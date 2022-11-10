Read full article on original website
Judges’ order gives NC 10 years to provide more at-home disability services
In a sweeping judgment handed down last week, a Superior Court judge ruled that the state of North Carolina needs to provide services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the home settings that they choose. In his order, Judge Allen Baddour noted that North Carolina is “over-reliant on...
PFAS evidence piling up, putting polluters on notice
A thousand residents living in the Cape Fear region have PFAS in their bloodstream, according to the long-awaited results of a blood-sampling study performed by local researchers. On Oct. 18, researchers from NC State University announced the results of a multi-year study that involved analyzing blood samples of 1,020 participants...
PFAS contamination likely at 58,000 sites in US: Study
Researchers for a recent study found that 57,412 sites nationwide, including 1,452 in North Carolina, are presumed to be contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. The PFAS Project Lab research team published in mid-October its findings, “Presumptive Contamination: A New Approach to PFAS Contamination Based on Likely Sources,”...
Hospitals said they lost money on Medicare patients. Some made millions, a state report finds.
Atrium Health, the largest hospital system in North Carolina, has declared publicly that in 2019 it provided $640 million in services to Medicare patients that were never paid for, by far the largest “community benefit” it provided that year. Like other nonprofit hospitals around the nation, Atrium logs...
Intrigued by cryptocurrency investments? Watch out for ‘finfluencers’
Cross a social media influencer with someone who touts a great new cyber-based way to grow your money and you might just have run into a “finfluencer.”. Financial regulators increasingly use the newish term to designate unscrupulous people — some celebrities, some simply uncredentialed know-it-alls — who pop up online with too-good-to-be-true investment schemes. Often these involve terms such as Bitcoin and NFTs, or nonfungible tokens. Actor Matt Damon has hawked Bitcoin, although, with a recent market downturn in the value of the currency, his ad has disappeared from online. Or remember First Lady Melania Trump and the digital image of herself she marketed as an NFT?
No internet, no telehealth: Rural North Carolina residents struggle to connect with doctors virtually
Two summers ago, Lee Berger sat in her Macon County, N.C., home hunched over a laptop — pulling the small computer closer to her face. It was Berger’s first telehealth appointment, a routine check-up with her primary care physician, and she couldn’t hear what the doctor was saying.
Socially sustainable seafood requires diligence, scrutiny
This is the last in a series, Seafood and A Healthy Diet, examining the role and sustainability of seafood in a healthy diet and is published in collaboration with Coastal Review Online. In an undergraduate classroom at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2017, a group of...
