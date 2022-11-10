Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy
In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.7%. Within the sector, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.2% and 10.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.4% on the day, and down 25.63% year-to-date. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 34.92% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 49.47% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and WBD make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
Long-term investing is key to sustainable returns in the stock market, and few companies exemplify this better than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with its roughly 700% return over the past decade. That bull run would have turned $1,000 into a whopping $7,000 -- no small chunk of change. And while Amazon...
FTX collapse being scrutinized by Bahamas investigators
Nov 13 (Reuters) - The collapse of FTX is the subject of scrutiny from investigators in the Bahamas, who are looking at whether any "criminal misconduct occurred," the Royal Bahamas Police said on Sunday.
NASDAQ
3 Cryptos That Belong Only in a High-Risk, High-Reward Portfolio
Looking for a way to boost your crypto portfolio returns? You might want to add a high-risk, high-reward crypto to your portfolio that can deliver superior investment returns during a time of macroeconomic uncertainty. Three high-risk, high-return cryptos that stand out right now include Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE),...
NASDAQ
Where Will Coupang Stock Be in 1 Year?
Coupang's (NYSE: CPNG) stock surged nearly 11% during after-hours trading on Nov. 9 in response to its third-quarter earnings report. The South Korean e-commerce leader's revenue rose 10% year over year (and increased 27% on a constant currency basis) to $5.1 billion, which matched analysts' estimates. But more importantly, Coupang...
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 11/11/2022: FREY,ACDC,MAXN,AQN,AQN.TO
Energy stocks continued to outpace most of the broader markets Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 3.0% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) gaining 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.1% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.3%. West...
Over 800 people tested positive for COVID on an Australian cruise ship. Are Florida cruises safe?
A cruise ship carrying at least 800 passengers infected with COVID-19 arrived in Sydney, Australia from New Zealand, multiple sources reported. The Majestic Princess of Princess Cruises, part of the Carnival Corporation, was carrying more than 3,000 passengers and 1,000 crewmembers according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Marguerite Fitzgerald, the president of cruise operator Carnival Australia, told the...
NASDAQ
How the FTX Meltdown Dragged FTX, Solana, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Down This Week
Cryptocurrencies are having a rough week as one of the world's most popular crypto-trading exchanges experienced a financial crisis, culminating in a Chapter 11 filing for bankruptcy protection. Here's how the FTX cryptocurrency exchange's financial meltdown has affected some of the leading digital currencies, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and CoinGecko.
NASDAQ
Rethink What's Working and Snag 15%+ Annually
Every Thanksgiving, I get together with my in-laws. They're nice enough people ... but if I'm being honest, some of them aren't particularly interesting. Conversations are invariably limited to just two or three topics. In fact, some people just have two or three particular stories they trot out. I just...
NASDAQ
Once More for the People in the Back: Get Your Digital Assets off Centralized Exchanges
Just when you thought the coast was clear to take a position in crypto, the bottom has fallen out — yet again. This time, it happened because crypto exchange FTX may have become insolvent, and its bailout from Binance is no longer on the table. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the...
Comments / 0