ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kim Kardashian predicted people would 'hate' that she wore Marilyn Monroe's dress to the Met Gala, and feared paying millions 'if one little stone falls off'

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZBVA_0j5cS7EQ00
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Met Gala.

John Shearer/Getty Images

  • Kim Kardashian speculated about the response to wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Gala.
  • She said she was nervous that people would ask "how dare" she wear Monroe's dress.
  • She also worried about having to "pay millions of dollars" if the dress was damaged.

Kim Kardashian predicted the controversy that would follow her wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress to the Met Gala in May, saying that she worried what would happen if a single stone fell off of the garment.

On season two, episode eight of ' The Kardashians ," Kim prepared to wear the historic 1962 dress, which Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy, to the Met Gala in New York in May.

While working on going blonde to emulate Monroe's signature hair, Kardashian speculated as to how the public would receive her wearing the dress.

"I'm a little nervous some people will hate and just be like, 'How dare she step into Marilyn's dress?'" Kardashian said during the episode after a producer asked what she thought people would say in response.

While Kardashian's hairstylist Chris Appleton applied bleach to her hair, Kardashian speculated as to what would happen if she damaged the dress.

"If one little stone falls off I'm gonna have to pay millions of dollars," she said.

After Kardashian wore the dress at the event, allegations arose that she had damaged it, something that both Ripley's Believe It Or Not , the owners of the dress, and Kardashian denied. The dress didn't fit the first time that Kardashian tried it on, and she said on episode seven of "The Kardashians" that Ripley's had "pulled the whole thing" and were denying her the possibility of trying it on again.

In episode eight, Kardashian revealed that the dress' owners held firm until her mother, Kris Jenner, called to ask them to allow Kardashian to try on the dress one more time after she had lost weight . When Kardashian did, the dress fit.

At the Met Gala, she only wore the dress for a matter of minutes , due to the garment's fragile nature.

"I can't even walk. I can't sweat, I can't breathe," Kardashian said of avoiding damaging Monroe's dress.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
netflixjunkie.com

Not Just Money, THIS Severed Tie for Kanye West Directly Affects His Divorce Proceedings With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is no stranger to scandals and controversies. However, this time around, the rapper did not get off scot-free. Apart from public backlash, his antisemitic rhetoric on social media also resulted in the dissolution of several of his partnerships, from Adidas to Balenciaga to Gap, and many more. While Ye incurred several losses because of these falling outs, a recently severed tie even affects the Donda rapper’s relationship with Kim Kardashian.
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!

Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
netflixjunkie.com

Why Did Kanye West Call His Proposal to Kim Kardashian a “DONDA exercise?”

If you have been Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you must be aware of how lavishly Kanye West went down on one knee to win his then-girlfriend’s hand for marriage. From a grand baseball ground to orchestra and fireworks, the Donda owner had made sure that there was no shortcoming in turning Kim Kardashian’s 33rd birthday into a perfect proposal night. Although the couple recently had a showbiz split of the decade, Ye had once proposed to his love interest in the most extravagant way possible.
SheKnows

The Latest Report About Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Relationship Will Be Quite a Letdown For Their Stans

For those Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shippers who are holding out hope that the duo will get back together — we have some bad news for you. It seems that all of those reports that have the SKIMS founder and the comedian secretly communicating behind closed doors is false.  Eagle-eyed fans were sure that Pete had sent Kim a Jasmin Diptyque candle for her 42nd birthday in sweet reference to the first time they kissed as Jasmine and Aladdin on Saturday Night Live. Well, TMZ is here to burst everyone’s bubble. They are claiming that the former couple has “moved...
brides.com

Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Doesn’t Remember Much of Her Las Vegas Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are so in love that just one wedding wouldn't do. Neither would two celebrations, for that matter. In the end, the duo tied the knot three different times, but not all of these occasions were as memorable as others. For their first wedding celebration, the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer held what they're calling a “practice ceremony” in Las Vegas at 2 a.m. after the 2022 Grammy Awards in April—and Kardashian says she can’t recall much of what happened that night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Wore a Latex Evening Gown to the CFDA Awards

Kim Kardashian and her shapewear and loungewear brand Skims will receive the first-ever Innovator Award, presented by Amazon, at the CFDA awards tonight. To accept the award alongside her co-founders, Kardashian attended the event in extremely body-conscious fashion—with a black latex strapless evening dress. Kardashian has long been a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Turned Down an Invitation to the Met Gala Before

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Admits She Was FOOLED by Kim's Photoshop of True. There's a reason Khloe Kardashian never met the Met Gala until this year. While Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are no stranger to walking the Met Gala red carpet, the 2022 gala was Khloe's first time attending. But, as she made clear on the Nov. 10 episode of The Kardashians, skipping the event before was entirely her choice.
seventeen.com

Kim, Khloé, Kylie, and Kourtney Dress Up as Mom Kris Jenner For Her Birthday

On Friday, Kris Jenner turned 67 years young, and her daughters celebrated their momager by paying tribute to all of her style choices over the years. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all dressed up as their mom in different eras of her life in her most iconic outfits for her birthday dinner.
RadarOnline

Kanye West Looks Worse For Wear In LA In First Sighting Since Moving Divorce From Kim Kardashian Forward

Kanye West was spotted out in Los Angeles looking exhausted as he walked into a meeting in a rare sighting of the embattled rapper, RadarOnline.com has learned. West, 45, was accompanied by two other men on the outing. The musician wore a black Balenciaga despite the fashion house cutting all ties with him after his antisemitic remarks. He finished off his look with a pair of black rain boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insider

Insider

661K+
Followers
36K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy