Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo

South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
buzzfeednews.com

Laid-Off Meta Workers On US Visas Say The Company Has Left Them Hanging

Hundreds of laid-off Meta employees on US work visas are in a panic after failing to get responses from a dedicated email hotline set up by the company to guide them. Many are worried by the fact that if they don’t get a new job soon, they will be required to leave the US. Others who happened to be traveling abroad when the layoffs hit are no longer sure whether they can return to their homes here.
AMA

Immigration issues: Visas and green cards

Non-U.S. citizen international medical graduate (IMG) physicians, residents and fellows help play a critical role in alleviating the physician shortage by providing health care to many Americans, especially in communities in need as they tend to choose primary care specialties and work in areas of the country with higher rates of poverty.
Vice

Australia Is Screwing Smaller Nations on Climate Change

Australia has failed to meet key short-term climate commitments, new analysis has found, as the government tries to convince the international community that it’s serious about climate change. Carbon Brief, a think tank based in the United Kingdom, released new analysis on Tuesday that showed Australia is among the...
marketplace.org

Amazon looks at cutting costs amid recession fears

Investments in Alexa and brick-and-mortar outlets may be affected as tech giant voices concern about “the current macro-environment.”. Amazon is, of course, not the only tech company making cuts. Just among the giants, Facebook’s parent, Meta, is laying off 11,000 workers and Google has slowed its pace of hiring. Businesses are trying to mitigate risk as they prepare for a continued economic slowdown.
TheStreet

Amazon Became the Biggest Loser Following Price Drop

It's been a long fall from the top for Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report stock price. The company's market capitalization is officially down more than $1 trillion from the peak of $1.88 trillion it reached in July 2021. The company's market cap was sitting at $878.77 billion before Thursday's session.
Vox

Basically everything on Amazon has become an ad

Type any random product into Amazon’s search bar and look closely at the results. If you don’t scroll, every listing in front of you will most likely be an ad, signaled by a small label with the word “Sponsored.”. And it’s just the beginning. While company...
Vice

Google Maps Is Still Failing to Direct People to Actual Abortion Clinics

Google Maps is directing people across Europe to anti-abortion counselling centres when they search for terms such as “abortion clinic” or “abortion provider,” despite Google promising to crack down on this outcome for users in the US after the fall of Roe v. Wade. Earlier this...
Business Insider

How to clear your WhatsApp cache to keep the app running efficiently

If you need to save space or are experiencing problems with WhatsApp, you can try to clear the app's cache. To clear the cache on Android, go to the Settings app and find the option in the Apps section. You can clear the cache on an iPhone by uninstalling WhatsApp...
Vice

Global Emissions Are Actually Getting A Lot Worse

Global emissions could push the Earth beyond 1.5ºC of warming within the next nine years, new research has found, as emissions levels edge slightly ahead of the levels recorded before the pandemic. On Friday, the Global Carbon Project released an annual carbon emissions data dump tracking the state of...
Vice

Russian Hackers Are Publishing Stolen Abortion Records on the Dark Web

Hackers who stole a trove of data from one of Australia’s biggest private health insurers are drip-feeding sensitive details of customers' medical diagnoses and procedures, including abortions, onto the dark web. The leaks started flowing on Wednesday, as the hackers—who contacted Medibank in late October to reveal they’d stolen...
Vice

Mark Zuckerberg Picks Wild Billionaire Metaverse Fantasy Over 11,000 Jobs

In the months leading up to Meta’s Wednesday decision to lay off 11,000 employees, or about 13 percent of its workforce, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other top generals repeatedly made clear that at least some of the company’s issues related to the personal failings of its employees. “Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn’t be here,” Zuckerberg reportedly told his own employees at a company meeting in June.
