Tropics are quiet, but Red Tide is blooming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move through the far northeastern states today and the tropics are quiet for the next several days. There are only 18 days left until the end of Hurricane Season. Red Tide flared up for all our Suncoast beaches. The effects of Red Tide include skin irritation, burning eyes, and cough with respiratory irritation. So far the greatest effects have been reported at the southern beaches. Rip currents should settle down today with lighter winds. An isolated shower or two are still possible during the weekend, but very isolated showers.
Nicole weakening as it rolls toward Tampa
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weakened Tropical Storm Nicole continues to make its way across the state. At 10 a.m., the center of the storm was 30 miles northeast of Tampa, with sustained winds of 50 mph. The NOAA National Ocean Service station at Clearwater Beach has reported sustained winds of 51 mph and a wind gust of 59 mph.
Nicole downgraded again; dumps rain in Georgia, Carolinas
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is expected to dissipate later today, the National Hurricane Center said Friday. At 4 a.m., Nicole was 70 miles southwest of Macon, Georgia, with sustained winds of 35 mph. An acceleration toward the north and north-northeast is...
2-year-old in need of kidney donor: ‘He needs a kidney to have a healthy life’
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A Wisconsin family says they are looking for a miracle in the form of a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. WBAY reports Arlo Lesatz spends eight hours a night hooked up to machines that help to keep him alive. Arlo’s father Max Lesatz said...
