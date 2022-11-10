Effective: 2022-11-10 17:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Grayson; Patrick FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, Floyd, Grayson and Patrick. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts, of up to 6 inches, are expected, especially along and just east of the southern Blue Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

