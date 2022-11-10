Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Decision 2022: The ballot-counting is not over; candidates in 2 still-close C.O. races offer comments
Votes are still coming in for two still-close local races: Oregon House District 53 and Redmond mayor. We talked to four candidates waiting for final results. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
mycentraloregon.com
Bend Hosts Open House On Traffic Projects
The City of Bend is hosting an in-person open house to share information about the Neff and Purcell Improvements Project. This high-priority project provides north-south connectivity and improves safety and capacity. The open house includes an overview of the project, anticipated construction schedule and traffic impacts and an opportunity to meet the project team.
mycentraloregon.com
New RDM Flights To Palm Springs
Avelo Airlines today begins new exclusive seasonal nonstop service to Palm Springs, California from Central Oregon’s Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM). Avelo is the only airline at RDM offering nonstop service to Palm Springs. Very low, one-way fares between RDM and Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) starting at $39* are available at AveloAir.com. The new route will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft on Mondays and Fridays. In addition to Palm Springs, Avelo flies nonstop between RDM and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) – LA’s most popular and convenient airport.
How have Oregon crops fared this year?
Corn, sugar beet numbers are forecasted to decline year over year, as is egg production, but alfalfa numbers are expected to increase The irrigation waters have stopped flowing and the cold weather is turning vegetation throughout Crook County different fall shades. Amidst the conclusion of the growing season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its recent Agri-Facts data, which highlights the performance of a variety of different crops throughout the Pacific Northwest. Among the data compiled are statistics on milk and egg production as well as crops like alfalfa, corn and sugar beets. A D V E R T...
100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef
The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
Avelo Airlines launches twice-a-week nonstop flights between Redmond and Palm Springs
Avelo Airlines on Friday began offering twice-a-week seasonal nonstop service to Palm Springs, California from Central Oregon’s Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM). The post Avelo Airlines launches twice-a-week nonstop flights between Redmond and Palm Springs appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Most of Central Oregon rejecting magic mushrooms, but one place saying yes
The various Central Oregon votes on psilocybin mushrooms were a bit confusing. The state said “yes” two years ago when Measure 109 was passed by a 22-point margin in 2020. But it was soundly rejected by Crook and Jefferson county voters. But on this year’s ballot, a yes...
mycentraloregon.com
OSU’s Fall Enrollment Breaks Record
Both Oregon State University and OSU-Cascades broke fall enrollment records. The 2022 fall class of 204 first-year students at Oregon State University – Cascades is the largest in the campus’s history and represents a 16.6% increase from a year ago. OSU-Cascades students also are taking more courses than...
mycentraloregon.com
Perry Appointed RSD Board Member
Robert Perry was appointed as the newest school board member at Wednesday evening’s board meeting. Five top candidates were interviewed by board members to fill a recently vacated position until June 30th, 2023. Four school board positions are up for ballot election in May of 2023. Anyone interested in...
KTVZ
Chance for snow headed into the weekend
Happy Friday, and to all of our great veterans - THANK YOU for your service!. We're seeing a 40 percent chance of snow Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southeast under 10 MPH -- however, a system off the Pacific is headed toward Central Oregon, and it's carrying snow and rain with it.
opb.org
Democratic slate potentially sweeps Bend City Council races
There was a celebratory atmosphere at the Silver Moon Brewery in Bend on Tuesday night, as unofficial results appeared to show a slate of Democratic candidates maintaining control of the Bend City Council, beating out spendy campaign challenges and negative ads. City Councilor Melanie Kebler appears poised to replace Gena...
KTVZ
After 20 years, Pronghorn Club and Resort rebrands as Juniper Preserve, a ‘destination wellness’ resort
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pronghorn Resort, a leading resort and residential community northeast of Bend since 2002, recently announced it is rebranding as Juniper Preserve, with a renewed focus on well-being and elevated ownership and guest experiences. Here's the rest of last month's announcement:. Poised to be the region’s premier...
mycentraloregon.com
COCC’s 23rd Annual Turkey Trot Saturday
Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is holding its 23nd annual Turkey Trot, a 5K fundraising run/walk, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Bend campus’s track. Free to students, the Turkey Trot event is $15 for preregistration entrants and includes a T-shirt, prizes and snacks. Day-of-race registration is $20 and will take place in the Mazama Gym at 9:30 a.m. Register at cocc.edu/departments/sports/races.aspx.
mycentraloregon.com
Redmond Student Wins Y-Essay Contest
The League of Women Voters of Deschutes County (LWVDC) announced Gabby Bale of Ridgeview High School as the winner of the 2022 Y-Essay Contest. LWVDC initiated the Y-Essay Contest this year, open to all high school seniors in Deschutes County. The contest invited seniors to submit an original essay that answered the question “Why Vote?” Essays were blind judged by Deschutes County community members, including members of the media and educators. Once read each essay was assigned a score using a rubric and scoring tool created by the LWVDC Y-Essay Contest team.
mycentraloregon.com
Bethlehem Inn Hosts Food Drives
Bethlehem Inn will hold food drives in Bend and Redmond from November 14 – 19. Both Inn locations in Bend and Redmond have an urgent need for food donations in support of the Inn’s Emergency Meal Program. The Inn provides 3 nutritious meals for up to 180 adults and children each day, so food is needed to help meet the increasing demand of the Inn’s shelter services throughout the year and especially during the cold Winter months.
bendsource.com
Adam Calhoun's Bend Show Canceled
I first learned about Adam Calhoun's show in Bend, originally scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Midtown Ballroom before its cancellation, from a local artist. The artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated they were worried about the potential for hate speech and an aggressive crowd entering the Bend community.
bendsource.com
Crispy, Caramelized, Cheesy Edges Set This Pizza Apart
Pizza: an American tradition. Well, it is now, but once upon a time it was mostly eaten by homesick Italian immigrants who had left their impoverished homeland to start a new life in the United States. More than four million Italians came through Ellis Island between 1880 and the early 1920s.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend, Summit and La Pine high school football quarterfinal scores
Three Central Oregon schools were in action Friday night with a shot at the state semifinals. Summit was hosting Central, Bend was facing South Albany and La Pine was on the road at Cascade Christian. Below is a look at the scores from the the first round of football action...
‘I didn’t want him to die’: Ian Cranston takes stand, recounts fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr.
Ian Cranston, on trial for murder in the September 2021 downtown Bend shooting death of Barry Washington Jr., took the stand in his own defense Wednesday, recounting the fateful encounter and saying he felt he had no choice but to fire his gun after Washington punched him and wouldn’t leave. The post ‘I didn’t want him to die’: Ian Cranston takes stand, recounts fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr. appeared first on KTVZ.
Lebanon-Express
High school football capsules (Nov. 11)
Just two area high school teams remain in the OSAA football playoffs as the postseason heads to the quarterfinal round. Here’s a look at both of Friday’s matchups. The RedHawks are back in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2017 after last week’s 35-7 home win against Mountain View. With a fifth winning season in the last nine years under coaches David Younger and Jeff Louber, it’s a stretch that hasn’t been matched at the school since the late 1990s and early 2000s.
