ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

Some Kingston residents will get a 15 percent rent cut

At 9:28 p.m. on November 9, Kingston’s rent guidelines board vote went the way that some renters squeezed by rising rents had been hoping for. Whether that number was too little or not enough depends on whom you ask. Affecting the tenants of buildings built before 1974 with six...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Deadline extended for artist submissions for Ulster COVID-19 memorial

KINGSTON – The Ulster County COVID-19 Commemoration Commission has extended its deadline for design proposal submissions to December 15. The project, planned for a spring installation at the county fairgrounds complex in New Paltz, will be a space for rest and reflection with interpretive signage linked to a website that will feature the stories of frontline workers and other members of the community.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County

When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

It’s municipal Christmas tree time in the Valley

The City of Middletown’s Christmas tree will arrive at John F. Degnan Square downtown on Saturday, November 12. The tree has been donated by Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School & Parish of Middletown and will be cut from the school grounds at 205 Wawayanda Avenue in the rear of the school on Euclid Avenue.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fuel truck rollover in Ulster County

OLIVE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reported of a fuel truck that had rolled over in the town of Olive. Many different Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and other agencies responded to the scene. On October 24, ECO Grose received multiple reports of a fuel...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

5 Things we Love in Kingston, New York

If you've never been to Kingston, here are a few things we ❤!!. If you are a fan of exploring and trying out new things and have never been to Kingston, New York we've come up with a list of five things we think you should try or do if you ever find yourself strolling around Ulster County's only city.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Route 300

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – State Police Saturday night investigated an accident involving a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle on Route 300 just south of Little Britain Road in the Town of Newburgh. Emergency medical services personnel transported the victim by ambulance to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Orange County Businesses Offering Free Menu Items in Exchange for Coats

A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston Rent Guidelines Board votes to reduce rents by 15 percent

KINGSTON – For the first time in state history, the new Kingston Rent Guidelines Board has approved a 15 percent rent reduction for over 1,200 apartments across 64 rent-stabilized buildings. The rent reduction will apply to all new one- and two-year leases that commence between August 1, 2022 and...
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out

Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

A peek inside the new Center for Photography at Woodstock space in Kingston

In the possessive world of property, intention does not constitute ownership. Brian Wallis, executive director of the soon-to-be-renamed Center for Photography at Woodstock, said it was premature to report on the purchase of a Dederick Street building, since it hasn’t happened yet; CPW expects to close on the spacious former cigar factory in midtown Kingston in early February. The only reason the sale has been in the news, Wallis explained, was that a public hearing was required as part of the organization’s pursuit of a Restore NY grant for two million dollars. Applications for Restore NY grants are due January 27, after which a competitive state process will decide the winners.
KINGSTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy