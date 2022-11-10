Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
Principal of Southwood High announces decision to retire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The principal of a Caddo Parish high school has announced her decision to retire from her post. The Caddo Parish School Board sent a letter out to parents on Wednesday, Nov. 9 announced the retirement of Dr. Kim Pendleton, the principal of Southwood High School. “We...
Cyndi Lauper & Michael McDonald Performed In Shreveport This Week
Its true. All of that social media buzz around Shreveport and Bossier about music icons Cyndi Lauper and Michael McDonald playing in Shreveport last week is all true. The party was celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metro Aviation, and took place in Downtown Shreveport. To celebrate their founding in 1982, the company took it back to the 80s with a huge party. Including two 80s music legends...
Shreveport, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
KTBS
Southwood High encourages students' STEM involvement
SHREVEPORT, La. - STEM day was this week in area high schools and according to the organization women only make up 26 percent of careers in science, technology, engineering, or math. One teacher at Southwood High School is getting students, particularly female, interested in STEM through competitions. It's called FIRST...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Bossier Parish Posse
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to the Bossier Parish Posse. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
ktalnews.com
History changing story of Emmett Till being played Shreveport
We spoke to the cowriter and producer of "Till" about his personal connection to its main character. History changing story of Emmett Till being played …. We spoke to the cowriter and producer of "Till" about his personal connection to its main character. Donation drive for Woody’s Home for Veterans...
KTBS
Bossier teen's suicide prompts billboards to stop bullying
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The death of a Bossier Parish teen sent shockwaves through the community. And it's especially been life changing for the family of that teen, Levi Creech. His grandmother is starting a movement to stop the bullying. "A lot of prayers from everybody has given me some...
KTBS
Friday Football Fever highlights from 11-11-22
SHREVEPORT, La. - If you missed the action on the field last night, you missed a lot! Until next week, check out this slideshow of some of the great plays. Join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Lander's Scores & Highlights Show. Count on Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, Chloe Abbott, and the entire KTBS 3 Sports Team to fan out across the ArkLaTex each week capturing the best highlights on the field. Also, don't miss out on the exclusive coverage on the KTBS 3 Friday Football Fever Facebook page. Keep up with local, regional and national sports headlines on the sports section of ktbs.com, complete with schedules and scores from the ArkLaTex. Be sure and follow the KTBS Sports Twitter feed and download our mobile app to make sure you get the final scores of those key games. Of course the KTBS 3 Storm Team is there to help you prepare for the game with the latest conditions so you know what to wear and bring. Click here for the latest forecast. Finally, don't forget to share your practice, game and fans photos with the world by sending them to pics@ktbs.com and use #3Fever on social media.
KEDM
Gallery: Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Monroe rehabilitation center ribbon cutting
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Monroe opened its renovated rehabilitation center. The renovated space provides physical, occupational, and speech therapy for adult and pediatric patients. The renovation will cost $7 million.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
KSLA
Shreveport church opens healing garden for processing grief
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport nonprofit, Moms on a Mission, hosted a day of healing at Williams Memorial CME Temple’s new healing garden. The group aims to help mothers who have lost loved ones to gun violence and bring awareness to the issue. In the garden, there are flowers honor those lost and a bell tower that stands as a symbol of prayer.
Many Shreveport Bossier Schools Closed Tomorrow for Elections
Anytime election day falls on Tuesday, and the polling place is a local school, you can pretty much bank on the fact that the schools will be closed. And tomorrow is no exception. Tuesday, November 8th is finally here. No more political ads... no more forums... no more spam texts...
Louisiana State Police to Hold Sobriety Checkpoint in Bienville Parish
Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop G will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, November 12, 2022, from approximately 9:00 p.m. to approximately 12:00 a.m., weather and traffic conditions permitting, in Bienville Parish. The mission...
URGENT: Shreveport Police Search for Missing Child
On November 11, 2022, Deandrae Ester was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Deandrae’s clothing description is unknown at this time, but he is believed to be wearing black Jordan sneakers. Deandrae is about 3’11”, and weighs about 40 lbs, he has short...
KTBS
Study: Shreveport wastewater leads the nation in methamphetamines
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Shreveport is leading the nation in a very ominous category. Findings from wastewater analysis done by the Louisiana Addiction Research Center show that methamphetamine in the wastewater in Shreveport is double what has been reported anywhere else in the United States. Nicholas Goeders, Louisiana Addiction Research...
Meth found in Shreveport’s wastewater
The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories.
Shreveport Is Just an Hour Drive From an Old-Fashioned Christmas
Shreveport Is Only a 45-Minute Drive From an Old Fashioned Christmas. Everyone knows that if you want to experience an old-fashioned Christmas you travel to the small town of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Although the population in Natchitoches is just shy of 20,000, this town is the hub of wonderful Christmas experiences....
What Will Shreveport’s Next Mayor Have to Do to Get Your Support?
The Shreveport Mayor's race now moves to phase 2. It's time for the runoff between the top 2 contenders. Both men pledge to run a clean campaign. We'll have to wait and see. Shreveport Attorney Tom Arceneaux, a former City Councilman led the field in the race to be the next Mayor of Shreveport. The Republican got 28% of the vote in the Tuesday election. Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver finished second with 24% of the vote.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Clerk of Court: District B race did not end in tie; 2 candidates in runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On election night, the race for Shreveport City Council District B ended in what appeared to be a second-place tie, now the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court is providing details about what caused the dead heat in the race. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike...
