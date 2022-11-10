Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Related
wfmynews2.com
‘The Wizard of Oz’ at Carolina Theatre
The show runs until November 20, 2022, at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro. Tickets are on sale now.
Veteran history bike tour in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Bike riders learned a little bit about military veteran history as a part of a tour in Greensboro on Saturday. The tour was a 7.5-mile loop from the Greensboro History Museum to six different historical stops related to veteran history in the city. The groups were split into two each featuring […]
wfmynews2.com
Bring the family to a fun fest in Greensboro
Ready to play games? The Worship Place is planning on sack races, the Limbo, a cake walk, a scavenger hunt, pumpkin carving, and a hayride.
Over 4,600 attend Go Out For A Run event for Triad-area children
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 4,600 were in attendance for the Go Out For A Run Community 5K and Fun Run Presented by Novant Health. GOFAR’s mission is to help combat childhood obesity with fitness programs that teach kids about healthy eating habits and goal setting. Saturday’s 5K event was emceed by FOX8 Meteorologist […]
wfmynews2.com
Meet the firehouse cat at Station 19 in Greensboro
Scrappy has made the station home for the past decade. His main job is mouse-catcher.
WRAL
Greensboro Science Center hosts Winter Wonderlights
Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful sounds of the season. Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful...
wfmynews2.com
2 The Rescue: Meet Tylee!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Tylee the cat! Tylee is a domestic short hair. She's about 6 months old. One thing you should know about her is, she loves mouse toys and will hoard them!. Tylee loves the triple threat of being held, petted, and scratched. How spoiled!. This sweet...
Greensboro loses on bid to host World University Games
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina has lost its bid to host the World University Games in 2027, according to Richard Beard, President of Greensboro Sports Foundation. Instead, the bid to host the 2027 Games will go to South Korea. Greensboro as well as several other local North Carolina towns and cities were a part […]
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options
These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
Greensboro, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Charlotte Catholic High School football team will have a game with Grimsley High School on November 12, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
getnews.info
USPA Nationwide Security Readies Temporary Guards in Greensboro ahead of Black Friday Rush
“Security Guard Services in Greensboro, NC – USPA adds hundreds of nationwide security guards to their roster ahead of Black Friday. The temporary security guard services will encompass loss prevention, fire watch and general security services in Greensboro and across the USA for the holiday season.”. While the demand...
Tanger Outlets Mebane Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Mebane is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including American Eagle/Aerie, Banana Republic and Columbia are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Veterans open up about how they overcame homelessness, thanks to a Triad organization
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we honor our veterans, we recognize their service and sacrifice. For too many, when they return from service, they end up homeless. A Greensboro organization is helping them build a new life. "I moved here to look after my mother and father in Elon, North...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro sailor performs with U.S. Navy band Commodores Jazz Combo
U.S. Navy sailors serve and protect from around the globe and every sailor got their start somewhere. Musician 1st Class Kevin McDonald is from Greensboro.
‘Texas Pete’ maker moves to dismiss lawsuit accusing North Carolina brand of false advertising
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem company behind Texas Pete hot sauce asked a judge Thursday to toss out the pending class action lawsuit accusing the company of false advertising because Texas Pete isn’t actually made in Texas. The class action lawsuit, filed by plaintiff Philip White on Sept. 12, claims that T.W. Garner Food […]
Crash closes 2 lanes on I-85 in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I-85 is down to two lanes following a crash in Guilford County Friday. The lanes near Exit 135 at Rock Creek Dairy Road are closed, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation. It appears that a car involved in the crash is on fire. This story...
Clemmons mom searches for charm with son’s ashes
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County mom is searching for a piece of her heart. “Losing a child is definitely not something that anyone prepares you for,” Morgan Clodfelter said. Clodfelter left the hospital with two things on July 30, 2021: a stamp of her baby boy Zachary James’ feet and his ashes. “We […]
Rockingham County Animal Shelter offering free adoptions
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Need to find the perfect gift this holiday season without spending too much?. Rockingham County Animal Shelter is offering FREE adoptions!. From now until Dec. 31, the shelter partnered with Best Friends Animal Society, to give you the option to adopt any dog or cat without paying any adoption fees.
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in Greensboro
Located at 4218 W Wendover Ave in Greensboro, NC 27409, The Juicy Crab store #50 is excited to welcome the public to its grand opening at noon on November 7th. Check out their full menu here. Phone number is (336) 285-6299.
Comments / 0