North Carolina State

North Carolina Health News

PFAS contamination likely at 58,000 sites in US: Study

Researchers for a recent study found that 57,412 sites nationwide, including 1,452 in North Carolina, are presumed to be contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. The PFAS Project Lab research team published in mid-October its findings, “Presumptive Contamination: A New Approach to PFAS Contamination Based on Likely Sources,”...
North Carolina Health News

Intrigued by cryptocurrency investments? Watch out for ‘finfluencers’

Cross a social media influencer with someone who touts a great new cyber-based way to grow your money and you might just have run into a “finfluencer.”. Financial regulators increasingly use the newish term to designate unscrupulous people — some celebrities, some simply uncredentialed know-it-alls — who pop up online with too-good-to-be-true investment schemes. Often these involve terms such as Bitcoin and NFTs, or nonfungible tokens. Actor Matt Damon has hawked Bitcoin, although, with a recent market downturn in the value of the currency, his ad has disappeared from online. Or remember First Lady Melania Trump and the digital image of herself she marketed as an NFT?
North Carolina Health News

North Carolina Health News

Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

 https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/

