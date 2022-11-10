ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration's move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe's two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power.
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
Rishi Sunak seeks thawed relations at UK-Ireland summit

LONDON — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aimed to repair frayed relations with Britain’s European Union neighbors — and with highly skeptical leaders in Scotland and Wales — when he attended a summit of leaders from across the U.K. and Ireland on Thursday. It was the first...
Japan vies for 'last chance' as major global chip producer

TOKYO — Japan is investing almost half a billion dollars to beef up semiconductor development and production in a “last chance” attempt to keep its position as a major player on the global technology stage, the government said Friday. The new company Rapidus, which means “quick” in...
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — It's half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from world leaders...
Ukrainian police, TV broadcasts return to long-occupied city

MYKOLAIV, UKRAINE — Ukrainian police officers returned Saturday, along with TV and radio services, to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops, part of fast but cautious efforts to make the only regional capital captured by Russia livable after months of occupation. Yet one official still described the city as “a humanitarian catastrophe.”
Thousands protest in Bulgaria for higher salaries

SOFIA, BULGARIA — Thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets on Friday to demand higher salaries to compensate for surging inflation that has hit the European Union's poorest member. The demonstration was organized by the country’s two largest trade unions. Protesters gathered in front of the parliament building holding...
Amid the war ruins in Ukraine, Banksy seeds art

BORODYANKA, Ukraine — (AP) — Amid the ruins of war, the flowerings of art. A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked building outside of Kyiv and appears to be the work of the British graffiti artist known as Banksy.
Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt.
UK’s self-billed 'Scrooge' promises tax rises, spending cuts

LONDON — Britain’s Treasury chief warned Sunday of a coming spending crunch and tax increases for cash-strapped Britons as he bids to fill the “black hole” in the country’s finances. Billing himself as a Scrooge figure ahead of Thursday’s Autumn Statement, when he will update...
