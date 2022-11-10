ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

“TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” comes to Shea’s

By Chelsea Lovell
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shea’s Performing Arts Center is home to TINA – The Tina Turner Musical this week!

The award-winning musical is about one of the world’s best-selling artists, Tina Turner.

Their first show was Tuesday night here in Buffalo and the show runs through Sunday.

Garrett Turner, who plays the character of Ike says, “I describe the story of Tina as one of liberation, liberation from violence, but also liberation in terms of like, coming into one’s own, and Tina going on this incredible journey from small-town Tennessee to international acclaim and like, finding herself in her own voice and stepping into the fullness of their power.”

For Zurin Villanueva, who plays the lead role of Tina Turner, she says “I feel really fortunate to play her, to do a role that requires using my entire self.”

Both stars of the show say they feel honored to share parts of iconic Black history.

Garrett Turner talks about what it took to play Ike Turner saying, “What they (Ike and Tina) did for Black music. And then also just the way that it’s written by Kotori Hall, Pulitzer Prize-winning Kotori Hall. It’s just so phenomenal. It’s a real responsibility, to step into that every night and to try to, find how he (Ike) was human. But, also not shy away from this sort of horrific side of this man and being a sexual predator and a serial abuser, and the fullness of who he was.”

What do the actors want you to take away when you go see the show?

“I want them to feel all the things and there’s so much to feel in a story, right? Like it’s, I think the way that we end is this ecstatic moment is what I want people to take away, of just like the thrill, and the joy, and Tina’s music, and the moves in her heart and her spirit. But also come to learn, like, the realness of what it was to be, like, Black and famous in the 1970s. You know what it meant to be a Black woman trying to make her way in the midst of, like, the whole crazy industry and this patriarchal overlord. There are, like, so many things to dig into,” said Turner.

Villanueva says, “Just know that coming out to this show means that you will be changed. You will be transformed. You will be electrified. Come get a jolt for your life.”

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is recommended for people ages 14 and up. For show times and tickets, click or tap here.

Chelsea Lovell is a traffic anchor and reporter from New York City who joined the News 4 team in 2022. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter .

