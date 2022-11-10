The stalling of one high-rise development and the announcement of a new project means the completed renaissance of Journal Square may take a little longer than expected. In a letter to the Jersey City Planning Board, Eugene Paolino, a lawyer for the developer KABR Group, is requesting a seven-year extension from the planning board on the massive 30 Journal Square project because the company won’t be able to begin construction for at least five years “and perhaps as much as seven years.”

