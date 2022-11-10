Effective: 2022-11-13 04:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys; Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding will slowly decrease over the next couple of days. * WHERE...Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.

MONROE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO