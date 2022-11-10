Cross a social media influencer with someone who touts a great new cyber-based way to grow your money and you might just have run into a “finfluencer.”. Financial regulators increasingly use the newish term to designate unscrupulous people — some celebrities, some simply uncredentialed know-it-alls — who pop up online with too-good-to-be-true investment schemes. Often these involve terms such as Bitcoin and NFTs, or nonfungible tokens. Actor Matt Damon has hawked Bitcoin, although, with a recent market downturn in the value of the currency, his ad has disappeared from online. Or remember First Lady Melania Trump and the digital image of herself she marketed as an NFT?

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO