nexttv.com
Maddie Kirker, Meteorologist, Joins WBNS Columbus Morning Team
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins WBNS Columbus, Ohio, this month, as part of the Wake Up CBUS team. She’s been at KXRM Colorado Springs. “The commitment, passion and dedication Maddie brings to our team is a shining example of what it takes to be Central Ohio’s News Leader,” WBNS president and general manager John Cardenas said. “I know she will be essential in providing our viewers the most accurate weather coverage to keep them safe and informed.”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to Sofidel in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple fire crews have responded to the Sofidel facility along Route 23 in Circleville. According to initial reports, smoke was seen coming from the converting warehouse at the facility. There is no word at this time about the seriousness of the fire. Additional assistance was...
Olga, Columbus Zoo’s beloved sassy siamang, dies at 33
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A devoted mother, excellent learner and cherished primate named Olga died in early November at the Columbus Zoo. Olga, a 33-year-old siamang, was euthanized Nov. 2 after her health rapidly declined, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced in a Facebook post Friday. When Olga’s appetite and energy started declining, health team […]
WHIZ
House Fire on Luck Avenue
The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
WHIZ
Semi Accident on I-70
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
Columbus police: Teen shot over bag of pot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teenager is recovering after police said he was shot by another teen who stole his bag of marijuana. According to Columbus police, the shooting took place around Chestershire Road and Whitehead Road at approximately 12:46 p.m. Police said the victim, a 17-year-old boy, and the suspect, identified as a boy […]
Missing: Shawn Miller
FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing and help bring them safely home.
Body Found On Major Ohio Highway Was There For Hours
Police received a call five hours after the incident occurred.
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
WHIZ
ArtCOZ Hosting Holiday ArtFest
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’re looking to get some of your holiday shopping out of the way, or are just looking for something fun to do this weekend, head down to the Muskingum County Welcome Center tomorrow!. ArtCoz is hosting their annual Holiday ArtFest from 11 AM until...
Columbus student charged after bringing handgun to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police responded to a Columbus public school on Wednesday after they say a 15-year-old student brought a firearm into the building. Officers arrived at South High School around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday after reports that a student brought a handgun into school and was arguing with security personnel, Columbus police said. Staff […]
WHIZ
Jeffrey Lee Jadwin
Jeffrey L. Jadwin, 59, of Roseville, Ohio died at 2:17 PM, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born January 17, 1963 in Zanesville, the eldest son of the late Melvin Lee ‘Pete’ Jadwin and Donna Sue (nee: Allen) Jadwin of Portersville.
WHIZ
Hazel Maxine Cornell
Hazel Maxine Cornell, 94, of Zanesville passed at 4:15 A.M. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Adams Lane Care Center. She was born on Monday, October 29, 1928 in Calais, Ohio the daughter of the late Howard Powell and Mildred Farnsworth Powell. She is survived by three daughters, Linda Kay...
WHIZ
Veterans Day Parade in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s always important to remember our Veterans for risking their lives to protect our Country and freedoms and values. And the Zanesville community did just that with their annual Veterans Day Parade. The Veterans Day Parade is a way to honor Veterans while also having some fun...
NBC4 Columbus
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
WHIZ
Yost Encourages Teens to “Do the Write Thing”
Ohio’s Attorney General is getting students at Zanesville Middle School excited about a national program that asks middle-schoolers to explain how youth violence affects them and to share their ideas about how to stop it. The Zanesville City School District is in its second year of the “Do the...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WHIZ
Ruoff Mortgage Opens Location in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Ruoff Mortgage, based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana since 1984 has officially opened a branch right here in Zanesville. Located at 3935 Northpointe Drive , The Rusty Darner Group, along with the Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new business Thursday morning. The group...
WHIZ
Main Street Heroes: Project Blue Print
We are introducing you to a new segment on WHIZ. It’s called Main Street Heroes. Throughout this series WHIZ Correspondent Becky Clawson will introduce us to people and programs in our community run by regular people who are doing extraordinary things. This week she focuses on Bryan Wolfe and...
WHIZ
Veterans Ceremony at Westminster Church in New Concord
NEW CONCORD, OH- As we celebrate Veteran’s Day it’s important to thank all those who have fought for our freedoms and values. The Westminster Presbyterian Church in New Concord did that through a service that included music as well as singing of the Star Bangled Banner and Scouts carrying the flag. Dr. Brian Bradshaw, the Director of Veteran Education at Muskingum University served in the Army and spoke at the ceremony and spoke about why It’s important for American citizens to honor Veterans.
