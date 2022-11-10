Read full article on original website
Jackson To Buy Land Proposed For Four Private Schools
JACKSON – Township Mayor Michael Reina recently announced that the township has negotiated successfully to acquire a 32-acre farm on Leesville Road, where a private developer is proposing to build four private schools. The parcel of land in question, located at 443 Leesville Road, is owned by Bellevue Estates,...
Journal Square project seeks 7-year extension, while HCCC announces 11-story tower plan
The stalling of one high-rise development and the announcement of a new project means the completed renaissance of Journal Square may take a little longer than expected. In a letter to the Jersey City Planning Board, Eugene Paolino, a lawyer for the developer KABR Group, is requesting a seven-year extension from the planning board on the massive 30 Journal Square project because the company won’t be able to begin construction for at least five years “and perhaps as much as seven years.”
You’ve seen these signs in NJ for years: Where they go
Most people don't pay any attention to them, since they've been around for a generation or more. They are 8-foot-tall posts with a sign that reads, "WARNING Transcontinental Cable Route Do Not Dig Anywhere in this Area..." They have a peaked small metal covering on top with a large three-digit...
Washington Examiner
Republicans flip New Jersey House seat
(The Center Square) – Republicans in New Jersey scored a victory Wednesday when Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski conceded defeat in his race against Republican Tom Kean Jr. for the 7th District seat. The Associated Press had yet to call the race by 3 p.m. EST, but Malinowski, a...
New Laws Passed in New Jersey, 2022
Laws passed during the 2022-2023 Regular Session of the New Jersey State Assembly and Senate.Morristown Minute. All the new laws passed by the New Jersey Legislature (Assembly and Senate) in the 2022-2023 regular session – now law in NJ.
Mayor Fulop announces new city redevelopment community project
Mayor Steven M. Fulop has announced the redevelopment of a former industrial site on three acres of land in the city’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood can finally move forward to construction. A Superior Court Judge’s ruling to dismiss a “meritless” lawsuit filed by June Jones and the Morris Canal Redevelopment Area...
Central Jersey town working to repair broken water main
A town in Middlesex County is working to repair a large water main that broke early Saturday morning. The East Brunswick Water Department discovered a break in a 30-inch-diameter water main on Ryders Lane at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, township police said in a press release. The water main break was isolated, repairs are currently underway and they will continue throughout the day.
Newark steps up pressure to delay Seton Hall's expansion plans over flooding concerns
Newark homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of the city want neighboring Seton Hall University to better mitigate stormwater runoff they say is why their homes flood. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Homeowners say their homes have flooded during strong storms and they blame the university’s existing development. [ more › ]
5 things to know about new N.J. congressman Tom Kean Jr.
After two decades in Trenton, Tom Kean Jr. is heading to Washington as the new U.S. House representative for New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. Kean defeated Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski in Tuesday’s midterm elections in a rematch of their 2020 contest, flipping the seat red in the state’s most-watched race.
United Airlines Launching Air Taxi Service: Manhattan To Newark In 10 Minutes
The first air taxi service has just been announced and it will happen by 2024 flying from Manhattan to Newark Airport. The post United Airlines Launching Air Taxi Service: Manhattan To Newark In 10 Minutes appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Poll: New Jersey residents oppose more casinos
(The Center Square) – A majority of New Jersey residents polled say they do not want to see casino gaming expanded into other parts of the Garden State. Survey results released Thursday by the Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll found 51% of the 801 residents polled oppose new casinos in the state, while only 37% support expansion.
