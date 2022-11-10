How do you describe a brand new home that appears to have it all, and then more? First you start with the builder. Barn Light Homes has been designing and building custom and spec homes in the Waco area for many years and is famous for the little "extras" in every one of their homes. Second, the location. You would be hard pressed to find a better upscale neighborhood than "The Preserve". The name says it all: superior location in the highly desired China Spring ISD, acreage bordering the Bosque River, distinctive homes on every block and easy access to Waco. Third, the home itself. 217 Wycliff has a special comfortable "City Chic" vibe that everyone loves. The dream kitchen alone is worth a look. Huge quartz island for prep and serving, double ovens, gas cooktop, farmhouse sink, fridge and a walk-in pantry (all appliances are stainless steel). Who wouldn't like an isolated master suite with dual vanities, seperate shower and soaking tub, walk-in closet and a conveniently located utility room right around the corner. Throw in 4 additional bedrooms for the family, a dedicated home office, handy mudroom off of the 3 car garage, a cool family room downstairs and a incredible gameroom upstairs that the kids will fight over, dynamic hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, fully sodded and fenced yard, fully foam insulated, and an HVAC system that goes beyond effecient. Need to relax? Step out on your expansive covered porches, in the back and front yards, or talk a walk through the neighborhood and watch the wildlife at sunset. Whatever you're looking for, you need to visit this incredible new-build.

CHINA SPRING, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO