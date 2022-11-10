QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should President Biden run for reelection in 2024?

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he intends to run for reelection in 2024.

Last week former president Donald Trump said he'll make an announcement this month and most think he will say he's running in 2024, as well.

Biden's intentions have been a source of speculation, with some Democrats wondering if he should run again.

