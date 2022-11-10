Read full article on original website
Ken Griffin on FTX: 'One of the absolute travesties' for financial markets
Billionaire investor Ken Griffin, the founder and CEO of multinational hedge fund Citadel, warned that the collapse of cryptocurrency giant FTX could weaken confidence in financial markets at large and hurt the ability of younger investors to save for retirement.
House panel to hold hearing on crypto exchange FTX collapse
WASHINGTON — Lawmakers plan to investigate the failure of FTX, the large crypto exchange that collapsed last week and filed for bankruptcy protection, leaving investors and customers staring at losses that could total in the billions of dollars. The House Financial Services Committee said Wednesday that it expects to...
UK inflation accelerates to 41-year high of 11.1%
LONDON — Britain’s inflation rate rose to a 41-year high in October, fueling demands for the government to do more to ease the nation’s cost-of-living crisis when it releases new tax and spending plans Thursday. Consumer prices jumped 11.1% in the 12 months through October, compared with...
Size, scope of FTX failure gets clearer as users fear worst
NEW YORK — Just days after cryptocurrency's third-largest exchange collapsed, the public is starting to get an idea of how messy FTX's bankruptcy case could be. Other crypto firms are failing as a result of FTX's unraveling, events reminiscent of the domino-like meltdowns of the 2008 financial crisis. Users...
Target's 3Q profit drops 52% as shoppers force price cuts
NEW YORK — An unexpected and potentially ominous pullback in customer spending ahead of the holiday shopping season pushed third-quarter profits at Target down 52% after it was forced to slash prices with Americans feeling the squeeze of inflation. The Minneapolis retailer voiced caution about its sales and profit...
Japan's economy shrinks as consumers hold back on spending
TOKYO — The Japanese economy contracted at an annual rate of 1.2% in the July-September quarter, as consumption declined amid rising prices. Seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product for the world’s third-largest economy shrank 0.3% on-quarter, according to government Cabinet Office data released Tuesday. The annual rate shows how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year.
European Central Bank: Recession 'has become more likely'
FRANKFURT, GERMANY — The European Central Bank sees an increased likelihood of a recession in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, warning that soaring energy prices and high inflation fed by Russia's war in Ukraine have raised risks for bank losses and turmoil on financial markets. “People...
US retail sales rose 1.3% last month, a sign of resilience
WASHINGTON — Americans stepped up their spending at retailers, restaurants, and auto dealers last month, a sign of consumer resilience as the holiday shopping season begins amid painfully high inflation and rising interest rates. The government said Wednesday that retail sales rose 1.3% in October from September, up from...
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit
California will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit next year
Foreign trip becomes victory lap for strengthened Biden
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA — For President Joe Biden, an international trip scheduled for just days after the midterm election looked like it would offer an escape hatch, allowing him to jet far away as he faced what many thought would be a crushing verdict from voters. Instead his journey,...
Global luxury sales set to hit record this year, study says
MILAN — Luxury spending is growing faster than ever, fueled by pent-up pandemic demand and shifting demographics as younger, more diverse consumers buy into tiny handbag and post-streetwear trends, according to a study released Tuesday. Global sales of personal luxury goods including leather accessories, apparel, footwear, jewelry and watches...
Target exec says retail theft has hurt company's gross profit margin
The chief financial officer of Target Corporation, Michael Fiddelke, said on Wednesday that store theft has hurt the retail giant's gross profit margin.
Climate talks deal with fast coming deadlines, slow progress
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — With an end-of-the-week deadline rushing at them faster than agreements are coming out of them, negotiators at the U.N. climate summit are in a difficult spot. Talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh got off to a plodding start and are behind the...
Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause
WASHINGTON — In the days and weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden trumpeted his plan to cancel billions in student loans as he rallied young people to support Democrats. But now the entire initiative is in jeopardy because of legal challenges that could ensure no one receives...
Amazon plans new virtual care offering based on messaging
Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions. The retail giant said Tuesday it will launch “Amazon Clinic” in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, migraines and urinary tract infections. That list does not include the flu, COVID-19, ear infections or other urgent care conditions for which patients often seek help through telemedicine.
