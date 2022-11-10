Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenWoodstock, NY
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com
Some Kingston residents will get a 15 percent rent cut
At 9:28 p.m. on November 9, Kingston’s rent guidelines board vote went the way that some renters squeezed by rising rents had been hoping for. Whether that number was too little or not enough depends on whom you ask. Affecting the tenants of buildings built before 1974 with six...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Deadline extended for artist submissions for Ulster COVID-19 memorial
KINGSTON – The Ulster County COVID-19 Commemoration Commission has extended its deadline for design proposal submissions to December 15. The project, planned for a spring installation at the county fairgrounds complex in New Paltz, will be a space for rest and reflection with interpretive signage linked to a website that will feature the stories of frontline workers and other members of the community.
Decades Old Orange County Restaurant Updates Patrons Following Structural Fire
There are some great Italian restaurants all over the Hudson Valley area, including Orange County. One that has been serving folks in Montgomery recently had to close its doors. "Best Family Italian in the Montgomery area!" reads the official website for Carmela's Restaurant. The popular establishment has been serving the...
Exclusive Photos: Emergency Airlift from Newburgh Plaza
There's been a heated debate on the fate of the former ShopRite plaza in Newburgh, NY. While many residents expressed dismay at the conversion of the former grocery store to a new Ocean State Job Lot location, there's one thing everyone can agree on: it's the prefect spot to land a helicopter.
Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County
When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
Mid-Hudson News Network
It’s municipal Christmas tree time in the Valley
The City of Middletown’s Christmas tree will arrive at John F. Degnan Square downtown on Saturday, November 12. The tree has been donated by Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School & Parish of Middletown and will be cut from the school grounds at 205 Wawayanda Avenue in the rear of the school on Euclid Avenue.
NEWS10 ABC
Fuel truck rollover in Ulster County
OLIVE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reported of a fuel truck that had rolled over in the town of Olive. Many different Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and other agencies responded to the scene. On October 24, ECO Grose received multiple reports of a fuel...
5 Things we Love in Kingston, New York
If you've never been to Kingston, here are a few things we ❤!!. If you are a fan of exploring and trying out new things and have never been to Kingston, New York we've come up with a list of five things we think you should try or do if you ever find yourself strolling around Ulster County's only city.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Route 300
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – State Police Saturday night investigated an accident involving a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle on Route 300 just south of Little Britain Road in the Town of Newburgh. Emergency medical services personnel transported the victim by ambulance to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital...
1950s Hudson Valley School on the Market: Would You Live There?
If you're looking for an eye-catching address for your business or a completely unique place to live perhaps you may want to consider an old Hudson Valley school that's recently hit the market. The whole school building is on the market. The 6,000-square-foot building was built in 1950 and renovated...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Skyrocketing fuel prices in Ulster County are too much for many households
For most of my life, I didn’t have a job that paid the bills. Hell, two of us put together didn’t quite make it. Every winter month we would run out of fuel oil, and have to scrounge up the $450 needed for a minimum delivery of 150 gallons. We used space heaters for a few days every winter month.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
New York Firefighter Hit By Car Putting Out Fire In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley volunteer firefighter was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while battling a blaze. On Thursday, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Orange County. One firefighter was injured. Firefighters Battle Blaze In Orange County, New York. Firefighters responded to...
Orange County Businesses Offering Free Menu Items in Exchange for Coats
A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.
New Shop Opening Up in Ulster County, Fulfills Lifelong Dream
There's another awesome place to go shopping in the area. It's safe to say we have many cool places around the Hudson Valley, but something that makes this area so unique is that there's a "family" and "home-y" feeling in the smaller shops. Not only do you get to connect...
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
Company looks to bring permanent pirate-themed park to Hudson Valley
An immersive pirate-themed festival may soon become a permanent fixture in Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston Rent Guidelines Board votes to reduce rents by 15 percent
KINGSTON – For the first time in state history, the new Kingston Rent Guidelines Board has approved a 15 percent rent reduction for over 1,200 apartments across 64 rent-stabilized buildings. The rent reduction will apply to all new one- and two-year leases that commence between August 1, 2022 and...
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out
Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
hudsonvalleyone.com
A peek inside the new Center for Photography at Woodstock space in Kingston
In the possessive world of property, intention does not constitute ownership. Brian Wallis, executive director of the soon-to-be-renamed Center for Photography at Woodstock, said it was premature to report on the purchase of a Dederick Street building, since it hasn’t happened yet; CPW expects to close on the spacious former cigar factory in midtown Kingston in early February. The only reason the sale has been in the news, Wallis explained, was that a public hearing was required as part of the organization’s pursuit of a Restore NY grant for two million dollars. Applications for Restore NY grants are due January 27, after which a competitive state process will decide the winners.
Comments / 0