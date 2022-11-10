Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Ricketts-backed candidates win seats on NU Board of Regents
Kathy Wilmot ran ahead of outgoing state Sen. Matt Williams to become the newest member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Wilmot, a former member of the State Board of Education who received endorsements from several conservative politicians and organizations, will replace Regent Bob Phares of North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraskalegislative race
LINCOLN — It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
North Platte Telegraph
‘Awkward’ process begins to hire a new Clerk of the State Legislature
LINCOLN — The retirement of longtime Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O’Donnell not only presents a rare change in the top administrative officer of the unique, one-house Unicameral Legislature, but also an awkward situation. Three candidates have applied for the post, and a finalist will be recommended by...
North Platte Telegraph
Vegas elections chief: Counting 'as quickly as we can'
With the nation awaiting results of tightly contested U.S. Senate, House and governor's races elections Nevada, the elections chief in Las Vegas on Thursday defended the pace of vote-counting in the city and surrounding county of 1.3 million registered voters, saying the state Legislature had laid out a methodical process that takes time. Clark County is Nevada's most populous county and the only one that leans Democratic. It has more than 50,000 outstanding ballots, Gloria said Thursday, but he refused to give a breakdown of how many were received in ballot drop-boxes compared with those received in the mail, a distinction important to campaigns as they assess whether their candidates can expect to make up ground.
North Platte Telegraph
Business survey: Remote working in Nebraska may be leveling off
OMAHA — While remote workers have multiplied since the pandemic hit, a new survey of Nebraska businesses signals that the trend locally might have leveled off. “Remote working has grown, but managers don’t expect it will grow further in the next year,” said economist Eric Thompson, who led the study. “The flip side is they don’t think it’s a temporary thing. They’re expecting this increase to hold.”
North Platte Telegraph
A list of high school athletes from across the state signing with colleges during fall period
Below is a list of the Nebraska high school athletes who signed with colleges. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to sports@journalstar.com. BB-baseball; BKB-basketball; BOWL-bowling; XC-cross country; GF-golf; LAC-lacrosse; SOC-soccer; SB-softball; S/D-swimming/diving; TR-TR; VB-volleyball; WR-wrestling. Amherst: Kayten Hagan, McCook CC VB. Bellevue East: Nate O'Brien,...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: ten, seventeen; White Balls: one, four) (two, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte Telegraph
Aubrey Trail loses automatic appeal to state's high court
Aubrey Trail will not get a second murder trial for the killing and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe. The Nebraska Supreme Court in a decision Thursday — just shy of the five-year anniversary of the 23-year-old Lincoln woman's disappearance — affirmed Trail's conviction and death sentence for the murder.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 1, Day: 20, Year: 54. (Month: one; Day: twenty; Year: fifty-four) Copyright...
Comments / 0