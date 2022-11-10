Read full article on original website
‘He Got Burnt’: How One of Instagram’s Biggest Fraudsters Was Brought Down
To his 2.8 million Instagram fans Ramon Abbas, better known as “Billionaire Gucci Master” or by his tag @hushpuppi, was a man with the world at his feet: a hustler thriving in the dizzying wealth of the United Arab Emirates. A self-styled business magnate-cum-fashion influencer, he was living...
Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo
South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
‘They Can’t Arrest Us All’: How Tehran's Metro Became an Underground Protest Site
Below the streets of Iran’s capital, a quiet but powerful protest movement is unfolding. Across the carriages and platforms of the Tehran Metro, small acts of resistance are everywhere, mirroring the widespread demonstrations that are taking place in the country’s streets, as people demand greater freedom and rights for women.
buzzfeednews.com
Laid-Off Meta Workers On US Visas Say The Company Has Left Them Hanging
Hundreds of laid-off Meta employees on US work visas are in a panic after failing to get responses from a dedicated email hotline set up by the company to guide them. Many are worried by the fact that if they don’t get a new job soon, they will be required to leave the US. Others who happened to be traveling abroad when the layoffs hit are no longer sure whether they can return to their homes here.
Got $1,000? Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
The current price decline could be a good entry point for new investors.
Biden: Partnership with Japan, South Korea ‘more important’ in face of North Korea threat
President Biden, speaking alongside his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on Sunday, said that the countries’ trilateral partnership is more important in the wake of “provocative” behavior from North Korea. “This partnership is more important than it’s ever been,” Biden said during a meeting on the sidelines...
AMA
Immigration issues: Visas and green cards
Non-U.S. citizen international medical graduate (IMG) physicians, residents and fellows help play a critical role in alleviating the physician shortage by providing health care to many Americans, especially in communities in need as they tend to choose primary care specialties and work in areas of the country with higher rates of poverty.
Australia Is Screwing Smaller Nations on Climate Change
Australia has failed to meet key short-term climate commitments, new analysis has found, as the government tries to convince the international community that it’s serious about climate change. Carbon Brief, a think tank based in the United Kingdom, released new analysis on Tuesday that showed Australia is among the...
Elon Continues Twitter Chaos, Kills ‘Official’ Badge Feature in Under 24 Hours
Less than 24 hours after it launched, Elon Musk has killed Twitter’s new “Official” checkmark, the billionaire’s first major change to Twitter since taking over the site in a $44 billion forced sale last month. On the morning of November 9, some Twitter accounts awoke to...
marketplace.org
Amazon looks at cutting costs amid recession fears
Investments in Alexa and brick-and-mortar outlets may be affected as tech giant voices concern about “the current macro-environment.”. Amazon is, of course, not the only tech company making cuts. Just among the giants, Facebook’s parent, Meta, is laying off 11,000 workers and Google has slowed its pace of hiring. Businesses are trying to mitigate risk as they prepare for a continued economic slowdown.
Amazon Became the Biggest Loser Following Price Drop
It's been a long fall from the top for Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report stock price. The company's market capitalization is officially down more than $1 trillion from the peak of $1.88 trillion it reached in July 2021. The company's market cap was sitting at $878.77 billion before Thursday's session.
Vox
Basically everything on Amazon has become an ad
Type any random product into Amazon’s search bar and look closely at the results. If you don’t scroll, every listing in front of you will most likely be an ad, signaled by a small label with the word “Sponsored.”. And it’s just the beginning. While company...
TechCrunch
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy faces enormous challenges amid falling profits and negative numbers
It wasn’t exactly a rise from the mailroom, but Jassy was there as founder Jeff Bezos’ aide-de-camp when they came up with the idea of AWS in the early 2000s at an executive offsite. He helped build it. He nurtured it. He made it into the crown jewel of the company.
Google Maps Is Still Failing to Direct People to Actual Abortion Clinics
Google Maps is directing people across Europe to anti-abortion counselling centres when they search for terms such as “abortion clinic” or “abortion provider,” despite Google promising to crack down on this outcome for users in the US after the fall of Roe v. Wade. Earlier this...
Massive Crypto Exchange FTX Faces ‘Significant Liquidity Crunch’, Will Sell to Binance
FTX.com, the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced a surprise tentative sale to its first-place competition Binance on Tuesday in order to solve a "significant liquidity crunch," which is an industry term for not having enough money on hand to conduct business normally. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and Binance...
Business Insider
How to clear your WhatsApp cache to keep the app running efficiently
If you need to save space or are experiencing problems with WhatsApp, you can try to clear the app's cache. To clear the cache on Android, go to the Settings app and find the option in the Apps section. You can clear the cache on an iPhone by uninstalling WhatsApp...
Global Emissions Are Actually Getting A Lot Worse
Global emissions could push the Earth beyond 1.5ºC of warming within the next nine years, new research has found, as emissions levels edge slightly ahead of the levels recorded before the pandemic. On Friday, the Global Carbon Project released an annual carbon emissions data dump tracking the state of...
Russian Hackers Are Publishing Stolen Abortion Records on the Dark Web
Hackers who stole a trove of data from one of Australia’s biggest private health insurers are drip-feeding sensitive details of customers' medical diagnoses and procedures, including abortions, onto the dark web. The leaks started flowing on Wednesday, as the hackers—who contacted Medibank in late October to reveal they’d stolen...
Mark Zuckerberg Picks Wild Billionaire Metaverse Fantasy Over 11,000 Jobs
In the months leading up to Meta’s Wednesday decision to lay off 11,000 employees, or about 13 percent of its workforce, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other top generals repeatedly made clear that at least some of the company’s issues related to the personal failings of its employees. “Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn’t be here,” Zuckerberg reportedly told his own employees at a company meeting in June.
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
