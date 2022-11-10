Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Gains Commitment From In-State 2023 4-Star SF Kaden Cooper
Cooper is rated the No. 8 shooting forward in the 2023 class in 247Sports' composite rankings.
KTEN.com
Two Van Alstyne standouts sign letters on intent
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) - Two Van Alstyne athletes signed their letters on intent on Wednesday. Mazie Petelski has loved to ride horses from a young age so signing with Baylor Equestrian was a dream come true. Dakota Howard signs with Oklahoma baseball after originally growing up a Texas fan.
KTEN.com
Thackerville stumps Coyle in opening round
THACKERVILLE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Thackerville got off to a great start in a 54-8 win over Coyle. The Wildcats improve to 7-4 and will play Waynoka in the quarterfinals on Friday, November 18.
KTEN.com
Turn around season ends for Howe against Palmer
LONE OAK, Texas (KTEN) - From a winless season in 2021 to a playoff appearance in 2022, Howe's season ended Thursday night with a 39-19 loss to undefeated Palmer. The Bulldogs finish 6-5 under first year head coach Lance Bryan.
KTEN.com
Wynnewood rallies in the fourth 26-20 over Minco
WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KTEN) - The Wynnewood Savages come back from a 20-6 deficit in the fourth defeating Minco 26-20 in a last second touchdown to advance to the next round. Sophomore quarterback Caden Knighten had a 64-yard house call on the first snap of the game. Knighten wouldn't stop there....
KTEN.com
Caddo's Emily Robinson heading to Oral Roberts
CADDO, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Caddo basketball star Emily Robinson is staying in-state to play at Oral Roberts. Robinson said its a dream come true to play basketball at the Division I level.
KTEN.com
Whitesboro dominates in all phases against Vernon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KTEN) - The Whitesboro Bearcats beat Vernon 60-6 on Thursday night. Whitesboro moves on to the area round where they will face Dalhart at Fair Park Stadium (Childress) on November 18 at 6:00 p.m.
KTEN.com
Bells' run game proves too strong for Blooming Grove
MESQUITE, Texas (KTEN) - The Bells Panthers powered their way passed Blooming Grove 42-13. Running back Spencer Hinds scored two touchdowns for Bells.
KTEN.com
Fall Festival draws crowds to Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Fall Festival in Ardmore kicked off Friday for its 19th year. The festival gives shoppers the chance to get Christmas shopping started, and for vendors, an opportunity to get their name out. "I just started my business a month ago and I come here every...
KXII.com
Ardmore nurse practitioner delivers neighbors’ baby in Love County pasture
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore nurse practitioner got the knock of a lifetime on her door at home in rural Love County Monday when a couple who lives nearby showed up at her doorstep while the woman was in labor. When Whitney and Kyle Hayes left for the...
KTEN.com
Free breakfast in Denison for vets and their families
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Throughout the weekend, Americans will continue to honor our military veterans. The Texoma Community Center's Military Veteran Peer Network is hosting a free breakfast for veterans and their families on Saturday morning. The free breakfast is from 8 to 10 a.m. at 1100 West Walker...
KTEN.com
Sherman ceremony marks Veterans Day
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Texomans assembled at Fairview Park in Sherman on Friday to honor all who have served and continue to serve our country. Veterans Day is a time to thank all the men and women for the sacrifices they've made for our country. VFW Post 2772 and...
KTEN.com
Ceremony honors Grayson County vets
PLANO, Texas (KTEN) — One thousand, one-hundred and eleven flags served as the backdrop for Thursday's Congressional Veteran Commendation Program ceremony in Plano. The event, on the eve of Veterans Day, honored 17 military members in the congressional district of Rep. Pat Fallon (R-District 4). Fallon believes the program...
KTEN.com
Austin College professor goes to climate change conference in Egypt
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The United Nations is bringing delegates from all over the world to Egypt for a climate conference, where nations come together to take action on climate goals. Austin College professor Dr. David Baker will be an observer. He said the goal is for students to...
KTEN.com
Denison updates ordinance for townhome and duplex development
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Denison's City Council members approved this week of new amendments on building townhomes or duplexes in the city. The council's unanimous decision clarifies where both duplexes and townhomes can be built as part of their ongoing growth. This adjustment will help builders and residences when it comes to the current and future development plan.
KTEN.com
Filling up with food and fuel at new Denison convenience store
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — QuikTrip opened its first convenience store in Denison on Thursday. "We're very excited," said customer Theodis Kincy. "We're very excited that it's finally open, that it's finally open, and we just love it!" The new fuel and food center is 4,800 square feet and features...
KTEN.com
Free health and craft fair in Sherman on Saturday
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Nautilus Family Fitness in Sherman is hosting a Harvest Health and Craft Fair on Saturday. It will feature health screenings, including flu shots and COVID vaccines, early holiday shopping options and door prizes. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is...
KXII.com
Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted a Sherman man for murder, in the shooting death of his neighbor. 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles is accused of shooting 32-year-old Justin Newby four times at Newby’s home on the 800 block of East Scott Street back in August.
KTEN.com
Marshall County convenience store closes doors
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- A Marshall county convenience store is closing its doors. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE) took on the case involving citations at Willis One Stop in Kingston. KTEN reached out to ABLE's offices, and is awaiting response with...
KTEN.com
Lawyer reports hidden camera in Carter County Jail
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — An Ardmore lawyer is looking for action to be taken after learning about a hidden camera inside the Carter County Jail. Attorney Jason May said a jail employee found the camera inside a light fixture in the attorney-client conference room. "My hope was that a...
