ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNBC

Elon Musk took over a struggling business with Twitter and has quickly made it worse

General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their spending on Twitter since Elon Musk's arrival. Musk has blamed activists for a revenue drop, but his actions haven't helped. "There's concerns with advertisers around brand safety, and that's really what this is all about," said Rachel Tipograph, CEO of advertising technology firm MikMak.
The Independent

Musk lawyer tries to calm fears among Twitter staff concerned about jail time for security lapses

Elon Musk’s lawyers are trying to calm Twitter employees concerned about serving jail time if the company is found violating the consent decree of the Free Trade Commission (FTC).“I understand that there have been employees at Twitter who do not even work on the FTC matter commenting that they could go to jail if we were not in compliance -- that is simply not how this works,” wrote Mr Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro in a memo, as reported by the Insider. “It is the company’s obligation. It is the company’s burden. It is the company’s liability.”The US government’s consumer...
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk Seeks to Reassure Skeptical Twitter Advertisers: “I Understand If People Want to Give It a Minute”

The mogul also discussed his verification plans, bringing video to the platform and addressing hate speech. In a freewheeling virtual town hall with the advertising community on Wednesday, Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk sought to assuage concerns from advertisers about the future of the platform, touching on topics like his ultimate goal for Twitter (“to serve the greater interest of civilization”) and the touchy subject of brand safety (“I don’t think having hate speech next to an ad is great”).
Deadline

Elon Musk Concedes Twitter’s Move To Paid Blue-Check Verification May Be A “Dumb Decision”, Intends To Get “80% Of Humanity” On Platform

New Twitter owner Elon Musk presided over a rambling, hourlong appeal to advertisers, defending the newly instituted $8-a-month blue-check verification program and vowing to make the social platform “a force for good.”. The conversation convened on the company’s Spaces audio platform (listen to full audio below) came as a...
Newsweek

Reporter Casting Blank Ballot Sparks Firestorm on Twitter

A Minnesota reporter filmed himself casting a blank ballot on Election Day, sending the internet into a fiery debate. Dave Orrick, a reporter with the St. Paul Pioneer Press in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, posted his video to Twitter while anxious voters across the country were glued to their screens. The clip viewed over 600,000 times showed the reporter feeding a blank ballot into a voting machine.
MINNESOTA STATE
Complex

New Report Claims Kanye Fired Yeezy Worker After They Suggested Playing Some Drake

“Abusive.” “Toxic.” “Chaotic clusterfuck.” Those were just some of the words used to describe the Yeezy work environment. An extensive new Rolling Stone report penned by Cheyenne Roundtree sheds more light on Kanye West’s fashion brand and the alleged mistreatment of its staffers and contractors. Numerous sources said they accepted positions believing they had landed a dream job; however, they quickly found themselves in a “cult-like atmosphere” that came with 12- to 15-hour work days, inconsistent or delayed payments, and abrupt firings for innocuous missteps.
buzzfeednews.com

Newly Elected Gen Z Congress Member Maxwell Frost Told Us He Was OK With Getting His Stan History Uncovered On Twitter

Maxwell Frost arrived at the US Capitol on Thursday, three days before his orientation as the newly elected representative for Florida's 10th Congressional District, thrilled for what lay ahead. He’d arrived early to Washington, DC, for a reason that makes perfect sense to a 25-year-old: He had tickets to see the 1975 play at the Anthem.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
117K+
Post
1031M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy