SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move through the far northeastern states today and the tropics are quiet for the next several days. There are only 18 days left until the end of Hurricane Season. Red Tide flared up for all our Suncoast beaches. The effects of Red Tide include skin irritation, burning eyes, and cough with respiratory irritation. So far the greatest effects have been reported at the southern beaches. Rip currents should settle down today with lighter winds. An isolated shower or two are still possible during the weekend, but very isolated showers.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO