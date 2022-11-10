Read full article on original website
Elon Musk took over a struggling business with Twitter and has quickly made it worse
General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their spending on Twitter since Elon Musk's arrival. Musk has blamed activists for a revenue drop, but his actions haven't helped. "There's concerns with advertisers around brand safety, and that's really what this is all about," said Rachel Tipograph, CEO of advertising technology firm MikMak.
Musk lawyer tries to calm fears among Twitter staff concerned about jail time for security lapses
Elon Musk’s lawyers are trying to calm Twitter employees concerned about serving jail time if the company is found violating the consent decree of the Free Trade Commission (FTC).“I understand that there have been employees at Twitter who do not even work on the FTC matter commenting that they could go to jail if we were not in compliance -- that is simply not how this works,” wrote Mr Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro in a memo, as reported by the Insider. “It is the company’s obligation. It is the company’s burden. It is the company’s liability.”The US government’s consumer...
Elon Musk Seeks to Reassure Skeptical Twitter Advertisers: “I Understand If People Want to Give It a Minute”
The mogul also discussed his verification plans, bringing video to the platform and addressing hate speech. In a freewheeling virtual town hall with the advertising community on Wednesday, Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk sought to assuage concerns from advertisers about the future of the platform, touching on topics like his ultimate goal for Twitter (“to serve the greater interest of civilization”) and the touchy subject of brand safety (“I don’t think having hate speech next to an ad is great”).
Elon Musk Concedes Twitter’s Move To Paid Blue-Check Verification May Be A “Dumb Decision”, Intends To Get “80% Of Humanity” On Platform
New Twitter owner Elon Musk presided over a rambling, hourlong appeal to advertisers, defending the newly instituted $8-a-month blue-check verification program and vowing to make the social platform “a force for good.”. The conversation convened on the company’s Spaces audio platform (listen to full audio below) came as a...
Takeoff Funeral Photos: Thousands Mourn Slain Migos Rapper at Memorial
The Celebration of Life for Takeoff was hosted at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 11, 2022.
Ex-Meta and Twitter employees are destigmatizing their layoffs on TikTok: ‘It’s time to find a new dream’
Laid-off Meta and Twitter workers are turning to social media for connections and opportunities, sharing their experiences on TikTok.
Elon Musk reportedly laid off everyone who ran Twitter's million-follower gaming account, and now it's gone silent
The account hasn't tweeted since the day before Twitter owner Elon Musk imposed massive layoffs across the company.
Bride Excluding 'Distasteful' Stepmom From Wedding Planning Applauded
The Reddit user said her stepmom had made a disrespectful online post after she revealed her engagement.
Paris Hilton Subtly Supports Johnny Depp Amid Rihanna Fashion Show Backlash
Paris Hilton seemingly showed her support for Johnny Depp amid backlash over his appearance in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, made a nearly 40-second appearance in the Amazon Prime Video series while modeling pajamas, an olive green robe and layers of silver chain necklaces.
msn.com
The Federal Trade Commission says it is tracking Elon Musk's Twitter 'with deep concern' as top privacy execs quit
The Federal Trade Commission said it is "tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern" after four of the company's privacy and compliance officers quit, according to Reuters. "No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees," Douglas Farrar, FTC public affairs director, told...
How much YouTube pays for 1 million views, according to creators
Getting 1 million views can mean a big payout for YouTube creators who earn money from its Partner Program. Here's how much the social platform pays.
'This Will Be a Nightmare': Mark Cuban Slams Elon Musk's New Twitter Verification System
The two billionaires duked it out on the social media platform.
Reporter Casting Blank Ballot Sparks Firestorm on Twitter
A Minnesota reporter filmed himself casting a blank ballot on Election Day, sending the internet into a fiery debate. Dave Orrick, a reporter with the St. Paul Pioneer Press in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, posted his video to Twitter while anxious voters across the country were glued to their screens. The clip viewed over 600,000 times showed the reporter feeding a blank ballot into a voting machine.
Video of Herschel Walker Saying 'We're Greatest Country in U.S.' Goes Viral
A video of the Republican's remark shared to Twitter has now been viewed more than 500,000 times as Georgia prepares for a runoff election on December 6.
Biden Apologizes for Struggles With Teleprompter During Speech
The president has been mocked in the past by his political opponents for stumbling over his words during speeches.
CNBC
Mass layoffs at Twitter, Meta and other companies spotlight a little-known U.S. law that protects employees
Soon after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter on Oct. 27, mass layoffs began. On the night of Nov. 3, hundreds of the company's employees were notified via email that they no longer worked there, though some have since been asked to come back, Bloomberg reports. In...
Complex
New Report Claims Kanye Fired Yeezy Worker After They Suggested Playing Some Drake
“Abusive.” “Toxic.” “Chaotic clusterfuck.” Those were just some of the words used to describe the Yeezy work environment. An extensive new Rolling Stone report penned by Cheyenne Roundtree sheds more light on Kanye West’s fashion brand and the alleged mistreatment of its staffers and contractors. Numerous sources said they accepted positions believing they had landed a dream job; however, they quickly found themselves in a “cult-like atmosphere” that came with 12- to 15-hour work days, inconsistent or delayed payments, and abrupt firings for innocuous missteps.
Use of the N-Word Tripled on Twitter in the First Week of Musk's Ownership
Imran Ahmed, founder of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate, told Newsweek that Twitter has become "a pustulant well of hate" under the new leadership.
msn.com
Trolls are already abusing Elon Musk's new Twitter verification system, impersonating everyone from George Bush to O.J. Simpson
Twitter's new verification system is already being abused by trolls impersonating public figures. Accounts pretending to be LeBron James, George W. Bush, and O.J. Simpson have already appeared. Twitter's owner Elon Musk replied with laughter when one user showed him such accounts. Twitter's launch of $8 verification on Wednesday saw...
buzzfeednews.com
Newly Elected Gen Z Congress Member Maxwell Frost Told Us He Was OK With Getting His Stan History Uncovered On Twitter
Maxwell Frost arrived at the US Capitol on Thursday, three days before his orientation as the newly elected representative for Florida's 10th Congressional District, thrilled for what lay ahead. He’d arrived early to Washington, DC, for a reason that makes perfect sense to a 25-year-old: He had tickets to see the 1975 play at the Anthem.
