Watch Louis Tomlinson debut ‘Faith In The Future’ tracks live
Louis Tomlinson released his second album ‘Faith In The Future’ on Friday (November 11) and to celebrate, played an intimate show at New York’s Irving Plaza – check out footage and the setlist below. Tomlinson started the gig by giving ‘Faith In The Future’’s opening track...
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Christine and The Queens – ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ review: high art meets dark, uneasy synth-pop
When Christine and The Queens first burst onto the scene, his trajectory felt akin to a pop fairy-tale. The project originally came to light on a heartbroken trip to London, where a group of drag queens at Soho’s now-closed venue Madame Jojo’s encouraged Chris to put his pain to music. After picking himself up and taking their advice, the artist dropped out of ENS de Lyon and channelled his theatrical background into this new, super-charged alter-ego.
Listen to Stormzy’s tender new single ‘Firebabe’
Stormzy has shared a new single called ‘Firebabe’ – you can listen to it below. The tender, heartfelt ballad finds the Croydon MC reminiscing about times spent with a romantic partner. “My miracle/ My happy place/ My heart and soul/ Forever yours,” he sings. Produced...
Watch Headie One’s epic ‘Fire In The Booth’ performance in celebration of ‘No Borders’
Following the release of ‘No Borders’, Headie One took part in a special Fire In The Booth freestyle performance, with help from some friends – check it out below. Released on Friday (November 11), Headie One’s ‘No Borders’ mixtape is a collaborative project that sees the rapper teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.
‘There is no cure’: Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor reveals he has stage 4 cancer
Duran Duran’s original guitarist Andy Taylor has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, the band has revealed while being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which Taylor had to miss due to ongoing treatment. The renowned British new wave group revealed Taylor had been...
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
Iron Maiden's Steve Harris announces 2023 UK tour with British Lion
British Lion roar back with 11-date UK tour in support of The Burning
Listen to Rihanna’s new single ‘Born Again’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Rihanna has shared another new song from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack – listen to ‘Born Again’ below. The ballad follows on from last month’s ‘Lift Me Up’, which marked the singer’s first track as a lead artist since her eighth studio album, ‘Anti’ (2016).
The greatest Alice In Chains songs ever, picked by members of Slayer, Soulfly, Halestorm, Incubus, Napalm Death and more
The grunge icons’ best songs, chosen by 22 of today‘s biggest musicians
Keith Levene of punk band The Clash dies, aged 65
Tributes have been paid to Keith Levene, a founding member of punk bands The Clash and Public Image Ltd, who has died aged 65. Hailed as an innovative guitarist who helped shape the sound of punk, Levene cowrote the song “What’s My Name” from The Clash’s 1977 debut album.Singer-songwriter Lloyd Cole described Levene as a “bona fide guitar genius”. Levene, who had liver cancer, died at his home in Norfolk, The Guardian reported.He left The Clash before they released their first record, then co-founded the Flowers of Romance with Sid Vicious.After the the Sex Pistols disintegrated in 1978, Levene teamed...
Paul McCartney announces career-spanning ‘7″ Singles’ vinyl boxset
Paul McCartney has announced a new vinyl boxset called ‘The 7″ Singles’ – find all the details below. The former Beatle turned solo icon is due to release the special collection on December 2 (pre-order here). Limited to 3000 copies, the product comprises 80 career-spanning 7″ singles personally curated by McCartney.
Deafheaven to play ‘Sunbather’ in full as they headline ArcTanGent 2023
Experimental rock festival ArcTanGent has confirmed that Deafheaven will be headlining their 2023 event, and will be playing 2013’s ‘Sunbather’ in full. Other headliners are still to be confirmed, but ArcTanGent have announced over fifty acts that will also be appearing at next year’s festival, including Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Loathe and Russian Circles.
Mahalia debuts tender new track ‘Bag Of You’
Mahalia has returned with a brand new single, titled ‘Bag Of You’. The song, produced by JD Reid and Max Pope, is the Leicester singer-songwriter’s first release since her EP, ‘Letter To Ur Ex’, which was released earlier this year. “This song is one of...
What I learned about Selena Gomez from making a documentary of her life
Selena Gomez first found fame on the Disney Channel, but over the past decade she’s blossomed into a chart-topping pop star, acclaimed actress and successful TV producer. In the powerful new documentary film ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’, we see the toll this has often taken on her mental health. The film is directed by Alek Keshishian, whose previous credits include one of the most-acclaimed music documentaries of all time: ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare’. Here, exclusively for NME, he shares what he learned about Gomez from shadowing her during a pivotal and ultimately transitional period of her life.
Download 2023: two Metallica sets, Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, Ghost, Evanescence, Pendulum, Disturbed and more in huge first lineup announcement
Metallica will play two separate headline sets for the first ever four-day Download festival in 2023. Download 2023 has officially unveiled its first lineup announcement for its first ever four-day event, which will take place June 8-11, 2023 in its legendary home at Donington Park as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the festival.
Confidence Man almost missed collab with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker due to unread Instagram DM
Confidence Man have revealed how their lastest collaboration with Tame Impala came about. Tame Impala’s frontman Kevin Parker remixed the Brisbane quartet’s track ‘Holiday’ for their recent EP ‘RE-TILT‘, which features remixes of some of their songs from their latest album, ‘TILT’.
RAYE drops new single ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates
RAYE has shared a new single called ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates – see details below and buy tickets here. The singer is set to release her long-awaited debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ on February 3 next year, and is previewing it with a new collaboration with 070 Shake.
Paul McCartney discusses crate-digging in Jamaica and discovering reggae
Paul McCartney has discussed crate-digging in Jamaica and discovering reggae in an extract from his new book. As revealed yesterday (November 10), the Beatle will release a new vinyl boxset called ‘The 7″ Singles’ on December 2. Limited to 3000 copies, the product comprises 80 career-spanning 7″ singles personally curated by McCartney.
Louis Tomlinson announces 2023 North American tour dates
Louis Tomlinson has announced a North American headline tour for 2023 – tickets will be available here. The former One Direction singer, who released his second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’ today (November 11), is set to hit the road in the US and Canada next May.
