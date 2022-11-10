Read full article on original website
Related
11 Epic Day Trips In Florida For A Holiday Weekend Getaway
It's soon to be the holidays, which means long vacations are afoot for the perfect weekend getaway in Florida. It's time to pack a small bag and toggle on "Do Not Disturb" because long weekends are a great time for exploring. Florida has so much to offer for anybody's travel...
Angry Alligators Battle in Jaw-Clenching, Chomping Standoff
The two large gators stayed lockjaw on each other, one of them drawing blood from the other's abdomen.
What's Causing Midterm Vote Count Delays? What We Know So Far
With hundreds of thousands of votes still being counted, Newsweek Fact Check looked at the reasons behind various hold-ups.
Video of Herschel Walker Saying 'We're Greatest Country in U.S.' Goes Viral
A video of the Republican's remark shared to Twitter has now been viewed more than 500,000 times as Georgia prepares for a runoff election on December 6.
Wounded Cat Rescued From the Streets of California Wins Pet of the Week
This week's winner is Blackie the cat, who was rescued from the streets of California.
Donald Trump Brands U.S. 'Failing Nation' as Kari Lake Trails in Arizona
Former President Donald Trump has called the United States a "failing nation" and claimed without evidence that election results in Nevada and Arizona are being affected by voter fraud. Trump wrote a series of posts on his Truth Social platform overnight criticizing the election process in both states as Arizona...
The Best Florida Restaurants for Thanksgiving Dinner in 2022, According to a Travel Website
Few would argue that many families consider Thanksgiving one of the most important meals of the year. It is a time for loved ones to gather and express their gratitude to be together. Some enjoy shopping for, preparing, and then cleaning up after that special meal. Others do not and would prefer to focus on spending time enjoying their families rather than preparing food.
Couple Finds Huge 'One in 15 Million' Diamond in Park with Volcanic Pipe
Jessica and Seth Erickson were celebrating their anniversary when they stumbled upon the diamond, which could be worth around $25k.
Ron DeSantis Ignores Trump's Claim He Sent FBI to Stop Election Loss
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has yet to address claims made by former president Donald Trump that the governor's 2018 gubernatorial run was saved by federal agents sent by the president to stop voter fraud. Trump posted the unfounded allegations on his Truth Social account Thursday evening, adding to the latest...
Trump Rant Shows Gillum Corruption Case Politically Motivated: Lawyers
Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is demanding a court hearing on Donald Trump's assertion that he deployed federal agents to secure victory for the Democrat's GOP opponent, Governor Ron DeSantis, in 2018. On Thursday, Trump said in a Truth Social post that he helped DeSantis become governor that year...
Trump Backs Rick Scott Over McConnell to Be GOP Leader as Infighting Grows
Senator Rick Scott of Florida was reportedly planning to challenge McConnell for Senate leadership before the GOP's limp performance in the midterms.
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
GOP Support for Trump 2024 Bid Drops as DeSantis Surges After Midterm: Poll
A new poll conducted after the midterm election shows GOP support for former President Donald Trump to be the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nominee dropping as the percentage backing Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has increased substantially. Many Republicans and conservative media have blamed Trump for their party's relatively poor showing...
Democrat Mark Kelly Retains Arizona Senate Seat
Kelly's victory deals a major blow to GOP hopes of capturing the Senate, with Democrats now needing only one more seat to retain control.
Steve Sisolak Concedes to Joe Lombardo in Nevada's Governor Race
"That is not the outcome I want, but I believe in our election system, in democracy and honoring the will of Nevada voters," the Democratic incumbent said.
Nevada Governor Race is Victory for School Choice
Results from the Nevada governor's race show that Republican Joe Lombardo has edged out his opponent, Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak, by a narrow margin, a victory that could be a loss for teachers unions. Sisolak conceded to Lombardo on Friday evening. Sisolak and Lombardo, the Clark County sheriff, campaigned heavily...
General Calls Out Boebert's Veterans Day Message: 'Performative Politics'
The GOP lawmaker's Veterans Day message is called out as 'performative politics' by retired U.S. general Mark Herrtling.
NECN
Deer Crashes on the Rise in Massachusetts. Here's Where They Happen the Most
It's peak season for crashes involving deer and motor vehicles, a time when over 1,600 such crashes were reported last year. Deer crashes in Massachusetts between the months of October and December 2021 rose to 1,656 in 2021 -- the highest total in two decades. That amounts to one deer-related crash every 80 minutes in the Bay State, with most occurring during the afternoon commute, according to AAA.
The Real 'Good Nurse': I Helped Catch Serial Killer Charles Cullen
Amy Loughren, whose story inspired The Good Nurse, talks about catching a serial killer in this original essay.
Student Loan Forgiveness Update—Millions Might Not Get Debt Relief in Time
The U.S. Department of Education has expressed disappointment over a Texas court's decision to block the Biden-approved student loan relief program, saying they believe the plan to be "lawful and necessary." On Thursday, a federal judge in North Texas ruled that Biden's student loan forgiveness program is "unlawful," saying that...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
117K+
Post
1031M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0