Effective: 2022-11-13 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Banks; Barrow; Butts; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; DeKalb; Douglas; Fayette; Forsyth; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Harris; Heard; Henry; Jackson; Jasper; Lamar; Madison; Meriwether; Morgan; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Pike; Putnam; Rockdale; South Fulton; Spalding; Taliaferro; Troup; Walton; Wilkes FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s to low 30s possible. * WHERE...Portions of north and central Georgia. * WHEN...From this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

BANKS COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO