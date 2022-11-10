Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
Business Insider
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana: Here Are Bitmex Founder Arthur Hayes' Price Predictions Amid Crypto Meltdown
Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of crypto derivatives trading platform BitMEX, outlined his views on the latest downturn in cryptocurrencies. What Happened: According to the prediction posted by Hayes, “bottom is not yet in” and he forecasts “further fallout” after the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT).
u.today
Cardano Network Activity Spikes on FTX Crash, Here's Detailed Insight
Cardano Network Activity Spikes on FTX Crash, Here's Detailed Insight
FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse
CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
Inside the ruthless moves Binance's CEO made to bring Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to its knees
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX in a dramatic climax of the rivalry between the two billionaires. While some have talked about the rescue in terms of a bailout, it comes only after CZ weakened confidence in FTX's financial position. With Bankman-Fried's net worth crashing...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...
It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
decrypt.co
Ontario Teachers Sunk $95M in FTX—Pension Fund Says Collapse Will Have 'Limited Impact'
If a Canadian pension fund investing in a crypto firm that’s gone bankrupt sounds familiar, that’s because it happened with Celsius Network. The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan says the $95 million it invested in FTX Trading and FTX US will have a “limited impact” on the plan.
u.today
ADA, SHIB and XRP Surge as Bitcoin Climbs $17,000: Details
ADA, SHIB and XRP Surge as Bitcoin Climbs $17,000: Details
cryptopotato.com
Canada’s Teacher’s Pension Fund Faces Investment Issue in FTX’s Liquidity Crunch
The pension fund invested an undisclosed amount in FTX during a $420 million funding round last October. Canada’s Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) is in jeopardy due to its large investment in the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which is currently facing a significant liquidity crunch. A recent report from The...
coinchapter.com
FTX Collapse Destroyed People’s Lives – Hope Lost. Sam Bankman-Fried should be jailed
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The recent collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is wrecking families. Many investors, who held their hard-earned savings in Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, are expressing their frustrations on social media. Many have come out to narrate how the FTX collapse destroyed their lives. Social media...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Ethereum Update, Says Altcoin Markets Primed for Volatility
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom is telling Ethereum (ETH) holders that the leading smart contract platform is set up for a significant correction. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 213,900 Twitter followers that Ethereum completed a five-wave rise on the lower timeframe and is...
AOL Corp
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2022
Solana is a blockchain network created in 2017 by Anatoly Yakovenko and Greg Fitzgerald. It first entered the crypto trading market with its coin, solana, which trades under the symbol SOL, in April 2020, debuting at $0.79 per coin. After that, it saw a rocky climb to its record high of nearly $260 in November 2021 before declining fairly steadily to about $18 by Nov. 9.
u.today
Bitcoin Traders Are Furiously Buying Dip as Open Interest Surges to 380,000 BTC
Bitcoin Traders Are Furiously Buying Dip as Open Interest Surges to 380,000 BTC
The Verge
FTX reportedly used $10 billion of customer funds to prop up its owner’s trading firm
Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research reportedly owes his crypto exchange FTX $10 billion after taking loans funded by deposits from FTX customers, according to The Wall Street Journal. As economist Frances Coppola pointed out to the Journal, exchanges like FTX shouldn’t be investing customers’ money. “It shouldn’t be...
Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior
Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
u.today
SOL Price Drop Makes BNB Whales Pick It up Massively
SOL Price Drop Makes BNB Whales Pick It up Massively
