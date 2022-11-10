ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should President Biden run for reelection in 2024?

By ABC 17 News Team
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he intends to run for reelection in 2024.

Last week former president Donald Trump said he'll make an announcement this month and most think he will say he's running in 2024, as well.

Biden's intentions have been a source of speculation, with some Democrats wondering if he should run again.

What do you think? Vote in the poll below.

Related
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
CNN

Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer

In a CNN exclusive, Melanie Zanona sits down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to potentially become House Speaker if Republicans win control of the House. McCarthy has vowed to launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration and says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be reinstated to her committee assignments after being stripped of her duties by Democrats in 2021 for her inflammatory remarks.
CNN

Liz Cheney makes grim prediction on a third Trump presidential bid

In a recent interview, Liz Cheney had a stark prediction for Republicans if Donald Trump is selected as the party's presidential nominee in 2024. In today's episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains how recent polls suggest her prediction may not come true.
Nymag.com

The MyPillow Guy Has Been Quietly Bankrolling the Election-Denier Movement

Fox News viewers have been aware for years now that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is willing to spend a small fortune on ad buys broadcasting his kinda lumpy product to conservative viewers. The advertising — close to $80 million on Fox News prime time alone since January 2021 — has helped boost annual revenues to as much as $300 million, if you’re willing to take his private company at its word.
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Trump lawyer John Eastman 'didn't even believe what he was telling the president,' Mike Pence says of January 6 plot

Trump lawyer John Eastman "didn't even believe" his own advice for overturning the 2020 election, Mike Pence wrote Wednesday. Eastman had argued the former vice president could unilaterally reject electoral votes. But Eastman admitted to the vice president's general counsel that was not legal, Pence wrote. Conservative attorney John Eastman...
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Kellyanne Conway's Husband Expects Donald Trump Will Be 'Convicted'

George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, a former adviser to Donald Trump, said during a television appearance this week, that he believes Trump will eventually be "charged" and "convicted." George Conway is an American lawyer and former friend of Trump's, before he became a vocal critic of the then-president...
The Hill

Wall Street Journal labels Trump biggest Republican ‘loser’

The Wall Street Journal editorial board this week put the blame for Republican losses in the midterms at the feet of former President Trump, calling him the GOP’s “biggest loser.”. The board said in an editorial published Wednesday that Trump-style Republican candidates lost in races that were “clearly”...
GEORGIA STATE
