WacoTrib.com
Veterans advocate runs rain-canceled Waco parade on a scooter
Rain and lightning might have officially canceled the McLennan County Veterans Day parade Friday morning, but the elements did not deter local veterans advocate Bill Mahon from leading his own parade. At the 11 a.m. start time of the parade, after most of the 3,000 expected participants had already gone...
WacoTrib.com
Navy veteran, 88, whose Waco home burned last year getting new one, mortgage-free
A U.S. Navy veteran and his wife in Waco will soon have a new home completed, mortgage-free, on a site the couple owns. Harold Lincoln, 88, served in the U.S. Navy from April 1955 to December 1957, and has some service connected disabilities. He and his wife Mary, 81, lived in a home they own in the 500 block of 24th Street in Waco for 47 years, until a fire nearly destroyed it in May 2021.
WacoTrib.com
Waco teen indicted in 2021 shooting death of University High quarterback
A Waco teen was indicted Thursday in the 2021 shooting death of a University High School student athlete. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on charges of second-degree felony manslaughter in connection to the May 14, 2021, shooting of Tydreun Felder at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle. Hall has been free on a $75,000 bond following his arrest last year.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
WacoTrib.com
Appointed prosecutor takes on murder-for-hire case against Waco attorney
A Waco attorney under indictment on a charge of solicitation of capital murder hopes a newly appointed prosecutor will drop charges, his attorney said this week. “We’re hopeful that with a fresh set of eyes, the new prosecutor will see the case for what it is and drop the charges,” Dallas attorney Clint Broden, who represents Seth Sutton on the charge, said Thursday.
KWTX
New restaurant hoping to bring Woodway community together
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Owners of a new restaurant in Woodway are hoping their unique menu, complete with traditional steakhouse favorites, wines from around the world and fresh seafood flown in weekly from Hawaii, will not hit the spot for diners but also provide a place for community. Oak &...
kut.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
KWTX
Temple Police Department, Texas Rangers conclude investigation of man killed on I-35 after series of interactions with officers
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department and the Texas Rangers have announced the the two agencies have concluded their investigation into the death of Anthony Turner on June 15 in Temple. Incident. Temple Police Department units were dispatched to the 1200 block of Allegiance Bend at approximately 7:48...
Two men indicted in the murder of Killeen woman visiting son's cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas — UPDATE: Demario Jabar Moore, 20, and Christin Lamar Weston, 18, were indicted Wednesday for the murder of Yolanda N'Gaojia, according to Killeen Police Department. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell County District Attorney Office charged the teenager with murder, according to reports. Officers...
WacoTrib.com
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WacoTrib.com
Centex roundup: Connally blows past Giddings, 45-18
BRYAN — Kiefer Sibley collected four touchdowns as Connally had too much firepower for Giddings to roll to a Class 4A Division II bi-district playoff win. Sibley ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns, including a 31-yarder midway through the second quarter. Kobe Black caught a touchdown pass as the Cadets (9-2) opened up a 21-11 halftime lead.
WacoTrib.com
Waco Animal Shelter remains closed more than two weeks after distemper outbreak
Waco Animal Shelter will remain closed until further notice, more than two weeks after it closed because of a canine distemper outbreak, city of Waco shelter director Trey Buzbee said. The closure, announced Oct. 28 and originally intended to end this past Friday, applies not only to the public surrender...
Temple woman still looking for answers after Arby's wall destroys her fence
TEMPLE, Texas — It's been weeks. Gabrielle Parkey found out an Arby's would be built behind her backyard. She wasn't a fan of the idea. The city made a compromise that a wall would be built in between the Arby's and her backyard. That wall would become a problem.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 12 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 10, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
5 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $902,750
How do you describe a brand new home that appears to have it all, and then more? First you start with the builder. Barn Light Homes has been designing and building custom and spec homes in the Waco area for many years and is famous for the little "extras" in every one of their homes. Second, the location. You would be hard pressed to find a better upscale neighborhood than "The Preserve". The name says it all: superior location in the highly desired China Spring ISD, acreage bordering the Bosque River, distinctive homes on every block and easy access to Waco. Third, the home itself. 217 Wycliff has a special comfortable "City Chic" vibe that everyone loves. The dream kitchen alone is worth a look. Huge quartz island for prep and serving, double ovens, gas cooktop, farmhouse sink, fridge and a walk-in pantry (all appliances are stainless steel). Who wouldn't like an isolated master suite with dual vanities, seperate shower and soaking tub, walk-in closet and a conveniently located utility room right around the corner. Throw in 4 additional bedrooms for the family, a dedicated home office, handy mudroom off of the 3 car garage, a cool family room downstairs and a incredible gameroom upstairs that the kids will fight over, dynamic hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, fully sodded and fenced yard, fully foam insulated, and an HVAC system that goes beyond effecient. Need to relax? Step out on your expansive covered porches, in the back and front yards, or talk a walk through the neighborhood and watch the wildlife at sunset. Whatever you're looking for, you need to visit this incredible new-build.
fox44news.com
Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found 21-year-old Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life-saving...
KWTX
Missing 14-year-old Temple teen found
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Skyler McDowell,14, has been found safe, according to the Temple Police Department. McDowell is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is to call TPD at 254-298-5500.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
KWTX
Temple PD searching for missing 14-year-old
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teenager. Skyler McDowell,14, is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is to call TPD at 254-298-5500.
