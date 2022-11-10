ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy

In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.7%. Within the sector, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.2% and 10.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.4% on the day, and down 25.63% year-to-date. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 34.92% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 49.47% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and WBD make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
NASDAQ

Got $1,000? Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy

Long-term investing is key to sustainable returns in the stock market, and few companies exemplify this better than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with its roughly 700% return over the past decade. That bull run would have turned $1,000 into a whopping $7,000 -- no small chunk of change. And while Amazon...
NASDAQ

3 Cryptos That Belong Only in a High-Risk, High-Reward Portfolio

Looking for a way to boost your crypto portfolio returns? You might want to add a high-risk, high-reward crypto to your portfolio that can deliver superior investment returns during a time of macroeconomic uncertainty. Three high-risk, high-return cryptos that stand out right now include Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE),...
NASDAQ

Where Will Coupang Stock Be in 1 Year?

Coupang's (NYSE: CPNG) stock surged nearly 11% during after-hours trading on Nov. 9 in response to its third-quarter earnings report. The South Korean e-commerce leader's revenue rose 10% year over year (and increased 27% on a constant currency basis) to $5.1 billion, which matched analysts' estimates. But more importantly, Coupang...
NASDAQ

Energy Sector Update for 11/11/2022: FREY,ACDC,MAXN,AQN,AQN.TO

Energy stocks continued to outpace most of the broader markets Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 3.0% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) gaining 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.1% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.3%. West...
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Today

Over 800 people tested positive for COVID on an Australian cruise ship. Are Florida cruises safe?

A cruise ship carrying at least 800 passengers infected with COVID-19 arrived in Sydney, Australia from New Zealand, multiple sources reported. The Majestic Princess of Princess Cruises, part of the Carnival Corporation, was carrying more than 3,000 passengers and 1,000 crewmembers according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Marguerite Fitzgerald, the president of cruise operator Carnival Australia, told the...
FLORIDA STATE
NASDAQ

How the FTX Meltdown Dragged FTX, Solana, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Down This Week

Cryptocurrencies are having a rough week as one of the world's most popular crypto-trading exchanges experienced a financial crisis, culminating in a Chapter 11 filing for bankruptcy protection. Here's how the FTX cryptocurrency exchange's financial meltdown has affected some of the leading digital currencies, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and CoinGecko.
NASDAQ

Rethink What's Working and Snag 15%+ Annually

Every Thanksgiving, I get together with my in-laws. They're nice enough people ... but if I'm being honest, some of them aren't particularly interesting. Conversations are invariably limited to just two or three topics. In fact, some people just have two or three particular stories they trot out. I just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy