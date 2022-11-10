ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

Mohave Daily News

Area schools see net gain in ratings

BULLHEAD CITY — Multiple schools in Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley saw an increase in the letter grades released annually by the Arizona Department of Education to measure student growth, academic proficiency and student success. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, scores hadn’t been updated since the 2018-19...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Weight a minute: How big is my fish?

BULLHEAD CITY — Rusty Braun weighs in on the local fishing scene, literally and figuratively. Braun, the proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, is also a certified "weigh station" by the Arizona Game and Fish Department to provide accurate measures for local anglers. "I am extremely thankful for...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Students learn history, meaning of Veterans Day

BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School’s 14th annual Veterans Day Assembly honored dozens of local veterans as invited guests. It provided some history lessons about the day's origin, meaning and transformation, history of the American flag and the flag-folding ritual and the story behind the bugle call Taps that is played in reverence to recognize the fallen.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Dig It Kingman Community teaches kids to plant, harvest pumpkins￼

In June, more than 80 children and their families signed up to plant, weed, water, care for and harvest pumpkins in the children’s pumpkin patch this year at DigIt Gardens. The kids did a great job and enjoyed picking pumpkins and partying on Harvest Day, October 21. The party included Starbucks hot chocolate and cake pops, chips from Marlene, Halloween cookies from the Sugar Shack, snacks from McKee Foods, juice and candy donated by friends of the garden, Cosmic Bounce House,
KINGMAN, AZ
xpopress.com

Lake Havasu Gem & Mineral Society’s Annual Gem Show 2022

Lake Havasu Aquatic Center, Lake Havasu City, Arizona. The 52nd Annual Lake Havasu Gem & Mineral Show show will feature minerals, fossils, and rock collections from around the world by club members, as well as professional demonstrations throughout the event. Vendors offer an abundance of jewelry, faceted and cabochon jewels, fossils, tools, slabs, and other gifts. There will be hourly door prizes, a scavenger hunt, games, and prizes for kids, as well as food and beverage service.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

CRUHSD board to consider Mutualink program

BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District governing board on Monday may further the district’s partnership with local law enforcement. Micaela Carlson, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office dispatch supervisor will give a presentation about a Mutualink program to the board, after which the board will consider approving the implementation of the program in its schools.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Macke takes over as interim publisher of MVDN

BULLHEAD CITY — Rich Macke, president and publisher of River City Newspapers, has taken on additional duties as interim publisher of the Mohave Valley Daily News and other News West Publishing publications. The move, announced Friday, is part of RCN's reorganization after purchasing News West Publishing from Brehm Communications...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

BHC man arrested after furniture, trash found dumped in desert

KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man is accused of dumping furniture and trash in the outskirts of Fort Mohave. Graig Mitchell Salzer, 61, was arrested Nov. 5 for misdemeanor criminal littering. At 3:23 p.m. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported illegal trash dump in progress in...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Kingman woman shot, killed in Las Vegas by man on the run for murder

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Kingman woman is grieving after she says her sister was murdered by a man who was on the run, wanted in connection with three other murders across two states. Angelina Hicks describes her sister Georgia Sherman as a fun-loving person. “She was super sparkly. Everywhere...
KINGMAN, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Weisz leaving fire board

BULLHEAD CITY — Paige Weisz is stepping down from the Bullhead City Fire District Governing Board, leaving a seat that will be filled by appointment later this year or in early 2023. Weisz's term doesn't expire until 2024; the seat was not among the two technically up for election...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

BHC man arrested for alleged assault on officer

MOHAVE VALLEY — A Bullhead City man was arrested on Oct. 28 for allegedly fighting with Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies while inebriated. Michael Sean Fields, 44, is charged with aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest, both felonies, and three counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

BHC franchise license commission seats available￼

BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City has positions available for citizens interested in getting involved and serving on a city board or commission. The City Clerk’s Department is currently accepting applications from citizens interested in volunteering for the following positions:. The Franchise License Commission provides recommendations...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Kingman tax hike rejected by voters

KINGMAN – Kingman voters have soundly rejected a city proposed tax hike. Proposition 415, a small sales tax increase to generate revenue for a street maintenance program, was losing by a near 2-1 voting margin following Tuesday’s general election. Election results are unofficial with additional votes to be...
KINGMAN, AZ

