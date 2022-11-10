Taylor Lautner is officially married. The Twilight star said “I do” to Taylor Dome at Epoch Estate Wines in Templeton, Calif., on Friday, according to Daily Mail. Pics and video footage obtained by the outlet show Lautner and Dome holding hands and exchanging kisses while posing for photos with their bridal party. The blushing bride wore a stunning white gown emblazoned with floral designs and a matching veil for the nuptials, while her new husband kept it classy in a sophisticated black tux and bowtie. According to Daily Mail, approximately 100 of their closest friends and family members watched the couple exchange vows at...

