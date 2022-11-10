Read full article on original website
Is Dogeliens the Best Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022 for Multifold Returns alongside Polygon and Litecoin
Being a smart investor, you should consider some important factors to find the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022. Experts suggest checking the market cap, the current supply of tokens, total coins available for minting, use cases, and future roadmap. All these factors will lead you to the best cryptocurrency available on the market. If you want a long-term investment, you can buy a new token during the presale phase. According to many crypto analysts, it is predicted that Dogeliens (DOGET) may become the most famous meme coin and provide multi-fold returns. Polygon (MATIC) and Litecoin (LTC) Tokens are also gearing up for a bull run. Continue reading to find out which token is the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022.
Crypto Latest News: What’s The Best Crypto Token To Purchase In A Bear Market – Polkadot, Algorand, Big Eyes?
The bear market is usually considered a treacherous time for every crypto trade because of unpredictable events. During a bear market, the prices of cryptocurrency tokens are bound to dip massively. Often, this leads to huge losses for crypto traders. That’s why many traders prefer to avoid it completely. However, the truth is that the bear market can also present unique opportunities to purchase reliable projects at a low price.
Bitcoin Price Rejects $18K, Why There is Risk of Another Drop To $16K
Bitcoin price recovered over $1,500 and climbed above $17,500. BTC failed to clear the $18,000 resistance and started a fresh decline. Bitcoin started a recovery wave above the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance levels. The price is trading below $18,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key...
Ethereum Price Consolidates Losses, Why 100 SMA Could Trigger Rally
Ethereum started a recovery wave above the $1,200 level against the US Dollar. ETH must clear $1,320 and the 100 hourly SMA to start a sustained upward move. Ethereum started a recovery wave above the $1,200 and $1,220 levels. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly...
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Tumbles By 41% Amid The FTX Calamity
The recent crisis in the world’s third-largest crypto exchange, FTX, is creating more devastating conditions in the Bitcoin and crypto market. Over the past few days, the FTX token (FTT) has lost more than 70% of its value. The events seem to have unlocked the bears into the market....
MANA Loses 80% Of Its Value Over The Last 12 Months – No More Blessings To Come?
The MANA cryptocurrency used in Decentraland has clearly seen better days. From its 2017 high of $5.85, MANA has dropped 80% in value in the last 12 months, as shown by the most recent available data. Presently, a share of MANA can be purchased for as little as $0.4773. Investor...
ETC Price And Social Dominance Figures Down In Last 7 Days – What’s Next?
Similarly to Bitcoin and other altcoins, ETC (Ethereum Classic) has been severely impacted by the FTX liquidity crisis. CoinGecko data show that the historical performance of the coin on the daily, weekly, biweekly, and monthly time frames is not promising for the ETH fork. The most noticeable depreciation among these...
Crypto Market Loses $200 Billion As Bitcoin Plunges
Some days back, the crypto market was celebrating a significant rally in the price of major cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin hit a remarkable recovery surpassing the $20K level to $21,500. However, the story quickly changed as the FTT crash dragged the other tokens down. Due to the ongoing FTX crisis in the...
