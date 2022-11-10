Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins WBNS Columbus, Ohio, this month, as part of the Wake Up CBUS team. She’s been at KXRM Colorado Springs. “The commitment, passion and dedication Maddie brings to our team is a shining example of what it takes to be Central Ohio’s News Leader,” WBNS president and general manager John Cardenas said. “I know she will be essential in providing our viewers the most accurate weather coverage to keep them safe and informed.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO