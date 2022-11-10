Read full article on original website
One person in critical condition after Homewood shooting
PITTSBURGH — One person was in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood Friday morning, public safety officials said. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert for 12 rounds fired in the 1400 block of North Murtland Street just after 11:40 a.m. Shortly after the gunfire alert, a...
Three-way accident in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood sends one to the hospital
PITTSBURGH — A three-way accident in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood sent one person to the hospital Friday night. This happened in the parking lot at the Coen gas station near the 1700 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard. Police and EMS responded around 9:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety said in...
Police: Pittsburgh teen dies in Mercer County rollover crash after pickup hits wrecked vehicle
A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over after the driver lost control along Interstate 79 in Mercer County on Friday died when another car crashed into the wreck. Danielle J. Duncan, 19, of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash near mile...
18 people injured in 3 separate crashes on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Traffic is now moving in both directions after a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike closed due to a crash in Beaver County. All lanes were closed on I-76 in the area of Beaver Valley Exit No. 13. According to a tweet from 511, the scene has cleared and all lanes have reopened.
Major crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike sends 11 people to the hospital
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Multiple people were injured following a 10-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County on Friday morning.The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Turnpike in North Sewickley Township, authorities said.Eleven people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. None of the injuries were life-threatening.First responders rushed to the scene at mile marker 14.2.A total of 10 vehicles were involved in the crash and two others broke down in the resulting traffic jam.Part of the Turnpike westbound was closed for hours as police investigated and crews cleared the scene. The left lane was able to get by, but the restrictions caused significant delays.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
At least 11 injured in accident on Turnpike in Beaver Co.
Up to 11 people have injuries after a seven-vehicle pileup on the Turnpike in Beaver County. It happened in the westbound lanes of the Turnpike in North Sewickley Township.
Multi-vehicle crash closes Route 30 in North Huntingdon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County shut down Route 30 for several hours.The crash Thursday in North Huntingdon was near Colonial Manor Road.It is not clear if there were any injuries. The road has since reopened.
1 person flown to the hospital after vehicle collides with Amish buggy
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are investigating a crash in Armstrong County that involved a vehicle and an Amish buggy. According to information provided to KDKA, the crash happened on Route 839 at Jordan Hill. One person is being transported to the hospital via helicopter. Their condition is not known at this time.
Female driver in critical condition after crash in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — All lanes were closed on a busy road in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood after a two-vehicle crash that left one person in critical condition. According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of West Liberty Avenue at 12:35 p.m. According to Pittsburgh...
Police investigate 2 incidents overnight in Allegheny County; At least 1 injured
Officers were seen investigating two Allegheny County locations about a mile from each other overnight. They were first called to Blondies Food and Spirits on Allegheny Boulevard in Verona around 11 p.m. Thursday. We saw investigators uncover a bullet shell casing at that location, and emergency dispatchers tell us one...
Neighbors see rash of car break-ins in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Neighbors in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood say they are seeing a rash of car break-ins. Sam Shoemaker lives on Norton Street in Mount Washington, an area that was targeted overnight. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 talked to three victims on that street alone. Shoemaker showed us...
Witnesses: Man steals car from repo lot in McKeesport, yanks employee from vehicle
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man stole his car from a repo lot in McKeesport, workers say. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the 1600 block of Wesley Street in McKeesport at around 2:00 p.m. Workers say a man hopped the fence to get into the lot...
Shooting in Verona likely related to car crash in Penn Hills
VERONA, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Verona that is likely connected to a car crash that happened in Penn Hills on Thursday night. Watch the report in the video above. The incident happened a little before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Allegheny...
North Versailles hit-and-run leads to car smashing into a home
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A car crashed into a home Thursday in North Versailles after a police chase. Witnesses say police were checking on a man who was sleeping in a car when he woke up and took off. He then blew through the stop sign at the intersection...
New bike lane causes parking confusion for residents in Stanton Heights
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parked cars line both sides of Stanton Avenue in Stanton Heights.But soon, cyclists will claim a lane. Neighbors called KDKA hoping for a compromise."It's so much more convenient to park in front of your house to take groceries out and things like that," resident William McCord said.McCord said he hopped on the community planning Zoom and tried to stay on top of the project information, but when the white lines popped up in front of his house, he realized he must have misunderstood.He's parked directly in front of his house on Stanton Avenue for 24 years until...
State police looking for person accused of armed robbery at Butler County store
PROSPECT BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Butler County store and brandished a firearm. According to police, the person went to the Prospect Corner Store at 400 Main St. in Prospect Borough on Nov. 11 at around 6:41 p.m. Police...
1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
Man arrested after throwing rocks at cars, threatening worker at Fort Pitt Tunnel, police say
PITTSBURGH — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he trespassed at the Fort Pitt Tunnel, threw rocks at vehicles and threatened a PennDOT worker with a knife. Court documents say 44-year-old Bilgehan Muhlis Dogrusoz was running into traffic, throwing rocks and was armed with a brick at the Fort Pitt Tunnel on Tuesday.
Armstrong County crash involving Amish buggy sends one to the hospital
At least one person was taken to the hospital by helicopter after a crash involving a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy Thursday morning. It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. along Route 839 in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County. Sky 4 flew over the area where debris from the crash could be...
At least 1 injured in Washington County ATV crash
At least one person was injured in an ATV crash in Washington County Thursday. The crash occurred off Snee Road in Union Township. Members of the Library Volunteer Fire Company assisted Finleyville and Elrama departments with the rescue of a male around 6 p.m. An official from Elrama told Channel...
