Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – I hope you got out and enjoyed the 70-degree weather Thursday because it’s all about to change. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds S 5-10mph. The change begins with the passage of a cold front in the late afternoon/evening. We also get brushed by the remnants of what was hurricane Nicole. Dry in the morning, but a few showers develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs should get to the low 60s before the front comes through, ushering windy conditions and a lot of cold air.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sunshine returns for the end of the weekend; wintry weather back most of next week

For the end of the weekend, we will keep on Northwest flow working into the region, this will keep some cloud cover into the forecast working throughout the day, colder temperatures sticking around, and also the chance for a few light snowflakes as we head throughout the day. Any lake-effect snow should hold onto the western portions of the state where Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the end of the weekend. High temperatures running about 10 to 15° below average, only into the upper 30s by Sunday afternoon.
OHIO STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Metro Detroit to see temps in low 70s — then prepare for snow this weekend

Don’t be deceived by Thursday’s unseasonably warm weather. If you haven't already, get out your puffy coats, because by the weekend, it may be snowing. "Tomorrow won't be terrible," National Weather Service Meteorologist Kevin Kacan said. "But today is going to be the warmest day here for a while. Highs are going to be in the low 70s this afternoon, and mild overnight with lows in the upper 40s."
WNEM

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Michigan

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Michigan using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 790 cities and towns in Michigan. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $207,294 over the last 12 months.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
DETROIT, MI
seenthemagazine.com

Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend 11/11 to 11/13

November 10 - 12 Ryan Long at Detroit House of Comedy. NYC Comedian Ryan Long, best known for his viral digital shorts, hosting podcast "The Boyscast" is coming to Detroit with several shows Thursday through Saturday. For showtimes and tickets visit: detroit.houseofcomedy.net. November 11. Herbal Night Out Cocktail Event, Farmer...
DETROIT, MI
98.7 WFGR

Cold Snap Could Make Michigan Firearm Deer Season One of the Best

It has been unseasonably warm for the 2022 archery season for Michigan whitetail deer but a cold snap this is coming could make for one of the best firearm seasons in years. The sun over the bow hunter's shoulder says it all for the 2022 archery deer season. I have hunted a lifetime in Michigan and this has been one of the consistently warmest seasons I can remember in a long time. Most deer hunters know that it's the colder temperatures that get the deer moving in their breeding cycle.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week

Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

See why our long-range winter forecasts now have a complication

Extended forecasts are difficult. Even as we learn to model the atmosphere better, a changing climate throws a wrench in the forecast attempt. We meteorologists try to find comparison years in the past, and make part of the projection on those comparison years. We latch onto conditions like El Niño and La Niña, and what our past winters have been like under these conditions.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

