dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
u.today

Cardano Network Activity Spikes on FTX Crash, Here's Detailed Insight

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Business Insider

FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse

CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
TheStreet

Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...

It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...
NASDAQ

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
u.today

ADA, SHIB and XRP Surge as Bitcoin Climbs $17,000: Details

cryptopotato.com

Canada’s Teacher’s Pension Fund Faces Investment Issue in FTX’s Liquidity Crunch

The pension fund invested an undisclosed amount in FTX during a $420 million funding round last October. Canada’s Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) is in jeopardy due to its large investment in the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which is currently facing a significant liquidity crunch. A recent report from The...
coinchapter.com

FTX Collapse Destroyed People’s Lives – Hope Lost. Sam Bankman-Fried should be jailed

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The recent collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is wrecking families. Many investors, who held their hard-earned savings in Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, are expressing their frustrations on social media. Many have come out to narrate how the FTX collapse destroyed their lives. Social media...
AOL Corp

Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2022

Solana is a blockchain network created in 2017 by Anatoly Yakovenko and Greg Fitzgerald. It first entered the crypto trading market with its coin, solana, which trades under the symbol SOL, in April 2020, debuting at $0.79 per coin. After that, it saw a rocky climb to its record high of nearly $260 in November 2021 before declining fairly steadily to about $18 by Nov. 9.
u.today

Bitcoin Traders Are Furiously Buying Dip as Open Interest Surges to 380,000 BTC

The Verge

FTX reportedly used $10 billion of customer funds to prop up its owner’s trading firm

Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research reportedly owes his crypto exchange FTX $10 billion after taking loans funded by deposits from FTX customers, according to The Wall Street Journal. As economist Frances Coppola pointed out to the Journal, exchanges like FTX shouldn’t be investing customers’ money. “It shouldn’t be...
TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
u.today

SOL Price Drop Makes BNB Whales Pick It up Massively

