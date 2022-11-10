ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silo, OK

KTEN.com

Two Van Alstyne standouts sign letters on intent

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) - Two Van Alstyne athletes signed their letters on intent on Wednesday. Mazie Petelski has loved to ride horses from a young age so signing with Baylor Equestrian was a dream come true. Dakota Howard signs with Oklahoma baseball after originally growing up a Texas fan.
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
KTEN.com

Turn around season ends for Howe against Palmer

LONE OAK, Texas (KTEN) - From a winless season in 2021 to a playoff appearance in 2022, Howe's season ended Thursday night with a 39-19 loss to undefeated Palmer. The Bulldogs finish 6-5 under first year head coach Lance Bryan.
HOWE, TX
KTEN.com

Wynnewood rallies in the fourth 26-20 over Minco

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KTEN) - The Wynnewood Savages come back from a 20-6 deficit in the fourth defeating Minco 26-20 in a last second touchdown to advance to the next round. Sophomore quarterback Caden Knighten had a 64-yard house call on the first snap of the game. Knighten wouldn't stop there....
WYNNEWOOD, OK
KTEN.com

Caddo's Emily Robinson heading to Oral Roberts

CADDO, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Caddo basketball star Emily Robinson is staying in-state to play at Oral Roberts. Robinson said its a dream come true to play basketball at the Division I level.
CADDO, OK
KTEN.com

Fall Festival draws crowds to Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Fall Festival in Ardmore kicked off Friday for its 19th year. The festival gives shoppers the chance to get Christmas shopping started, and for vendors, an opportunity to get their name out. "I just started my business a month ago and I come here every...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Free breakfast in Denison for vets and their families

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Throughout the weekend, Americans will continue to honor our military veterans. The Texoma Community Center's Military Veteran Peer Network is hosting a free breakfast for veterans and their families on Saturday morning. The free breakfast is from 8 to 10 a.m. at 1100 West Walker...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman ceremony marks Veterans Day

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Texomans assembled at Fairview Park in Sherman on Friday to honor all who have served and continue to serve our country. Veterans Day is a time to thank all the men and women for the sacrifices they've made for our country. VFW Post 2772 and...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Ceremony honors Grayson County vets

PLANO, Texas (KTEN) — One thousand, one-hundred and eleven flags served as the backdrop for Thursday's Congressional Veteran Commendation Program ceremony in Plano. The event, on the eve of Veterans Day, honored 17 military members in the congressional district of Rep. Pat Fallon (R-District 4). Fallon believes the program...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Austin College professor goes to climate change conference in Egypt

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The United Nations is bringing delegates from all over the world to Egypt for a climate conference, where nations come together to take action on climate goals. Austin College professor Dr. David Baker will be an observer. He said the goal is for students to...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Denison updates ordinance for townhome and duplex development

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Denison's City Council members approved this week of new amendments on building townhomes or duplexes in the city. The council's unanimous decision clarifies where both duplexes and townhomes can be built as part of their ongoing growth. This adjustment will help builders and residences when it comes to the current and future development plan.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Filling up with food and fuel at new Denison convenience store

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — QuikTrip opened its first convenience store in Denison on Thursday. "We're very excited," said customer Theodis Kincy. "We're very excited that it's finally open, that it's finally open, and we just love it!" The new fuel and food center is 4,800 square feet and features...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Free health and craft fair in Sherman on Saturday

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Nautilus Family Fitness in Sherman is hosting a Harvest Health and Craft Fair on Saturday. It will feature health screenings, including flu shots and COVID vaccines, early holiday shopping options and door prizes. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted a Sherman man for murder, in the shooting death of his neighbor. 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles is accused of shooting 32-year-old Justin Newby four times at Newby’s home on the 800 block of East Scott Street back in August.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Marshall County convenience store closes doors

KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- A Marshall county convenience store is closing its doors. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE) took on the case involving citations at Willis One Stop in Kingston. KTEN reached out to ABLE's offices, and is awaiting response with...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Lawyer reports hidden camera in Carter County Jail

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — An Ardmore lawyer is looking for action to be taken after learning about a hidden camera inside the Carter County Jail. Attorney Jason May said a jail employee found the camera inside a light fixture in the attorney-client conference room. "My hope was that a...
CARTER COUNTY, OK

