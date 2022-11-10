Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Area schools see net gain in ratings
BULLHEAD CITY — Multiple schools in Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley saw an increase in the letter grades released annually by the Arizona Department of Education to measure student growth, academic proficiency and student success. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, scores hadn’t been updated since the 2018-19...
Mohave Daily News
Weight a minute: How big is my fish?
BULLHEAD CITY — Rusty Braun weighs in on the local fishing scene, literally and figuratively. Braun, the proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, is also a certified "weigh station" by the Arizona Game and Fish Department to provide accurate measures for local anglers. "I am extremely thankful for...
Mohave Daily News
Students learn history, meaning of Veterans Day
BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School’s 14th annual Veterans Day Assembly honored dozens of local veterans as invited guests. It provided some history lessons about the day's origin, meaning and transformation, history of the American flag and the flag-folding ritual and the story behind the bugle call Taps that is played in reverence to recognize the fallen.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Dig It Kingman Community teaches kids to plant, harvest pumpkins￼
In June, more than 80 children and their families signed up to plant, weed, water, care for and harvest pumpkins in the children’s pumpkin patch this year at DigIt Gardens. The kids did a great job and enjoyed picking pumpkins and partying on Harvest Day, October 21. The party included Starbucks hot chocolate and cake pops, chips from Marlene, Halloween cookies from the Sugar Shack, snacks from McKee Foods, juice and candy donated by friends of the garden, Cosmic Bounce House,
xpopress.com
Lake Havasu Gem & Mineral Society’s Annual Gem Show 2022
Lake Havasu Aquatic Center, Lake Havasu City, Arizona. The 52nd Annual Lake Havasu Gem & Mineral Show show will feature minerals, fossils, and rock collections from around the world by club members, as well as professional demonstrations throughout the event. Vendors offer an abundance of jewelry, faceted and cabochon jewels, fossils, tools, slabs, and other gifts. There will be hourly door prizes, a scavenger hunt, games, and prizes for kids, as well as food and beverage service.
Mohave Daily News
CRUHSD board to consider Mutualink program
BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District governing board on Monday may further the district’s partnership with local law enforcement. Micaela Carlson, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office dispatch supervisor will give a presentation about a Mutualink program to the board, after which the board will consider approving the implementation of the program in its schools.
Mohave Daily News
Macke takes over as interim publisher of MVDN
BULLHEAD CITY — Rich Macke, president and publisher of River City Newspapers, has taken on additional duties as interim publisher of the Mohave Valley Daily News and other News West Publishing publications. The move, announced Friday, is part of RCN's reorganization after purchasing News West Publishing from Brehm Communications...
AZFamily
DPS troopers give special gift to father of fallen Arizona sheriff’s deputy
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety went above and beyond to honor the memory of a fallen Arizona sheriff’s deputy, and to give his father something he’ll never forget. Dep. Philip A. Rodriguez of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the line...
Mohave Daily News
BHC man arrested after furniture, trash found dumped in desert
KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man is accused of dumping furniture and trash in the outskirts of Fort Mohave. Graig Mitchell Salzer, 61, was arrested Nov. 5 for misdemeanor criminal littering. At 3:23 p.m. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported illegal trash dump in progress in...
AZFamily
Kingman woman shot, killed in Las Vegas by man on the run for murder
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Kingman woman is grieving after she says her sister was murdered by a man who was on the run, wanted in connection with three other murders across two states. Angelina Hicks describes her sister Georgia Sherman as a fun-loving person. “She was super sparkly. Everywhere...
Mohave Daily News
Weisz leaving fire board
BULLHEAD CITY — Paige Weisz is stepping down from the Bullhead City Fire District Governing Board, leaving a seat that will be filled by appointment later this year or in early 2023. Weisz's term doesn't expire until 2024; the seat was not among the two technically up for election...
Mohave Daily News
BHC man arrested for alleged assault on officer
MOHAVE VALLEY — A Bullhead City man was arrested on Oct. 28 for allegedly fighting with Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies while inebriated. Michael Sean Fields, 44, is charged with aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest, both felonies, and three counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence.
thestandardnewspaper.online
BHC franchise license commission seats available￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City has positions available for citizens interested in getting involved and serving on a city board or commission. The City Clerk’s Department is currently accepting applications from citizens interested in volunteering for the following positions:. The Franchise License Commission provides recommendations...
fox10phoenix.com
Mohave County will address major concerns raised by funeral homes regarding medical examiner’s office
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - Issues are brought to light, again, less than three months after FOX 10's "Dealing with the Dead" investigation into the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. Concerns were raised by multiple funeral homeowners after the county’s decision to pay a private company that owns a handful...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman tax hike rejected by voters
KINGMAN – Kingman voters have soundly rejected a city proposed tax hike. Proposition 415, a small sales tax increase to generate revenue for a street maintenance program, was losing by a near 2-1 voting margin following Tuesday’s general election. Election results are unofficial with additional votes to be...
