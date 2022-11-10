ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

One person in critical condition after Homewood shooting

PITTSBURGH — One person was in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood Friday morning, public safety officials said. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert for 12 rounds fired in the 1400 block of North Murtland Street just after 11:40 a.m. Shortly after the gunfire alert, a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Major crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike sends 11 people to the hospital

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Multiple people were injured following a 10-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County on Friday morning.The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Turnpike in North Sewickley Township, authorities said.Eleven people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. None of the injuries were life-threatening.First responders rushed to the scene at mile marker 14.2.A total of 10 vehicles were involved in the crash and two others broke down in the resulting traffic jam.Part of the Turnpike westbound was closed for hours as police investigated and crews cleared the scene. The left lane was able to get by, but the restrictions caused significant delays.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Shooting in Verona likely related to car crash in Penn Hills

VERONA, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Verona that is likely connected to a car crash that happened in Penn Hills on Thursday night. Watch the report in the video above. The incident happened a little before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Allegheny...
VERONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New bike lane causes parking confusion for residents in Stanton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parked cars line both sides of Stanton Avenue in Stanton Heights.But soon, cyclists will claim a lane. Neighbors called KDKA hoping for a compromise."It's so much more convenient to park in front of your house to take groceries out and things like that," resident William McCord said.McCord said he hopped on the community planning Zoom and tried to stay on top of the project information, but when the white lines popped up in front of his house, he realized he must have misunderstood.He's parked directly in front of his house on Stanton Avenue for 24 years until...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

