DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Denison's City Council members approved this week of new amendments on building townhomes or duplexes in the city. The council's unanimous decision clarifies where both duplexes and townhomes can be built as part of their ongoing growth. This adjustment will help builders and residences when it comes to the current and future development plan.

DENISON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO